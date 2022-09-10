Read full article on original website
youralaskalink.com
Peltola Prepares to be Sworn in, Washington DC
Added by atagliaferri on September 12, 2022. This weeks marks a historic moment in Alaska, the swearing in of a new congresswoman who will become the first Alaska native in the house of representatives. Trill Gates joins us now with more on Mary Peltola’s busy week ahead. Thanks Jamie....
youralaskalink.com
Hospitals In Alaska Are Struggling To Find Enough Nurses
Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us what is being done to make sure there are enough nurses on hand to provide quality care. Hospitals across Alaska are looking for nurses and people to fill their open positions. And things have gotten so dire, the hospitals are using people from the Lower 48 to help meet demand with COVID hitting hospitals across America hard. The health care industry is having a difficult time finding enough workers. Many hospitals have been forced to look out of state to attract traveling nurses, to provide quality care. The employment Web site indeed reports the average salary of a traveling nurse is over 20 $400 a week. But the chief human resource officer at Providence Hospital in Anchorage says the hospital’s first priority is to hire.
youralaskalink.com
Suicide Prevention Month | September
So far, the American Foundation for Suicide has reached more than half its “$100,000 goal” for Suicide Prevention Resources here in Alaska. Right now, more than $61,000 has been raised as part of suicide prevention month in September. Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson reports part of that money came from a special event over the weekend.
