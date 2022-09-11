Texas ranked in latest AP, Coaches Polls

Kitan Crawford (Will Gallagher/Inside Texas)

Texas may not have earned the victory over Alabama on Saturday, but they certainly earned the respect of FBS coaches and the media for a valiant effort against the Crimson Tide.

Texas moved into the top 25 of the AP Poll on Sunday after previously being unranked, taking the No. 21 spot. In the Coaches Poll, the Longhorns moved up two spots to No. 20 after entering the week ranked No. 22.

The Week 3 opponent for the Longhorns, Jeff Traylor’s UTSA Roadrunners, are unranked in both polls. Alabama dropped to No. 2 in the AP Poll but held the top spot in the Coaches Poll.

Several Big 12 teams remain in both polls, including the Oklahoma Sooners, the Oklahoma State Cowboys, and the Baylor Bears.

Post-Week 2 AP Top 25 Poll

Georgia Bulldogs (53 first-place votes) Alabama Crimson Tide(9) Ohio State Buckeyes (1) Michigan Wolverines Clemson Tigers Oklahoma Sooners USC Trojans Oklahoma State Cowboys Kentucky Wildcats Arkansas Razorbacks Michigan State Spartans BYU Cougars Miami Hurricanes Utah Utes Tennessee Volunteers NC State Wolfpack Baylor Bears Florida Gators Wake Forest Demon Deacons Ole Miss Rebels Texas Longhorns Penn State Nittany Lions Pittsburgh Panthers Texas A&M Aggies Oregon Ducks

Coaches Poll Top 25 rankings after Week 2