University of Connecticut

Coach Sanford Inducted Into Liverpool High School Hall Of Fame

STORRS, Conn. – UConn women's rowing head coach Jennifer Sanford has been inducted into the Liverpool High School Hall of Fame as the coach of the 1995 senior eight team that won the scholastic rowing association national championship. Sanford attended and was a member of the rowing team before...
HIGH SCHOOL

