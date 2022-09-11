ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

This Week in WSU Volleyball with Coach Jen Greeny

PULLMAN — Well, week four got away from me. Getting ready to travel to the East Coast last week, surprisingly, my focus was not on my Cougfan column. When Magda Jehlarova, our All American middle blocker passed me for career blocks last week I’m sure it took a mental toll on my psyche that can be my excuse.
Couch Fires Celebrating WSU Football Win Returned To College Hill Saturday Night

The dangerous couch fires celebrating a Washington State University football victory returned to College Hill on Saturday night. The Cougs won at 19th ranked Wisconsin on Saturday. That was followed by three couches being set fire near campus. The WSU football victory couch fires appeared to go away with the pandemic as the last blazes came during the 2018 football season. The dangerous fad began during the 2016 Cougar football season. WSU football hosts Colorado State this Saturday in Martin Stadium. The City of Pullman Fire Department is to reminding students that anyone caught torching a couch can be ticketed for reckless burning or arrested for arson if the fire spreads.
College Sports
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT responds to threats of legal action over clearing Camp Hope

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) responded to a letter from the City of Spokane that threatened legal action if Camp Hope is not cleared by Oct. 14. WSDOT's letter did not directly address the content of the City's, instead saying "your letter merits a considered...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Traffic to shift on US-95 work zone at Granite Hill

ATHOL, Idaho - Drivers will be directed onto the newly paved lanes of US-95 at the work zone at Granite Hill starting Sept. 13, according to the Idaho Transportation Department (ITD). “We are very close to being done,” ITD Project Manager Steven Bakker said. “We plan to stop impacting traffic...
ATHOL, ID
KHQ Right Now

WSDOT paint truck sideswiped on US-2

DAVENPORT, Wash. - A Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) paint truck was rolling down US-2 between Davenport and Creston when it was sideswiped by another vehicle. According to Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Ryan Senger, the WSDOT paint truck was headed eastbound on US-2, working on painting lanes when...
DAVENPORT, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

Stolen items retrieved from Camp Hope, and a look inside

SPOKANE, Wash. — A parcel of land that over 600 people call home is the center of controversy right now for many reasons. Perhaps the most concerning to our community is the increased crime in the area and the sense of safety that’s gone out the window right along with that. Local businesses have reported thousands and thousands in losses...
SPOKANE, WA
