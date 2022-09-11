Read full article on original website
South Carolina woman wins $30,000 lottery prize
WESTMINSTER, S.C. — An Upstate woman’s Mega Millions ticket almost won her a hefty jackpot. "It was breathtaking," she said of the win. "But there was a moment of ‘Dang, I was so close.'" She won $30,000, but if she’d matched just one more number, an $830...
What chocolate-covered goodies do Carolinians like most? Findings may 'bug' you
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From chocolate-covered bacon to the more conventional chocolate-covered strawberry -- everybody has their favorite. But how does that preference change from state to state?. Data analytical site The Loupe broke down the most searched-for chocolate-covered foods on Google over the past five years by each...
Lizard Man in South Carolina
You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United States
Disclaimer: The following information was gathered from the Business Insider website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're planning on moving to South Carolina, you should add the following towns to your list.
‘Lovin it’: South Carolina McDonald’s director started at fry station at 14 and worked his way up
After working at McDonald’s since he was 14, Nimi Rama, now a company executive, says he has “ketchup in (his) veins.”
2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia
COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina
NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
Cities with the fastest-growing home prices in South Carolina
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the fastest growing home prices in South Carolina using data from Zillow.
Food Stamps Schedule: When Georgia SNAP Recipients Can Expect September 2022 Payments
Georgia's SNAP is run by the Georgia Division of Family & Children Services. The DFCS deposits monthly SNAP benefits to low-income households through the Georgia EBT card to help boost the food...
Popular Texas Burger Chain Suddenly Shutters All Locations
The restaurant announced it would be closing in a mysterious social media post.
Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns
BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week
GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
91-year-old South Carolina woman has fostered more than 100 children
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, S.C. (AP) — Caring for 100 children sounds like something out of a nursery rhyme, but for Hilton Head Islander Karin Van Name, it’s the reality of more than three decades as a foster parent. “I said I’d stop after 100 or when I reached 100, whichever came first,” Van Name, 91, […]
South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'
COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina
Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina
CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
SCDPS: At least 11 killed on South Carolina roadways last weekend
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WBTW) — At least 11 people were killed in five deadly crashes on South Carolina roads over the Sept. 9-11 weekend, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Two of the deadly crashes were responsible for eight of the 11 deaths, according to the SCDPS. One of the five deadly crashes […]
