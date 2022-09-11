ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

For Oprah Winfrey, 'Sidney' is an act of love for Poitier

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cjzHM_0hrA5lX600

Oprah Winfrey was discussing her profound affection for trailblazing actor Sidney Poitier — a longtime friend and mentor to her — when she was overcome by emotion during an interview on the upcoming documentary “ Sidney,” a life-spanning portrait. She plunged her head into her hands and cried, “I just love him so much.”

Denzel Washington, Spike Lee , Morgan Freeman , George Nelson, Robert Redford and Halle Berry were all interviewed in “Sidney,” and their reflections on the iconic performer and civil-rights activist are often illuminating. But “Sidney" means something intensely personal for Winfrey, a producer on the film.

“I was trying not to lose it, actually, because my love for him is as deep and as strong as for any human being I know," Winfrey said in an interview at the Toronto International Film Festival, where “Sidney” premiered Saturday. “He was my adviser, my counselor, my friend, my comfort, my balm, my joy.”

“Sidney,” which Apple TV+ will premiere Sept. 23, arrives eight months after the death of Poitier, the groundbreaking actor who paved the way for countless Black actors in Hollywood and single-handedly revolutionized how they were portrayed on screen. Directed by Reginald Hudlin, “Sidney” was made with the cooperation of Poitier's family. Much of it had been completed before he died in January at the age of 94, including his interview with Winfrey.

But the loss of Poitier — whom Winfrey at the time of his death called “the greatest of the ‘Great Trees’” — has made “Sidney” only more poignant.

“The film is an act of love for me for him,” Winfrey said as tears again welled up. “I don’t know why I’m breaking down. My opportunity to do this was my offering to him.”

Winfrey has said her life was irrevocably altered when she saw Poitier become the first Black performer to win best actor at the Academy Awards (for 1963′s “Lilies in the Field”). A life in show business suddenly became attainable to her. They later met for the first time when Winfrey's talk show was taking off. Poitier was one of the few who could understand what she was going through as a Black entertainer.

“During the early days of navigating fame and all that comes with fame, being assaulted on all sides by Black people, white people, people saying you’re not this or you should be doing that, he was the person I turned to,” said Winfrey. “He said, ‘It’s always a struggle and a challenge when you're carrying other people's dreams.'"

It was the first of many conversations over the years.

“Remember ‘Tuesdays with Morrie’? I could have done ‘Sundays with Sidney,'” says Winfrey. “He was my person. He was my guy. He was my friend and my brother.”

Hudlin, the director of “House Party” and the Thurgood Marshall drama “Marshall," estimates he had completed about 90% of the interviews on the film when Poitier died.

“Whatever pressure I was putting on myself basically doubled,” Hudlin said. “There was a disappointment to know that he would never see it, but I was glad at a time when everyone wanted to touch him and connect with him, we would have this movie.”

Interviews with Poitier were conducted earlier, separate of the film, before the star’s health deteriorated. But the footage of Poitier speaking directly to camera, and hearing that voice narrate his life story, makes for one last chance to be in his regal presence. Poitier, born in the Bahamas, talks about how his young identity was forged without racism’s influence. It wasn’t until he left for Miami at 15 that he encountered it.

“I left the Bahamas with this sense of myself,” Poitier says in the film. “And from the time I got off the boat, America began to say to me, ‘You’re not who you think you are.’"

“Sidney,” which draws on Poitier’s memoir, “The Measure of a Man: A Spiritual Autobiography,” touches on some of his seminal films, including “The Defiant Ones” (1958), “A Raisin in the Sun (1961), ”In the Heat of the Night” (1967) and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” It also delves into how he connected to Martin Luther King Jr. and the Civil Rights movement with Hollywood; his friendship with Harry Belafonte; and his move into directing with “Buck and Preacher” (1972). Above all, it captures how racism, or anything else, was never a match for Poitier’s unshakable integrity.

“For me, personally, I look and go: How did he do it, with no role model?” marveled Hudlin. “He’s looking at a wooded forest and he just carves a path, always making the right choice. How did he always know the right thing to do without a road map? To single-handedly take on decades of racist imagery in cinema, right from its inception, and shatter all of that misbegotten imagery with the truth of who he was.”

___

Follow AP Film Writer Jake Coyle on Twitter at: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Jimmy Kimmel branded ‘highly disrespectful’ for lying down during Quinta Brunson’s Emmys speech

Jimmy Kimmel is facing heavy criticism online after gatecrashing Quinta Brunson’s Emmys acceptance speech.Brunson won an Emmy Award for her writing on the comedy series Abbott Elementary.She was introduced by actor Will Arnett, who dragged Kimmel onstage as part of a bit – the host pretended to have passed out after drinking too many skinny margaritas upon losing in his own category.However, instead of getting off the stage to let Brunson have her moment, Kimmel remained sprawled out on stage while she gave her speech.Brunson tried to move the talk show host, shaking him and saying, “Jimmy, wake up,...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question

Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Sacheen Littlefeather says John Wayne is responsible for the ‘most violent moment’ in Oscars history

Sacheen Littlefeather has spoken out about the response to her speech at the 1973 Oscars, a month after receiving an official apology from the Academy board.At the ceremony, held nearly 50 years ago, Littlefeather spoke in Marlon Brando’s place after he was named the winner of the Best Actor award for his work in The Godfather.However, the then-26-year-old actor and activist rejected the award on Brando’s behalf, and instead gave a speech that condemned Hollywood’s poor depiction of Native American people. She also highlighted the events at Wounded Knee, South Dakota, where a massacre of Native Americans took place...
MOVIES
The Independent

‘Delete this’: Fans ask Britney Spears to ‘calm down’ as she body shames Christina Aguilera’s dancers

Britney Spears fans are asking her to “calm down” as she seemingly made a body-shaming dig at Christina Aguilera and her dancers. Spears, who has changed her Instagram profile name to Channel 8, posted a quote in a new Instagram post on Monday (12 September) that read: “I found out there was only one way to look thin: hang out with fat people.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reginald Hudlin
Person
Morgan Freeman
Person
Harry Belafonte
Person
Sidney Poitier
Person
Denzel Washington
Person
Halle Berry
Person
Thurgood Marshall
Person
Robert Redford
Person
Oprah Winfrey
Person
Spike Lee
The Independent

Ticket to Paradise review: Julia Roberts and George Clooney’s first romcom together is a screwball joy

Dir: Ol Parker. Starring: George Clooney, Julia Roberts, Kaitlyn Dever, Maxime Bouttier, Billie Lourd, Lucas Bravo. 12A, 104 minutes.It’s a joy to watch Julia Roberts and George Clooney fall in love. It’s an even greater joy to watch them bicker. As embittered exes in Ticket to Paradise, flying to Bali in order to stop the whirlwind nuptials of their daughter (Kaitlyn Dever) to a local seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier), the duo have been provided a full buffet of snappish asides. They’re heirs to that great screwball tradition. Think back to Claudette Colbert, hitching a car ride with a coquettish...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Zendaya’s mother says security stopped her at the Emmys

Zendaya’s mother said she had to “name drop” her own daughter in order to get past security at the Emmy Awards on Monday (12 September).At the ceremony at the Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles, Zendaya won her second Emmy for her lead role in HBO’s unflinching teen drama Euphoria.On Tuesday (13 September), Zendaya's mother, Claire Stoermer, posted a photo of her hugging her daughter at the Emmys on Instagram stories.However, in her caption, she noted that she was stopped from approaching the star’s table by security, and was asked who she was.“Made my way to Z before they awarded her...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kim Kardashian ‘snubbed’ by Anna Wintour in ‘awkward’ moment at Fendi New York Fashion Week show

Fans believe Kim Kardashian was snubbed by Anna Wintour during an “awkward” moment captured at the star-studded Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. In the clip, which has since gone viral on social media, the 41-year-old reality star is seated front row next to Sex and the City actor Sarah Jessica Parker. As the two stand up and clap for the show’s finale, Kim notices Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour seated across the catwalk. Kim mouths “Hi” to Wintour, and SJP waves her hands at the fashion icon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
ARTnews

Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion to Headline LA3C, Penske Media’s New Culture and Creativity Festival

LA3C, an upcoming two-day culture and creativity festival, announced that artists Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion will headline the event, according to a press release from Penske Media Corporation (PMC). The festival will include art, music, and food. PMC — the parent company of ARTnews, Rolling Stone, Variety, Billboard, and SheKnows, among other publications — launched LA3C Culture & Creativity Festival last July, but had to postpone the event due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The festival is a celebration of culture in Los Angeles. In addition to Maluma and Megan Thee Stallion, the festival will include K-Pop stage-breakers Seventeen and rapper Snoop...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Black People#The Academy Awards#Apple Tv
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Soars in 6-Inch Heels & Dramatic Puffy Coat for Michael Kors’ NYFW Show

Lori Harvey continues to cause a stylish stir with every arrival at New York Fashion Week. Case in point: her latest look. The model and skincare entrepreneur brought her enviable street style to the Michael Kors Spring/Summer 2023 runway presentation in New York City on Wednesday. The fashion show featured a star-studded front row with guests including Anne Hathaway, Nina Dobrev, Serena Williams and Vanessa Hudgens. Harvey dressed accordingly for the occasion, entering the high fashion affair in an oversized grey coat. The outerwear had a dramatic puffy collar and slouchy loose-fitting sleeves. The style maven teamed the jacket with a...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Independent

The Independent

841K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy