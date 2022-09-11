ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

2d ago

He destroyed the yellow taxi industry! And now there are no yellow cabs! He forced people to use Uber and Lyft that charge DOUBLE! the price of yellow taco and use surge pricing all day. Ordinary people cannot afford Uber and Lyft! What happens if you have to get home your not well or you have to take your mom or friend to a doctor? Or you have boxes to transport or you need to get home quickly or need to take your dog emergency to the vet?? On and on Bloomberg did some deal with Uber and Lyft and now we are all forced to take their expensive crook rides can’t afford this this was wrong and dangerous! Bad bad never did anything for affordable housing either! Only for the rich!

F Sal
2d ago

Open up community centers for children in inner city areas of NY . Counseling centers for them and their parents. Name it the Bloomberg family center.

Guest
2d ago

When they share their wealth with others, then I'll be interested.

TheDailyBeast

Trooper Having Affair With Former NY Gov’s Daughter Said He Was ‘Defeated’ After Forced Transfer

A state trooper assigned to protect former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo’s family told state investigators he was banished for having an affair with one of Cuomo’s daughters in spring 2020. According to a report released Friday by the New York Office of the Inspector General, State Trooper Dane Pfeiffer said it was not his idea nor did he volunteer to be transferred from his post to Plattsburgh, a city in upstate New York, giving him a two-hour work commute. “On paper I volunteered, but no, I don’t want to go up there, never want to go there again,” Pfeiffer said, adding that it had left him “pretty heavily defeated,” according to the report. He initially tried to be transferred closer to his original post in the governor’s mansion, but his superiors shut that down, telling him he was “expected” to take a position outside of the Albany region. Pfeiffer told investigators he believed he had done nothing wrong because he “had not furthered his relationship while on duty” and there is no explicit rule preventing troopers from engaging in sexual relations with people they’re protecting.Read it at New York Post
POLITICS
The List

A Former NY Governor's Dire Security Warning Has Twitter Talking

The state of New York has had several prominent governors over the last several decades. Not every politician who has held the distinguished position has left with a respectable legacy, though. Most recently, Andrew Cuomo — the disgraced former governor who resigned under controversial circumstances — was once remembered for bringing the country together during the COVID-19 pandemic, holding memorable press conferences and seemingly giving the Trump administration a run for its money. Now, he has a slew of sexual assault allegations lodged against him, his legacy forever tainted (via the Associated Press).
POLITICS
Polarbear

Gov. Kathy Hochul: 1.75 million New Yorkers to get $270 checks

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced that $475 million had been set aside to provide a one-time child credit to eligible residents to combat inflation and improve affordability. Earlier, the New York state legislature approved the Additional NYS Child and Earned Income Tax Payment of $270 as part of the FY 2023 Enacted Budget.
TheDailyBeast

Trump Attorney Admits She Searched Mar-a-Lago for Records Before FBI Raid

A Trump attorney told a New York State court Wednesday via affidavit that she personally scoured the former president’s Mar-a-Lago home and office, just days before the FBI raided the estate for highly sensitive documents. Alina Habba, who described Trump’s possible espionage “mundane” on the “Charlie Kirk Show,” said she searched “all desks, drawers, nightstands, dressers, closets, etc,” on May 5 with explicit permission from Trump, in an effort to track down documents related to a subpoena from New York Attorney General Letitia James’ investigation into the Trump Organization. The search raises concerns over what documents she may have seen, and whether or not she had the proper clearance in order to handle the documents. Habba’s search scanned the same areas that the FBI would later discover varied classified documents, a revelation that will likely land her an interview in the Department of Justice investigation, according to Politico.
POTUS
96.1 The Eagle plays the best classic hits music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Utica, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

