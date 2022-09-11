Read full article on original website
Jones, Thomas Power Sun As Fast Start Leads to Finals Game 3 Rout
Connecticut got out to a first-quarter lead and didn’t look back, thanks to the play of its two All-Stars.
University of Connecticut
Coach Sanford Inducted Into Liverpool High School Hall Of Fame
STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's rowing head coach Jennifer Sanford has been inducted into the Liverpool High School Hall of Fame as the coach of the 1995 senior eight team that won the scholastic rowing association national championship. Sanford attended and was a member of the rowing team before...
