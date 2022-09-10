Read full article on original website
alaskapublic.org
How an Anchorage woman is spreading awareness of FASD by painting rocks
Karen Lomack walked around Midtown Anchorage on a recent Thursday afternoon with a stack of rocks painted to look like red shoes. She tucked one next to a bunch of gravel, its bright crimson shine standing out among a sea of gray and white. Lomack painted many of the rocks...
kinyradio.com
State Trooper K9 in Alaska locates wandering elderly woman in Houston
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A woman was located safe Saturday after a report that she had wandered away from home. On Saturday afternoon at 4:55, Alaska State Troopers received a report from a male that his 92-year-old mother with severe Alzheimer’s and dementia had wandered away from their home in the Houston area.
KYUK
A dive team is helping BSAR look for three missing hunters
A dive team is assisting Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) in looking for a group of hunters that have been missing for two weeks. The team arrived in Bethel from Anchorage on the evening Sept. 12. The next morning, the team began looking for the three missing men: Justin Crow, Shane McIntyre, and Carl Flynn.
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska Food Policy Council finishes two-year project networking food systems in Alaska
alaskasnewssource.com
Victim identified in Midtown homicide investigation
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man found dead on Sept. 3 has now been identified by the Anchorage Police Department. The department wrote in an online release that 39-year-old Jason Miller was the man who was found near Tudor Road and the Seward Highway at 9:50 p.m. on Sept. 3.
alaskapublic.org
City will no longer use 2 Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters, mayor says
Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson says the city no longer plans to use two recreation centers as emergency shelters this winter, following community pushback. Bronson announced the reversal to the Anchorage Assembly Tuesday night. “We have listened to concerns from the public and Assembly members, and will be working with the...
alaskasnewssource.com
Rental prices increase 14.2% in Anchorage
alaskasnewssource.com
Volunteers assemble more than a thousand opioid overdose kits
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The Anchorage Health Department saw a big turnout Tuesday when volunteers and employees gathered to assemble 1,500 opioid overdose rescue kits. Supplies for the kits were provided by Project HOPE, part of the Alaska Office of Substance Misuse and Addiction Prevention, which will distribute the finished kits around the state.
alaskasnewssource.com
Community concerns over using Anchorage rec centers as emergency homeless shelters
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage residents question decision to use community rec centers as homeless shelters
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson’s plan to turn community recreation centers into emergency homeless shelters is rubbing some people the wrong way. The administration says the Fairview and Spenard Rec Centers provide the most practical options to get people housed quickly and be able to provide meals, showers, and bathrooms. But some who use the centers are urging the administration to look elsewhere. Kathleen Grace plays pickleball at the Spenard Rec Center and says the facility is well-used by the community.
youralaskalink.com
Hospitals In Alaska Are Struggling To Find Enough Nurses
Your Alaska Link’s La’shawn Donelson shows us what is being done to make sure there are enough nurses on hand to provide quality care. Hospitals across Alaska are looking for nurses and people to fill their open positions. And things have gotten so dire, the hospitals are using people from the Lower 48 to help meet demand with COVID hitting hospitals across America hard. The health care industry is having a difficult time finding enough workers. Many hospitals have been forced to look out of state to attract traveling nurses, to provide quality care. The employment Web site indeed reports the average salary of a traveling nurse is over 20 $400 a week. But the chief human resource officer at Providence Hospital in Anchorage says the hospital’s first priority is to hire.
alaskasnewssource.com
Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a community staple, to see new ownership
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Twenty eight years ago, Rich Owens was entrusted with running the ever-popular, nostalgia-inducing Jewel Lake Tastee Freez, a place that — at the time — had been under the same owners for more than three decades. “I show up in Alaska in 1986,” Owens...
youralaskalink.com
Anchorage Mayor Questions Drug Treatment Center Location
Anchorage’s mayor believes plans to set up a drug treatment facility at the old Golden Lion hotel make no sense. That’s because of plans to update the nearby intersection of the Seward highway and 36th avenue. The Alaska Department of Transportation and public facilities plans to improve what’s been called a dangerous intersection.
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage police investigating Sand Lake homicide
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage mother indicted on charges in 2-year-old’s death
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - An Anchorage woman was indicted by an Anchorage grand jury on Monday on charges related to the death of her two-year-old son. Cheyenne Jewel McMullen, 22, faces charges of driving under the influence, manslaughter, and two counts of second-degree murder stemming from an August crash that resulted in the death of her own child.
alaskasnewssource.com
Police arrest man wielding knife on Seward Highway
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A man Anchorage police say was wielding a knife on the Seward Highway near Dimond Boulevard was arrested Monday night and charged with resisting and pedestrian interference. The Anchorage Police Department said Walter M. Sebwenna, 32, was given multiple commands to stop as he walked on...
alaskasnewssource.com
Sand Lake area residents still concerned about proposed new airport hangar
kdll.org
Kenaitze Tribe and contractors uncover artifacts under Sterling Highway construction
Passing the white tent on the south side of the Sterling Highway, just outside of Cooper Landing, it’s hard not to be curious. That tent is the home of an archeological dig for pre-contact Dena'ina artifacts, which teams have been working on since 2020 as part of a Sterling Highway construction project.
alaskapublic.org
Joe Gerace’s lies went way beyond Anchorage. Multiple government agencies investigate how they were duped.
Joe Gerace lied his way into more than a high-paying job running the Anchorage Health Department. New reporting reveals that Gerace — who resigned from the city on Aug. 8 shortly before Alaska Public Media exposed his phony medical, educational and military credentials — also successfully deceived a state commission overseeing EMT training, a state paramilitary organization and the Alaska Department of Health. None appear to have taken the basic steps needed to debunk the false claims on his resume, allowing him to attain a seat on a state task force, a prestigious volunteer gig and an EMT license.
alaskasnewssource.com
Arctic Valley star to shine with new lights
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The 300-foot-wide star at Arctic Valley will be illuminated with new light bulbs this holiday season. According to a press release from Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson, the 773d Civil Engineering Squadron is putting in a new lighting system that will make it easier to maintain. The squadron is also upgrading the lights. Interior electrical work lead and designer Preston Murfin helped install the new lights.
