ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Opinion: Change is a necessity to evolve the Michigan offense

By Trent Knoop
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ybiov_0hrA6NZz00

ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Michigan is off to a fantastic start to the season, going 2-0 and ranked No. 4 in the country. The Wolverines have the second-best scoring offense that is averaging 53.5 points-per-game thru the first two weeks. Granted, the Wolverines haven’t played stiff competition, but the team can only play against who is on the schedule.

For all the success that Michigan has had this year, there has been a big cloud hanging over the program — that was lifted on Saturday night.

Every year at Michigan there seems to be a quarterback controversy. The Wolverines returned their Big Ten championship quarterback for the 2022 campaign in Cade McNamara.

McNamara didn’t put up daunting stats in 2021, but he was efficient and managed the game at an elite level. McNamara completed 64% of his passes last season, threw for 2,576 yards, and had 15 passing touchdowns with only five interceptions. Not earth-shattering, but very efficient. Oh, and he helped Michigan beat Ohio State, beat Iowa in Indianapolis, and helped Michigan go to its first College Football Playoff.

But that was last year. 2022 is a new season and change is evident in Ann Arbor, and it’s necessary for the Michigan offense to evolve and take another leap forward.

J.J. McCarthy, a former five-star recruit, made his first college start on Saturday against Hawaii. He went 11-for-12, 229 yards, three touchdowns, and held a 334.5 passer rating.

Yes, I know Michigan played Hawaii. Yes, I know that Hawaii is arguably the worst team in college football. But the offense was so smooth and McCarthy made everything look so effortless. The Wolverines really struggled with the deep ball last year with McNamara leading the charge, but there were no issues on Saturday against the Rainbow Warriors. McCarthy completed five passes over 15 yards on Saturday and all of them were right on the money. It doesn’t matter who the opposing team is if your quarterback can put the ball right where it needs to be, there is no stopping the passing attack.

McCarthy only ran the ball one time last night, which went for 16 yards, but that is another element that he brings to this offense. Teams can’t just key on Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards, they have to watch for McCarthy. Players talked all week about how fast the former five-star is. McCarthy reportedly runs a four-four to four-five 40-time. Which is going to pay huge dividends for this Michigan team.

After two weeks of football, Pro Football Focus has McCarthy graded as the third-best passer in football with a 93.4 grade. On the flip side, McNamara has a 39.5 grade thru two weeks which ranks him at No. 239.

This is no knock on McNamara. He was crucial for Michigan last year. The Wolverines would not have had as good of a season if it were not for McNamara. Not only did he lead Michigan on the field, but he was a leader in the locker room. That is evident since the team voted him a captain this season. There is no reason to hate on Cade McNamara or boo him if you’re a fan. He did so much for Michigan and he may be asked to do so again this season if something, unfortunately, happens to McCarthy.

It’s really just simple: McCarthy has surpassed him at this point. There is no shame in that either, McCarthy was a highly-touted five-star recruit that could have gone where ever he wanted to. He sat the bench his freshman year and learned under McNamara, but sometimes pure talent just wins the job.

Like Jim Harbaugh said late Saturday, or early Sunday morning, in the press conference. McCarthy has earned the right to start for Michigan based on merit.

“Yeah, J.J., he had a near flawless performance,” said Harbaugh. “11-for-12, and then one was dropped. That was tough to do. It’s tough to do any day of the week in practice. I thought he had a great game. He was playing really well. We’ll start J.J. next week.”

“Yeah, by merit, he’s earned that,” said Harbaugh on if he will be the starter going forward. “By performance. By merit.”

The Michigan offense looked ‘fun’ again and it’s the first time I’ve thought that in a while. The Wolverines could always do what they needed to do to win the game from an offensive standpoint, but if the Michigan offense can sling the rock around at an effective level to go with the great rushing attack — watch out.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Michigan football recruiting visitors progress report

In the first two weeks, Michigan has defeated Colorado State and Hawaii by a combined total of 107-17. The Wolverines have overmatched both their opponents and look primed for another big season. On the recruiting front, they have brought in several prospects the last couple of weekends. The Michigan Insider...
ANN ARBOR, MI
MLive.com

Michigan football’s youngest coach is a rising star

Grant Newsome could’ve left football several years ago. He had good reasons. First, there was the injury he sustained as a sophomore at Michigan serious enough to end his playing career. Bitter and angry, he could have quite the team.. He didn’t. Two years later, he graduated with...
ANN ARBOR, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Iowa State
Local
Michigan Football
Ann Arbor, MI
College Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Sports
Ann Arbor, MI
Football
Local
Michigan Sports
Local
Michigan College Sports
City
Ann Arbor, MI
State
Hawaii State
FanSided

A PSA to all Michigan Football fans

While Michigan football did pretty much everything right on the field on Saturday in the 56-10 win over Hawaii, some things off the field kind of put a damper on the blowout. As we all know, coming into the Hawaii game, there was an active QB competition taking place between previous starter Cade McNamara and backup JJ McCarthy.
ANN ARBOR, MI
WILX-TV

MSU’s Akins Undergoes Surgery

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State incoming freshman basketball guard Jaden Akins has undergone surgery for a stress fracture in his left foot. Akins was operated on last Saturday in Green Bay, Wisconsin. He is expected to be sidelined for at least four weeks. Akins was a standout this summer in the Moneyball Pro League.
EAST LANSING, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Football#Ohio State#American Football
Larry Brown Sports

Jim Harbaugh makes announcement on Michigan starting QB

Jim Harbaugh on Saturday night made an official announcement regarding his starting quarterback. Harbaugh shared after his Michigan Wolverines dismantled Hawaii 56-10 that JJ McCarthy would be the team’s starter moving forward. Though Harbaugh made the announcement, it was the play of the quarterbacks that made the determination. In...
ANN ARBOR, MI
Detroit News

'Shady as hell': How Michigan's secretive budget benefits developers, donors

Lansing — In 2020, the leaders of a Detroit real estate development firm launched a nonprofit with their eyes on a contaminated riverfront property in Ann Arbor. For the entirety of 2021, the organization raised less than $50,000. But in 2022, state lawmakers decided to chip in $20 million on behalf of Michigan's taxpayers.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Ann Arbor News

2 arrested, 8 ejected from Michigan Stadium in night game win over Hawaii

ANN ARBOR, MI - Michigan football’s night game victory over Hawaii on Saturday saw two people arrested, while another eight people were ejected from Michigan Stadium. Two people were arrested for disorderly conduct and disorderly conduct and resisting and obstructing a police officer. Ejections from the stadium included four people for intoxication, three for breaking stadium rules and one for being disorderly.
ANN ARBOR, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Sports
Ohio State University
MLive.com

Michigan prep football notebook: Teams surprising us through three games

We’re past three games into the 2022 high school football season and there are some teams throughout Michigan surprising everyone. Over in the Ann Arbor area, Dexter is off to its first 3-0 start since 1966. While 56 years is a surprisingly long time between 3-0 starts, it’s not surprising when you factor in Michigan running back commit Cole Cabana. The four-star running back scored four touchdowns in a 27-6 win over Bedford last week, three on the ground and one on the receiving end of a pass. It’s last 4-0 start was 1965 and it will look to match that this Friday against Ypsilanti Lincoln.
ANN ARBOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Greta Van Fleet cancels Michigan shows, frustrating some fans

YPSILANTI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Some fans are frustrated and questioning Greta Van Fleet after the band canceled two of its Michigan shows just days before the concerts. The band from Frankenmuth cited "production and logistical issues" beyond their control for the cancelations in a social media post Friday. Greta...
YPSILANTI, MI
WILX-TV

Michigan Chief Justice McCormack to retire

LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - Monday afternoon, Michigan Supreme Court Chief Justice Bridget Mary McCormack notified Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in a letter of her plans to retire. Her retirement from the bench will come no later than December 31, 2022, but not before November 22. When she was sworn in as...
LANSING, MI
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

150K+
Followers
198K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy