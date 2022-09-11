ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Community: Biggest Week 2 Surprises

If you're a college football fan, these are the weekends you live for. Week 2 was chaotic and magnificent and featured wall-to-wall action. There was Alabama-Texas, the upset that almost was. And though the Crimson Tide's 20-19 close call in Austin felt like the biggest development of the day, it turned out to be a sign of things to come.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Contenders Entering Week 3

The shift from preseason expectation to actual performance is slowly beginning to adjust the 2022 Heisman Trophy discussion. Two games, by no means, is a sample size worthy of certainties. No contender is fully eliminated from the race, even if the opening two weeks of the season haven't been great.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Tennessee State
State
Florida State
State
Kentucky State
State
Georgia State
State
Arkansas State
State
Oklahoma State
State
Utah State
Bleacher Report

College Football Picks: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game

Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was about as chaotic as it can get without impacting the omnipresent College Football Playoff forecast. No one in the Associated Press Top Five bit the dust, but three Top 10 teams lost and five Top 20 teams lost at home. Will...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Bleacher Report

B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top Running Backs in the 2023 Class

When B/R ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting class a few weeks ago, we noted just how exceptional the entire group of signal-callers is this year. That isn't exactly the case with this year's crop of running backs. The list is extremely strong at the...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimbo Fisher
Bleacher Report

Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars

The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
NFL
Bleacher Report

4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field

The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
NFL
Bleacher Report

Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans

Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Clemson#Ap Poll#American Football#Associated Press#Appalachian State#Texas A M#Usc#Michigan State 12#Sec#Aggies
Bleacher Report

Cowboys' Micah Parsons Calls out Bucs' Leonard Fournette for Chip Block in Week 1

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ripped Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette for a chip block in Sunday's Week 1 matchup. Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg">https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg</a>
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy