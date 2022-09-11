ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska football: Reaction to the firing of head coach Scott Frost

By Sean Callahan
 3 days ago
Here are some reaction and takes on the firing of Scott Frost and where Nebraska goes next.

AthlonSports.com

Urban Meyer Uses 1 Word To Describe Nebraska Football Fans

Nebraska has officially moved on from head football coach Scott Frost. Now, the Huskers can begin searching for their next program leader. Believe it or not, Urban Meyer is a name being discussed as a viable option. What Nebraska needs is a major turnaround. Well, Meyer has a knack for...
The Spun

Urban Meyer Makes Opinion On Nebraska Fans Very Clear

The Nebraska Cornhuskers made headlines over the weekend, firing head coach Scott Frost just three games into the 2022 season. During an appearance on the Big Ten Network, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer offered his thoughts on Nebraska's situation. Meyer then revealed his feelings about Nebraska's fan base....
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
FanSided

Nebraska Football: More changes could be coming on Tuesday

Nebraska football is officially under new leadership and there seems to be a pretty good possibility that the upheaval for the Huskers isn’t quite over. Interim Nebraska head coach Mickey Joseph will take the podium in front of the media for the first time on Tuesday morning since Scott Frost was fired. That could be when additional hinted at changes are announced.
The Spun

Nebraska Football Legend Wants To Be Next Head Coach

Ndamukong Suh has thrown his name into the Nebraska head coaching search. He tweeted on Sunday that he's ready to lead the program after Scott Frost was fired. “If anyone’s asking I’m ready to be head coach,” Suh tweeted. Frost was fired on Sunday afternoon after the...
The Spun

Nebraska Football Player Had Troubling Admission On Sunday

Nebraska is seeking a fresh start away from Scott Frost. Saturday's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern prompted the football program to fire the head coach early in his fourth season. Following Sunday's dismissal, per Jimmy Watkins of World-Herald Sports, Cornhuskers defensive end Ochaun Mathis commented on what needs to change.
The Spun

Report: Prominent Coach Interested In The Nebraska Job

The Nebraska football job has only been open for several hours and already one coach is being mentioned heavily in conjunction with it. This afternoon, longtime college football writer Lars Anderson reported that Iowa State's Matt Campbell is the "primary" target for Nebraska and that the 42-year-old head coach is intrigued about leaving his current post to lead the Huskers.
