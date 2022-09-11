Pete Thamel: Names to watch for next Nebraska head coach, replacing Scott Frost

(Wolfe/Getty Images)

Scott Frost has been shown the door at Nebraska, and a litany of replacement coaches have already come up in conversation in the hours following his firing.

According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, 15 names have made the initial list – in no order – as to who will be the man to step in for Frost in Lincoln next season. These names include Matt Campbell, Mark Stoops, Dave Aranda, Bill O’Brien, Lance Leipold, Jim Leonhard, PJ Fleck, Chris Klieman, Dave Doeren, Sam Pittman, Alex Grinch, Matt Entz, Bret Bielema, Jamey Chadwell and Troy Calhoun.

Thamel’s list includes 12 current head coaches ranging from Power Five conferences to FCS powerhouses. Three current coordinators – Alabama‘s Bill O’Brien, Wisconsin‘s Jim Leonhard and Southern Cal‘s Alex Grinch – have made Thamel’s list, too.

No moves would be made until the end of the season, as associate head coach Mickey Joseph will serve as the interim head coach for the remainder of the 2022 season.

Nebraska fires head coach Scott Frost

Nebraska has made it official. Scott Frost is out as head coach. The program announced the news on Sunday afternoon.

The Cornhuskers announced they’re parting ways with Frost, who was in his fifth season as the head coach of his alma mater. His tenure was marred by one-score losses, including a big one in Week 0 when Nebraska blew a second-half lead en route to a 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland. Nebraska dropped another one-score game with a 45-42 loss at the hands of Georgia Southern in Week 2.