Warren Buffett Now Owns Bitcoin: Here's How The Oracle Of Omaha Got Exposure
This article was originally published on May 14, 2022. Labeled Bitcoin enemy number one earlier this year by Peter Thiel, Berkshire Hathaway Inc (NYSE: BRK-A)(NYSE: BRK-B) CEO Warren Buffett now owns a stake in Bitcoin thanks to one of his investments. What Happened: In June 2021, Berkshire Hathaway invested $500...
Legendary investor Jeremy Grantham warns the S&P 500 could plunge another 26% - and reveals he's shorting the Nasdaq and junk bonds
Jeremy Grantham expects the S&P 500 to tumble by 26% to around 3,000 points over the next year. The global economic backdrop looks more precarious than the mid-2000s housing bubble, he said. The GMO cofounder revealed he's betting against the tech-heavy Nasdaq index and junk bonds. Jeremy Grantham warned the...
msn.com
Tesla Charges Higher Over This Bellwether Indicator: What's Happening?
Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was spiking up over 1% higher on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday caused the stock to rise 2.9% off the open and reclaim the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. The 200-day SMA is an important bellwether. Technical traders and investors consider...
Warren Buffett's top investing advice is still valid but the S&P 500 is 'the worst thing to own' in the near term, says top US stock strategist
Investors should avoid the S&P 500 in the short term, according to the head of US equity and quantitative strategy at BofA Securities. "If you're thinking about what's going to happen between now and let's say the next 12 months, I don't think the bottom is in," Savita Subramanian told CNBC.
If You Invested $1,000 In Tesla Stock When Cathie Wood Made Her $4,000 Prediction, Here's How Much You'd Have Now
In 2018, a fund manager made a bullish call on Tesla Inc TSLA that placed a price target far ahead of analysts and at the time seemed pretty out there. Less than three years later, that bullish price target came true and helped cement Cathie Wood’s place in investing history. Here’s how investors did that tailed her trade.
If You Printed $1 Million A Day Since 1440, Tesla CEO Elon Musk Still Has You Beat
The printing press is considered to be one of the greatest inventions of all time. It kickstarted a revolution and transformed the way ideas are communicated across the globe. Here’s a fun stat about the printing press as it relates to Tesla Inc. TSLA CEO Elon Musk, the world’s richest person.
Cathie Wood Sells $41M In Tesla Shares And Loads Up On This Chip Stock Amid Thursday's Plunge
Cathie Wood-led Ark Investment Management bought 297,818 shares of Nvidia Corporation NVDA, via three of the firm’s exchange-traded funds, valued at over $41.5 million based on Thursday’s closing price. Nvidia is the 27th largest holding in the firm’s flagship ARK Innovation ETF ARKK with a weight of 0.94%,...
Motley Fool
3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars
There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
investing.com
State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter
Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets according to megabank State Street (NYSE:STT). Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sept. 11, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State...
investing.com
1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned
What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought
Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
US News and World Report
U.S. DOJ Short-Selling Probe Looks at Trading in Amazon, Microsoft, JPM - Bloomberg News
(Reuters) - The U.S Department of Justice has subpoenaed some short sellers for trading information on firms including Amazon.com Inc, Microsoft Corp and JPMorgan Chase & Co, as part of a short-selling probe, Bloomberg News reported on Monday. The DOJ sent subpoenas over the past few months seeking details on...
3 Stocks to Avoid This Week
Latch and Coinbase had big moves higher last week. They're vulnerable now. InnovAge reports financial results on Tuesday afternoon, and it has failed to impress lately. Stocks historically move higher, but Latch, InnovAge, and Coinabse might fail to beat the market this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
investing.com
Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions
(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
Elon Musk, Jeff Bezos and the 23 Other Richest People in the US
The rich don't always get richer in tumultuous times like these, but some fare better than others. Take Elon Musk. The Tesla CEO and soon-to-be owner of social media giant Twitter grew his net worth...
investing.com
Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask
© Reuters. Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask. Formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, the Ethereum merge will happen in a matter of days. What does this all mean? Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what the merge is, security concerns, shortcomings and how it affects investors.
investing.com
Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia
© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards
Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades
Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
investing.com
Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg
According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
