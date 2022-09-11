Read full article on original website
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca
The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month
The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
Hispanic Heritage Celebration at City Central This Weekend
Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and City Central is hosting the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to participate in a diverse celebration of Hispanic Culture at the City Central Summit at 400 East Central and across the street in the Central Courtyard at 204 South 4th Street.
AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves
AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
“Redemption, Oklahoma” starring Nick Searcy seeking investors; Proof of Concept Showing set for Sept. 28 in Blackwell
BLACKWELL — A free proof of concept showing of “Redemption, Oklahoma” will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 28 at the Blackwell High School Auditorium. Doors open at 7 p.m. A proof-of-concept is a loosely connected series of scenes and vignettes that establish the characters, setting,...
Couple celebrates 50 years
Body Gary and Loretta Leavitt recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with a surprise party hosted by their sons and their spouses. They were also surprised with several out of town guests. In addition, they attended mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Newkirk where Father Carson...
Ponca City police logs Sept. 9-11
The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:43 a.m. police responded to Pioneer Plaza for a report of a vehicle that hit a dog. Officers were unable to locate the dog. At 2:41 a.m. police responded to a report of a male checking vehicle doors in the...
Kay County one of two counties prosecuting pregnant women for using Medical Marijuana
NEWKIRK — Early in her pregnancy, Amanda Aguilar struggled with severe nausea that sometimes made it hard to eat. A doctor had previously approved a medical marijuana license for her, so she used pot to ease her morning sickness. Aguilar, 33, said she stopped using marijuana after her third...
New Initiative for Wildcat Students
The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12
The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
Obituary for Brian Holley
Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident
PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
Police Logs 09/12/2022
Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
High School teacher allegedly berating students
A Payne County mother is furious after she says a high school teacher berated and threatened her daughter and her classmates.
Obituary for Teel Freeman-Lee
Teel Freeman-Lee September 10, 2022 ~ September 10, 2022. Teel Everett Freeman-Lee, of Ponca City, cherished son of Zoe Freeman and Gage Lee, was born on September 10, 2022. He was perfect in every way, but his little heart just stopped beating. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his...
High speed chase ends North of Covington
A high speed chase has ended with a suspect in custody along highway 74 Tuesday evening.
Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater
STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
62-year-old Perry man dies in Payne County crash
PAYNE COUNTY, Okla. — A 62-year-old man died in a crash about 2 miles west of Stillwater, according to Oklahoma Highway Patrol (OHP). OHP said the crash took place Sunday afternoon on Highway 51, about 2 miles west of Stillwater. Around 4:00 p.m., a Dodge Ram was traveling eastbound...
Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35
The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
