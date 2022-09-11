ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blackwell, OK

poncacitynow.com

The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook Off-“BBQ by the Dashboard Light” This Weekend at Lake Ponca

The 36th Annual Cherokee Strip Cook-Off in Ponca City will be held at beautiful Lake Ponca on Saturday, September 17. It’s a world-class barbecue competition complete with live music, children’s activities and much more. Visitors to the Cherokee Strip Cook-Off will enjoy a wide variety of vendors, cold beer, concessions and fun for the entire family.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Ponca City Library Celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month

The Ponca City Library, 515 East Grand, is celebrating Hispanic Heritage month with our community with programs and activities for all ages. On Friday, September 16, two free movies will show in the programming room at the library. “Encanto” (PG) plays at 10:00 am and “Coco” (PG) at 2:00 pm. Both movies will show again on Monday, September 19, at 10:00 am and 2:00 pm.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Hispanic Heritage Celebration at City Central This Weekend

Hispanic Heritage Month begins this week and City Central is hosting the first Hispanic Heritage Festival on Friday, September 16, from 5:00 to 9:00 pm. Everyone is welcome to participate in a diverse celebration of Hispanic Culture at the City Central Summit at 400 East Central and across the street in the Central Courtyard at 204 South 4th Street.
PONCA CITY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

AT&T offers $5k reward for information on Green Country copper thieves

AT&T announced it will offer a $5 thousand reward for information that leads to convictions of copper thieves in Northeast Oklahoma. The phone company said they are requesting information for copper cable thefts in Tulsa, Muskogee, Pittsburg, Osage, Rogers, McAlester and Washington counties dating back to January. Local authorities have investigated numerous copper thefts over the years.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OK
Couple celebrates 50 years

Body Gary and Loretta Leavitt recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary at their home with a surprise party hosted by their sons and their spouses. They were also surprised with several out of town guests. In addition, they attended mass at St. Francis of Assisi in Newkirk where Father Carson...
NEWKIRK, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City police logs Sept. 9-11

The following information is provided by Ponca City police. At 12:43 a.m. police responded to Pioneer Plaza for a report of a vehicle that hit a dog. Officers were unable to locate the dog. At 2:41 a.m. police responded to a report of a male checking vehicle doors in the...
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

New Initiative for Wildcat Students

The Strength and Conditioning Department at Po-Hi, in keeping with the tone and culture established by Ponca City Public Schools, has launched a new initiative which provides opportunities to all students enrolled in Strength and Conditioning/Weightlifting to earn the following shirts. The Wildcat Way (all students) Iron Wildcat (athlete ONLY)
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Kay County Sheriff logs Sept. 12

The following information is provided by the Kay County Sheriff’s Department. At 2:16 a.m. Cleveland County confirmed warrants on Stoney Mitchell. At 4:20 a.m. KSO received a report of an accident with injuries in the 10000 block of west Hubbard Road. The caller reported that a male subject was at the residence asking for help for a female who was ejected and pinned under the vehicle. Deputies, Blackwell police and Ponca City ambulance responded. At 4:43 a.m. it was reported that the vehicle was no longer on the female. An OHP trooper requested a drone be launched to help look for the male driver identified as Shawn Dewell. At 4:45 a.m. it was reported that Dewell was on the porch of a residence and was “messed up.” A deputy responded to the residence. At 4:54 p.m. it was reported that Dewell broke out a window of the residence and then fled on foot. A trooper conducted a warrant check on Dewell and confirmed he was wanted on eight warrants out of Blackwell. At 6:43 a.m. law enforcement headed to Jefferson Apartments and located Dewell. He was arrested and later booked in the county jail. (see accident story)
KAY COUNTY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Brian Holley

Brian Douglas Holley, 63, of Ponca City, OK, left this life on September 12, 2022. A Funeral Ceremony will be held at 2:00 PM, Friday, September 16, 2022, at the Renfro Center, 445 Fairview Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601. Arrangements are under the direction of Trout Funeral Home & Crematory, 505 W. Grand, Ave, Ponca City, OK 74601.
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Ponca City teen in stable condition following accident

PONCA CITY — A Ponca City teen is listed in stable condition following an accident that was reported at 9:03 p.m. Monday. The teen identified as Geronimo Quilimaco Jr. was transported via ambulance to Alliance Health and then airlifted to an Oklahoma City hospital. Ponca City police report that the teen is listed in stable condition with leg injuries.
PONCA CITY, OK
poncacitynow.com

Police Logs 09/12/2022

Anyone wishing to send an anonymous tip online to any crime in Ponca City can do so at https://www.tipsubmit.com/WebTips.aspx?AgencyID=496 fill out the tip sheet, and send the information. You can text PCPD plus your message to CRIMES (274637) from your cell phone. If you want to contact us by email here is our address: [email protected] , if you want to phone in a tip, the number is still (580)762-5100. As always, you will remain anonymous, and you may receive a reward of up to $1,000.
PONCA CITY, OK
KTUL

Stillwater police remove large snake from Airbnb

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Stillwater police responded to an interesting call Wednesday morning at an Airbnb. Police shared a picture on Facebook of Sgt. Cluck holding a large ball python. The guest says they went to make some breakfast when they found the snake. In the post, Stillwater police...
STILLWATER, OK
poncacitynow.com

Obituary for Teel Freeman-Lee

Teel Freeman-Lee September 10, 2022 ~ September 10, 2022. Teel Everett Freeman-Lee, of Ponca City, cherished son of Zoe Freeman and Gage Lee, was born on September 10, 2022. He was perfect in every way, but his little heart just stopped beating. He leaves behind to mourn his loss, his...
PONCA CITY, OK
kaynewscow.com

Perry man killed in accident near Stillwater

STILLWATER — The Oklahoma Highway Patrol reports that a Perry man was killed in a one-vehicle accident that occurred at 4:16 p.m. Sunday on Oklahoma 51 just west of Redlands Road, two miles west of Stillwater in Payne County. Troopers report that James C. Goeringer, 62, Perry, was traveling...
PERRY, OK
kttn.com

Oklahoma trucker injured in rollover crash on Interstate 35

The driver of a tractor-trailer unit was hurt Saturday afternoon when the truck overturned on Interstate 35 north of Cameron. Forty-eight-year-old Grayson Hill of Stillwater, Oklahoma was taken to Cameron Regional Medical Center with minor injuries. The accident happened two miles north of Cameron on Interstate 35 as the northbound...
STILLWATER, OK

