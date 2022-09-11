Read full article on original website
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at City Central This Weekend
Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and City Central is hosting the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to participate in a diverse celebration of Hispanic Culture at the City Central Summit at 400 East Central and across the street in the Central Courtyard at 204 South 4th Street.
Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
Obituary for Brian Holley
Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City Concert Series Begins September 19, Still Time to Get Your Membership
It’s not too late for you to purchase a membership for the Ponca City Concert Series held at the Poncan Theater at 104 East Grand. Membership fees can be paid on their website using your credit or debit card. If you’d rather use a check, come a little early to the first concert on September 19 and purchase your membership in the Poncan Theatre lobby starting at 6:30pm. Your membership will include admission to see four great concerts at the Poncan Theater including female brass quintet “Seraph Brass” on September 19, classic pianist “Pauline Young” in November, and in 2023, international string trio “Sultans of Swing” in March and “Hooray For Hollywood Empire Trio” in April.
Obituary for LeAnn Janice
LeAnn Renee Janice, 55, of Blackwell, OK, died at home on September 9, 2022, surrounded by family and friends. Viewing will be Thursday, September 15, 2022, from 1:00 – 8:00 PM and Friday, September 16, 2022, 9:00 AM – 8:00 PM, at Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, Ponca City, OK. A Graveside Service will be held at 10:00 AM, Saturday, September 17, 2022, at Resthaven Memorial Park. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home and Crematory, 505 W. Grand Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
Ponca City police logs Sept. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:43 a.m. police responded to Pioneer Plaza for a report of a vehicle that hit a dog. Officers were unable to locate the dog. At 2:41 a.m. police responded to a report of a male checking vehicle doors in the...
Police Logs 09/12/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
What's happening in Stillwater this week
It’s the start of the fourth week of the fall semester. Check out what's happening on campus and in Stillwater this week. Talks Save Lives: Introduction to Suicide Prevention - Edmon Low Library (Monday and Wednesday) This is a presentation by the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention on the...
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
Kay County one of two counties prosecuting pregnant women for using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her third...
Po-Hi enters lockdown Friday morning
Body There was an incident in the morning on Friday, Sept. 9 at Ponca City High School involving a student who was very upset and was disturbing classrooms while looking for a family member. The site administrators chose to do a lockdown to avoid this issue becoming bigger than it was. The student did not have any weapons, and the School Resource Officer was able to help resolve the situation peacefully, and the student was released to family shortly thereafter.
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
Obituary for George Sexton, Jr.
George W. Sexton, Jr., of Braman, Oklahoma, passed away peacefully on September 10, 2022, and entered into the Kingdom of God. Peace comes in knowing he is reunited with his bride, Martie, and his Savior. We are thankful we will soon be together in heaven. George W. Sexton, Jr. was...
Jail bookings Aug.26-Sept. 1
The following information is provided by the Kay County Detention Center. Those booked in the county jail Aug. 26-Sept. 1 include:. Curtis Wayne Alexander, 56, Woodward, Oklahoma County hold. Samantha Desiree Allen, 25, Tonkawa, BIA local. William Greely Allen, 61, Ponca City, trespassing. Michael Paul Avila, 42, Ponca City, hold...
High speed chase ends North of Covington
A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
