The dangerous couch fires celebrating a Washington State University football victory returned to College Hill on Saturday night. The Cougs won at 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed by three couches being set fire near campus. The WSU football victory couch fires appeared to go away with the pandemic as the last blazes came during the 2018 football season. The dangerous fad began during the 2016 Cougar football season. WSU football hosts Colorado State this Saturday in Martin Stadium. The City of Pullman Fire Department is to reminding students that anyone caught torching a couch can be ticketed for reckless burning or arrested for arson if the fire spreads.

2 DAYS AGO