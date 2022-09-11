ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

WATCH: Dolphins' first TD of 2022 comes on Brandon Jones strip-sack

By Mike Masala
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1CFLT8_0hrAFFo700

While the Miami Dolphins’ defense gave up some yards in the first half of their season opener against the New England Patriots, they kept them off the scoreboard.

The defense actually scored Miami’s first touchdown of the year, as safety Brandon Jones got a free rush on quarterback Mac Jones’ blindside. The hit resulted in a strip-sack which new linebacker Melvin Ingram recovered for the score.

This defense is picking up right where they left off at the end of 2021 despite losing Brian Flores as a defensive mind.

Comments / 0

 

MIAMI EAT & DRINK

More
 

MIAMI THINGS TO DO

More
Related
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Did Russell Wilson almost accidentally end his postgame interview with 'Go Hawks'?

It’s the thing Russell Wilson said at the end of every single interview with reporters over his 10 years with the Seattle Seahawks: “Go Hawks.”. So maybe it’s going to take a little time — especially with him IN Seattle for his first game against his old franchise, which he and the Denver Broncos lost — before he gets used to “Go Broncos, let’s ride.”
SEATTLE, WA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL power rankings: Where do the Bucs land after Week 1?

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers kicked off their 2022 regular season with a dominant road win, beating the Dallas Cowboys 19-3 in front of a prime-time audience Sunday night. While the Bucs offense stalled on most of their red zone trips and managed just one touchdown, the defense delivered a stellar performance, shutting out the Cowboys after giving up a field goal on the opening drive.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#American Football#Nfl#Sports#The Miami Dolphins#The New England Patriots#Nfloncbs
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Miami, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Bills add DT to practice squad amid Ed Oliver concern

The Buffalo Bills made a practice squad move worth monitoring. On Wednesday, the team announced that defensive tackle Prince Emili was signed to the taxi unit. In corresponding move, wide receiver Tanner Gentry was released from the practice squad. Emili’s signing sparks some interest because starting DT Ed Oliver suffered...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy