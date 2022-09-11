Read full article on original website
Texas A&M DB Denver Harris Posts Live Video of Car Speeding Through Parking Garage
Texas A&M defensive back Denver Harris posted a video on Instagram Live that appeared to show him speeding through a parking garage. Adam Spencer of Saturday Down South reported the video, which surfaced on social media Monday night, was taken following the Aggies' upset loss to Appalachian State on Saturday.
B/R CFB Community: Biggest Week 2 Surprises
If you're a college football fan, these are the weekends you live for. Week 2 was chaotic and magnificent and featured wall-to-wall action. There was Alabama-Texas, the upset that almost was. And though the Crimson Tide's 20-19 close call in Austin felt like the biggest development of the day, it turned out to be a sign of things to come.
Jimbo Fisher Says He'd Consider Giving Up Texas A&M Play-Calling Duties After Upset
Coming off one of the biggest upsets in Texas A&M history, head coach Jimbo Fisher is open to making a significant change. Per ESPN's Dave Wilson, Fisher said Monday that he would consider giving up play-calling duties following the Aggies' subpar offensive performance in their 17-14 loss against Appalachian State on Saturday.
B/R's 2022 Heisman Trophy Rankings: Top Contenders Entering Week 3
The shift from preseason expectation to actual performance is slowly beginning to adjust the 2022 Heisman Trophy discussion. Two games, by no means, is a sample size worthy of certainties. No contender is fully eliminated from the race, even if the opening two weeks of the season haven't been great.
College Football Picks: Week 3 Predictions for Every Game
Week 2 of the 2022 college football season was about as chaotic as it can get without impacting the omnipresent College Football Playoff forecast. No one in the Associated Press Top Five bit the dust, but three Top 10 teams lost and five Top 20 teams lost at home. Will...
B/R CFB Recruiting: Ranking the Top Running Backs in the 2023 Class
When B/R ranked the top 10 quarterbacks in the 2023 college football recruiting class a few weeks ago, we noted just how exceptional the entire group of signal-callers is this year. That isn't exactly the case with this year's crop of running backs. The list is extremely strong at the...
LSU Baseball Releases 2023 Schedule
Tigers will face Alabama in first home SEC series, host Tennessee Mar. 31-Apr. 2
Reggie Bush Talks Heisman, USC, Caleb Williams, CFB Playoff and More in B/R Interview
Perhaps the only thing scarier for any college football defender than having to go up against Reggie Bush during his USC days is the idea of going up against him in today's Trojans offense. Because arguably the most electrifying player in college football history might have been even better with...
Jahan Dotson and Other NFL Rookies Already Looking Like Future Stars
The first week of the NFL season marked the debut of a great number of rookies. While there was plenty of hype surrounding some of these first-year talents, many of the top picks in the 2022 draft had surprisingly quiet showings. Although plenty of rookies failed to make much of...
4 Fans Suing Commanders, More for $300K After Being Injured in Fall at FedEx Field
The Washington Commanders are facing a lawsuit stemming from a railing collapse at FedEx Field last season that caused fans to fall to the ground. John Keim of ESPN reported four people filed the suit Friday and are seeking "in excess" of $75,000 each and $300,000 total because of "loss of income, medical expenses, pain and suffering."
Rodrigo Blankenship Reportedly Waived by Colts After Struggles in OT Tie vs. Texans
Rodrigo Blankenship's third season with the Indianapolis Colts reportedly didn't last long. According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, the Colts decided to waive the kicker on Tuesday. Blankenship made both of his extra points and two of his three field-goal attempts during Sunday's 20-20 tie with the Houston Texans, but his miss on a 42-yarder in overtime proved critical as the Colts were unable to secure a victory in Week 1.
Chiefs 1st-Round Pick Trent McDuffie Placed on IR with Hamstring Injury; Out 4 Games
The Kansas City Chiefs have placed rookie cornerback Trent McDuffie on injured reserve with a hamstring injury, it announced Tuesday. McDuffie, who suffered the injury in Sunday's season opener against the Arizona Cardinals, will be sidelined for at least the next four games. Chiefs head coach Andy Reid told reporters...
Cowboys' Micah Parsons Calls out Bucs' Leonard Fournette for Chip Block in Week 1
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons ripped Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Leonard Fournette for a chip block in Sunday's Week 1 matchup. Now go watch the tape! And see what happenned when it was me and him one on one!!! You hit someone not looking you straight pus**y !! Stop hyping this weak as* shit it’s football!! 😂😂 <a href="https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg">https://t.co/ITprQ4ECRg</a>
