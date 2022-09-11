ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swansea, SC

Comments / 1

Related
WYFF4.com

South Carolina woman wins $30,000 lottery prize

WESTMINSTER, S.C. — An Upstate woman’s Mega Millions ticket almost won her a hefty jackpot. "It was breathtaking," she said of the win. "But there was a moment of ‘Dang, I was so close.'" She won $30,000, but if she’d matched just one more number, an $830...
WESTMINSTER, SC
WTGS

What chocolate-covered goodies do Carolinians like most? Findings may 'bug' you

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — From chocolate-covered bacon to the more conventional chocolate-covered strawberry -- everybody has their favorite. But how does that preference change from state to state?. Data analytical site The Loupe broke down the most searched-for chocolate-covered foods on Google over the past five years by each...
FOOD & DRINKS
sharkattackonline.com

Lizard Man in South Carolina

You would think that the supposed sightings of a lizard man roaming around South Carolina and its waters would be disregarded, but you’d be wrong. A woman exited a church on a normal Sunday in Bishopville, South Carolina, and was understandably startled at the sight of what she thought was a person hobble-running in through a patch of nearby trees. The shock lasted long enough for her to get a grip on her senses — as well as her phone — to snap a picture of what she guessed to be a fast-moving lizard man.
BISHOPVILLE, SC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Swansea, SC
State
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

2 Greenville restaurants move forward on their plans to come to Columbia

COLUMBIA — A Greenville-based eatery is setting up shop in Five Points, one of two restaurant chains making the jump from the Upstate to the Midlands. Cocobowlz is coming to 2015 Devine St., in Columbia, according to a sign on the vacant space, which formerly was the location of a Sub Station II restaurant.
COLUMBIA, SC
WRDW-TV

Big-rig pins car against guardrail on I-20 just inside South Carolina

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Rescue crews responded to a traffic accident just before noon Tuesday just inside South Carolina. The crash involved a big-rig tanker truck that had a car pinned against a guardrail. It happened near mile marker 1 on westbound I-20 in the Savannah River bridge construction...
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Rainbow Gas Station
WJCL

Coroner: 56-year-old South Carolina man killed after tractor overturns

BLACKSBURG, S.C. — Above video: Your Wednesday headlines. A South Carolina man was killed Tuesday night when the tractor he was operating overturned, according to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler. Fowler identified the victim as 56-year-old Kenneth Dale Childers. National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical systems in the Atlantic....
CHEROKEE COUNTY, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Lottery
WYFF4.com

Early taste of fall in parts of South Carolina this week

GREENVILLE, S.C. — An early taste of fall is set for Tuesday and much of this coming week after a cold front pushes its way through the area Monday. (Watch latest full forecast above) By Tuesday morning, we will start off brisk with temperatures in the upper 40s to...
GREENVILLE, SC
WTGS

South Carolina ranks 8th for being 'vape obsessed'

COLUMBIA, SC (WACH) — A new study shows South Carolina ranks eighth in the country when it comes to checking out vaping. “It’s a way to calm the nerves per say, quite honestly it is addicting, and it’s a socially acceptable thing,” said Richard Kinlaw with Dab City Tobacco & Vape.
COLUMBIA, SC
People

Texas Toddler Was Kidnapped 51 Years Ago by Babysitter — Now, She May Have Been Spotted in South Carolina

Melissa Hightower, then 21 months old, was last seen at her Fort Worth, Texas, home on Aug. 23, 1971 A 21-month-old girl who was allegedly kidnapped by her babysitter in 1971 may have been spotted more than 1,000 miles away from where she was taken. According to the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, on Thursday, the organization received an anonymous tip of a possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, who would now be 52 years old, in Charleston, S.C. The tipster said that a person who resembles...
FORT WORTH, TX
WCBD Count on 2

Animal shelters fill with cats and dogs across S. Carolina

CHARLESTON, S.C. (AP) — Too many animals, not enough space — that’s been the mantra of humane societies and shelters throughout South Carolina for months. The Charleston Animal Society on Sept. 1 called the situation a state of emergency, saying that almost every shelter in the state is “at the breaking point.” Dorchester Paws took […]
CHARLESTON, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy