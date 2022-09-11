“Always remember this lesson” Gilbert Arenas was made to shutup after trash talking $170 Million superstar

The Los Angeles Lakers changed the history of their franchise in 1996 by making a certain series of moves that allowed them to form a duo that can be argued as amongst the best ever in the league. The Lakers traded Vlade Divac to Charlotte for the rights to draft Kobe Bryant in the 1996 Draft. That move also allowed the Lakers to have enough cap space to sign Shaquille O'Neal from the Orlando Magic.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 1 DAY AGO