Lexington, KY

Kentucky rises 11 spots in AP Poll to No. 9 following Florida win

By Zack Geoghegan
 3 days ago
Photo by Dr. Michael Huang | Kentucky Sports Radio

Kentucky has cracked the nation’s top 10.

Following the Wildcats’ 26-16 victory over the Florida Gators on Saturday night, UK saw a significant rise in the Associated Press’ updated national rankings. Kentucky jumped from No. 20 overall to No. 9, an 11-spot rise from last week. After Florida skyrocketed over 20 spots from unranked to No. 12 in the country, the Gators have been brought back to earth, landing at No. 18 in the AP Poll, a six-point dip.

Earlier on Sunday, the updated AFCA Coaches Poll rankings were unveiled, which saw the ‘Cats move from No. 20 to No. 10 while Florida slid down from No. 19 to No. 21.

This is the highest Kentucky football has been ranked in the AP Poll since 2007 when the ‘Cats came in at No. 8 on two separate occassions. The highest UK has ever been ranked in the AP Poll was No. 3 overall back in 1950.

Also on Sunday, ESPN updated its Week 2 Power Rankings where Kentucky took another considerable leap in the standings. UK is now No. 9, according to the worldwide leader, which is a 10-spot bump from last week’s power rankings. Florida dipped from No. 11 to No. 20.

Looking at the entire top 25, there was plenty of movement across the board. Georgia leapfrogged Alabama for the No. 1 spot after the Crimson Tide’s narrow win over Texas. Speaking of the Longhorns, that one-point loss to ‘Bama kept them at No. 21.

The Southeastern Conference is well-respected in the AP Poll, with seven programs making the top 25. Kentucky is actually the third-highest SEC team behind Georgia and Alabama, closely followed by Arkansas at No. 10. Tennessee checks in at No. 15, Florida at No. 18, and Ole Miss at No. 20.

After two weeks of action, Kentucky football is a top 10 program in the country. Not bad.

Comments / 2

