msn.com

Tesla Charges Higher Over This Bellwether Indicator: What's Happening?

Tesla, Inc (NASDAQ: TSLA) was spiking up over 1% higher on Monday after a big bullish day on Friday caused the stock to rise 2.9% off the open and reclaim the 200-day simple moving average (SMA) as support. The 200-day SMA is an important bellwether. Technical traders and investors consider...
Motley Fool

3 Stocks That Turned $1,000 Into Half a Million Dollars

There have been several stocks that have delivered 500x returns for patient investors. Despite the common misconception, not all of them have been disruptive technology stocks. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to...
NewsBreak
investing.com

State Street: Institutional investors undeterred by crypto winter

Institutional investors are unfazed by the current crypto winter and have maintained their interest in blockchain and digital assets according to megabank State Street (NYSE:STT). Speaking with Australian news outlet Sydney Morning Herald (SMH) on Sept. 11, Irfan Ahmad, the Asia Pacific digital lead for the bank’s crypto unit State...
investing.com

1,414 ETH Worth $2M Was Just Burned

What happened: On Monday a total of 1,414.56 Ether (CRYPTO: ETH) worth $2,272,673, based on the current value of Ethereum at time of publication ($1,606.63), was burned from Ethereum transactions. Burning is when a coin or token is sent to an unusable wallet to remove it from circulation. Why it...
The Motley Fool

Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

Cathie Wood bought shares of Velo3D, DraftKings, and Nvidia on Monday. The three stocks are trading well below their earlier highs, but the long-term outlook is brighter than the current stock charts indicate. Ark Invest doesn't have a problem buying falling stocks, but 2020 seems far away given the sluggish...
The Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

Latch and Coinbase had big moves higher last week. They're vulnerable now. InnovAge reports financial results on Tuesday afternoon, and it has failed to impress lately. Stocks historically move higher, but Latch, InnovAge, and Coinabse might fail to beat the market this week. You’re reading a free article with opinions...
investing.com

Bank of America is fined $5 million for failing to report 7.42 million options positions

(Reuters) -A U.S. regulator on Monday fined Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) $5 million for failing to report over-the-counter options positions approximately 7.42 million times, making it harder to monitor markets for possible manipulative behavior. The Financial Industry Regulatory Authority said BofA Securities' failures occurred from 2009 to October 2020,...
investing.com

Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask

© Reuters. Everything you want to know about the Ethereum merge, but didn't know to ask. Formerly known as Ethereum 2.0, the Ethereum merge will happen in a matter of days. What does this all mean? Here's a comprehensive breakdown of what the merge is, security concerns, shortcomings and how it affects investors.
investing.com

Oatly Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia

© Reuters Oatly (OTLY) Downgraded on Volatile Consumer Environment in Europe and Asia. Oatly (NASDAQ:OTLY) shares were downgraded to Neutral from Outperform by a Credit Suisse analyst. He also lowered the firm's price target on the stock to $3.43 per share from $6, telling investors Credit Suisse expects a...
Markets Insider

Bridgewater's co-chief investor says the US is at the center of a global financial bubble - and warns a crushing recession is on the cards

Greg Jensen predicted asset prices wouldn't bounce back to pre-pandemic levels. The Bridgewater boss diagnosed a huge financial bubble, and flagged the risk of a painful recession. The hedge fund's co-chief investor has warned asset prices could tumble as much as 25%. US asset prices won't rebound to pre-pandemic highs,...
Benzinga

Looking At Apple's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bullish stance on Apple AAPL. And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
investing.com

Intel Could Delay Mobileye IPO - Bloomberg

According to a report from Bloomberg Monday afternoon, due to the recent broader market decline, Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) is reducing expectations for the Mobileye IPO. Citing people familiar with the process, the article states Intel, which wanted to spin off part of its shares, could postpone the share sale for the self-driving technology business until next year if the current market environment doesn't improve.
