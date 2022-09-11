ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Where Michigan football ranks in latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll

By Isaiah Hole
 5 days ago
What a wild ride Week 2 was for the bulk of college football.

While Michigan football came in and did everything it was supposed to do, winning handily against an overmatched Hawaii team, other teams weren’t so lucky.

Granted, the Wolverines did not beat the lofty spread, but that was due to backups being in for the entirety of the second half. Meanwhile, teams like Texas A&M and Notre Dame flat-out lost to lesser teams, putting either a damper or all-out omission from future College Football Playoff chances.

With that in mind, the college football coaches continued to be keen on the Wolverines, ranking them at No. 5 overall in the latest USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll. Other future opponents include Ohio State at No. 3, Penn State at No. 23, and Michigan State at No. 9.

Full rankings

Rank Team Rcd Pts 1st Pvs Chg Hi/Lo

1 Alabama 2-0 1592 39 1 — 1/1

2 Georgia 2-0 1574 25 2 — 2/3

3 Ohio State 2-0 1514 1 3 — 2/3

4 Clemson 2-0 1387 0 4 — 4/4

5 Michigan 2-0 1370 0 5 — 5/6

6 Oklahoma 2-0 1253 0 7 1 6/9

7 Oklahoma State 2-0 1137 0 10 3 7/11

9 Michigan State 2-0 1026 0 11 2 9/14

10 Kentucky 2-0 901 0 20 10 10/21

11 Arkansas 2-0 857 0 17 6 11/23

12 NC State 2-0 816 0 13 1 12/13

13 Miami 2-0 805 0 16 3 13/17

14 Brigham Young 2-0 739 0 25 11 14/NR

15 Utah 1-1 673 0 15 — 8/15

16

2-0 556 0 NR 10 16/NR

17 Mississippi 2-0 552 0 23 6 17/24

18 Wake Forest 2-0 540 0 21 3 18/21

19 Baylor 1-1 531 0 8 -11 8/19

20 Texas 1-1 306 0 22 2 18/22

21 Florida 1-1 297 0 19 -2 19/NR

22 Texas A&M 1-1 285 0 6 -16 6/22

23 Penn State 2-0 279 0 NR 4 23/NR

24 Oregon 1-1 197 0 24 — 12/24

25 Pittsburgh 1-1 157 0 14 -11 14/25

No. 9 Notre Dame; No. 18 Wisconsin.

Florida State 85; Cincinnati 80; Appalachian State 50; Air Force 48; Kansas State 46; Wisconsin 43; Marshall 40; Notre Dame 35; Mississippi State 31; Washington State 29; Houston 25; Texas Tech 24; Oregon State 24; Minnesota 23; Texas Christian 18; Auburn 16; North Carolina 10; Syracuse 7; Washington 6; UCLA 4; Iowa State 4.

ClutchPoints

Nick Saban’s truth bomb will make Alabama football players run through the wall vs. UL Monroe

The Alabama Crimson Tide had a major scare in Austin last Saturday when the Texas Longhorns came so close to upsetting Nick Saban and the no. 1 team in the nation. Alabama football ended up taking a 20-19 victory, but it should be a smoother ride this coming weekend for the Crimson Tide as they will just be facing the lowly UL Monroe Warhawks of the Sun Belt Conference. But don’t tell Saban about how the perceived softness of their next opponent should affect the way Alabama football determines where exactly the team is in terms of reaching its true potential.
The Spun

Ryan Day Reacts To Ohio State's Latest Poll Rankings

Ohio State entered the 2022 season ranked second in the AP and Coaches polls. The Buckeyes have since dropped to No. 3 through no real fault of their own. Despite being 2-0, Ohio State trails Georgia and Alabama in both sets of rankings. Head coach Ryan Day says he's not...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Derwin James brutally body slammed Travis Kelce and NFL fans loved it

Derwin James broke out the wrestling moves on Travis Kelce in the most awe-inspiring way. During the late stages of the third quarter of Thursday Night Football between the Los Angeles Chargers and Kansas City Chiefs, Patrick Mahomes and crew were marching down the field down 17-14. On second and six, Mahomes hit his favorite target in Kelce, who was wide open at the 11 yard line.
AthlonSports.com

Here's What Scott Frost Reportedly Told Nebraska When He Got Hired

Scott Frost had a vision for Nebraska football when he was hired back in Dec. of 2017. Unfortunately, that vision never materialized and now Frost finds himself without a job. Frost reportedly wanted to combined the tradition of tough-nosed Nebraska football with Oregon's style of football predicated on finesse and speed. It sounded too good to be true and it ultimately was.
TMZ.com

Fans Get In Violent Fistfight In Stands At Clemson vs. Georgia Tech Game

The action on the field during the Clemson vs. Georgia Tech game on Monday night wasn't the most thrilling ... but that certainly wasn't the case in the stands, 'cause a violent fistfight erupted between two fans, and it was wild!!. It all went down at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hubert Davis, UNC visit five-star 2024 target

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program are wasting no time in this live evaluation period visiting their top targets in the 2024 class. North Carolina was among the teams in to visit five-star forward Jarin Stevenson this week, joining Patrick Ewing and Georgetown who were also in to see the recruit per Jamie Shaw of On3. The Seaforth High School product is one of the top players in the 2024 class and has a total of six offers so far including from UNC and Georgetown. UNC made him the first 2024 prospect they offered for the class. The Tar Heels have been...
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Arkansas starter questionable for Saturday’s game vs Missouri State

Two games into the Arkansas football season and injuries are already taking their toll. Preseason first-team All-SEC safety Jalen Catalon was lost for the season just one half into the first game of the year. Starting nickel Myles Slusher has missed six of the team’s eight quarters over two games. Last year’s starting cornerback LaDarrius Bishop is out for Saturday’s game against Missouri State. Offensively, the Razorbacks have been more fortunate for the most part. Except for one player. Tight end Trey Knox is questionable for Saturday’s nighttime kickoff against the Bears as he continues recovering from an ankle injury. “I think we’ve got to watch him,” coach Sam Pittman said. “I think he’ll be fine this weekend. There was another, too, that had an ankle. Same thing with (safety Latavious) Brini. I think Brini is probably a little healthier than Trey.” Knox is tied for second on the team with seven catches. He’s alone in second with 80 yards and leads the team with two touchdowns. Arkansas and Missouri State get underway Saturday at 6 p.m. from Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Five star recruit got emotional after being offered by UNC

Five-star wing Trentyn Flowers was the latest recruit to receive an offer from the UNC basketball program as Hubert Davis and the Tar Heels are hoping to add to their 2024 class. Flowers is one of the top recruits in the class overall and would be a big get for Davis. The Combine Academy prospect is ranked No. 21 overall, the No. 8 small forward, and No. 3 player in the State of North Carolina per the 247Sports rankings. He does have 29 total offers in his recruitment but now, with UNC offering it sounds like it will make a difference. Flowers...
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Brandon Staley gives injury update on Justin Herbert after x-rays on ribs

In the fourth quarter of the Los Angeles Chargers’ Thursday night game against the Kansas City Chiefs. former Oregon legend Justin Herbert was delivered a strike in the midsection, leaving him on the ground in some pain. He got up, got off the field, and sat out for a single play while trainers assessed him. He came back in the game, but was clearly in pain. After getting x-rays following the game, it has been revealed that Chargers’ head coach believes Herbert will be okay going forward. They did not reveal the results of the x-rays, but Brandon Staley stated that he...
saturdaytradition.com

Sister of former Michigan football star throws out first pitch for Detroit Tigers

Aidan Hutchinson may be starting his career with the Detroit Lions, but there was a different Hutchinson in the spotlight on Wednesday. It also wasn’t football related. Aria Hutchinson, Aidan’s sister, threw out of the ceremonial first pitch in the Detroit Tigers- Houston Astros game. Aria also holds the title of Miss Michigan.
The Spun

Colin Cowherd Predicts Legendary Football Coach Will Retire

In a recent appearance on "Slow News Day," Colin Cowherd unleashed a somewhat hot take. He thinks New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick will not be coaching the team in 2023. That's right. Cowherd thinks the longest-tenured head coach in the NFL right now won't be back next season.
saturdaytradition.com

College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2

College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

No-brainer decision to come to Michigan paying off for legacy walk-on

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Jim Harbaugh has a history of elevating walk-ons, and one such player finally got his chance on Saturday as Michigan football took on Hawaii. While tight end Max Bredeson had his first catch in Week 1, as he was seeing his first taste of college football action, he had a bigger one in Week 2, when he rumbled for 56 yards and nearly scored a touchdown. As a legacy, it was a huge moment for the second-year Wolverine, as he was accustomed to being in the stands watching his brother Ben — who was the starting left guard for four years — and his brother Jack over at the baseball stadium.
