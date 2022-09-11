ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas ranked in latest AP, Coaches Polls

By Joe Cook
 3 days ago
Kitan Crawford (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas may not have earned the victory over Alabama on Saturday, but they certainly earned the respect of FBS coaches and the media for a valiant effort against the Crimson Tide.

Texas moved into the top 25 of the AP Poll on Sunday after previously being unranked, taking the No. 21 spot. In the Coaches Poll, the Longhorns moved up two spots to No. 20 after entering the week ranked No. 22.

The Week 3 opponent for the Longhorns, Jeff Traylor’s UTSA Roadrunners, are unranked in both polls. Alabama dropped to No. 2 in the AP Poll but held the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

Several Big 12 teams remain in both polls, including the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Baylor Bears.

Post-Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

  1. Georgia Bulldogs (53 first-place votes)
  2. Alabama Crimson Tide(9)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
  4. Michigan Wolverines
  5. Clemson Tigers
  6. Oklahoma Sooners
  7. USC Trojans
  8. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  9. Kentucky Wildcats
  10. Arkansas Razorbacks
  11. Michigan State Spartans
  12. BYU Cougars
  13. Miami Hurricanes
  14. Utah Utes
  15. Tennessee Volunteers
  16. NC State Wolfpack
  17. Baylor Bears
  18. Florida Gators
  19. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  20. Ole Miss Rebels
  21. Texas Longhorns
  22. Penn State Nittany Lions
  23. Pittsburgh Panthers
  24. Texas A&M Aggies
  25. Oregon Ducks

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings after Week 2

  1. Alabama Crimson Tide (39 first-place votes)
  2. Georgia Bulldogs (25)
  3. Ohio State Buckeyes (1)
  4. Clemson Tigers
  5. Michigan Wolverines
  6. Oklahoma Sooners
  7. Oklahoma State Cowboys
  8. USC Trojans
  9. Kentucky Wildcats
  10. Arkansas Razorbacks
  11. NC State Wolfpack
  12. Miami Hurricanes
  13. BYU Cougars
  14. Utah Utes
  15. Tennessee Volunteers
  16. Ole Miss Rebels
  17. Wake Forest Demon Deacons
  18. Baylor Bears
  19. Texas Longhorns
  20. Florida Gators
  21. Texas A&M Aggies
  22. Penn State Nittany Lions
  23. Oregon Ducks
  24. Pittsburgh Panthers

