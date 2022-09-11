Read full article on original website
Local nursing students speak out over new testing protocol
Trocaire College has implemented a new progression policy for students in their second semester. Concerned students are speaking out to try and get the plan reversed.
Jamestown Public Schools New Dress Code Policy Addresses Equity
The Jamestown School Board approved a new dress code policy that aims to promote diversity, prevent discrimination, and assure equity. Chief Information Officer Jessie Joy said the Code of Conduct is reviewed annually as required by state law. She said the recently adopted policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion was the number one guiding principle that the committee kept in mind while reviewing the dress code in addition to the Crown Act of 2019, “It was recently established as an amendment to the ‘Dignity For All Students Act‘ that prohibits racial and cultural discrimination based on hair texture and protective hair styles. So, we also wanted to revisit our dress code to consider whether there was any language that would be in conflict with the Crown Act in our existing dress code.”
Dunkirk School Officials Report Good First Week of New School Year
The first week of the new school year has been a good one throughout the Dunkirk City School District. That's according to school officials who gave an update during Tuesday's Board of Education meeting. Director of Student Development Dan Genovese told board members that the students attending School 3 and School 7 have had a "good experience" starting off the new school year last Tuesday...
JCC Appoints New Interim Deans
Jamestown Community College professors Amber Kautzman and David Kadanoff were recently named interim deans ahead of the 2022-2023 semesters. Kautzman holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in mathematics, computer systems from Mercyhurst University, and a Master of Arts degree in mathematics from Miami University. Previous to her appointment, Kautzman served as an academic director since 2019 and member of the math faculty as an Associate Professor for JCC since 2000.
Free car seat safety check set for 9/24 on SUNY Fredonia campus
University Police at the State University of New York at Fredonia are hosting a free car seat safety check for parents and caregivers on Saturday, September 24, from 12-2 pm. The safety check, held in conjunction with the Chautauqua County Sheriff's Office, the Westfield Police Department, and Chautauqua Safety Village, will be held at the Facilities Services complex off Ring Road on the campus. Trained technicians will be on hand to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install the appropriate seat for their child's age, size, and vehicle.
New lease on life for former Perry Projects in Buffalo
The largely boarded-up Commodore Perry housing complex in Buffalo is about to move forward with a long anticipated project. A 10 block area of Buffalo, is part of a major redevelopment unveiled this week by the BMHA.
This Is The Highest Paying Job In Buffalo, New York
Everyone dreams of making more money to make their lives more comfortable. But which job actually takes home the biggest paycheck in Buffalo, New York?. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, Cardiologists are the highest paying profession in Western New York, making an annual mean wage of $346,280, or $166.48 per hour.
Public Forum To Discuss Jamestown’s Crime Increase Is Happening This Week
JAMESTOWN, NY (WNY News Now) – A public forum to discuss the crime increase in Jamestown is happening this week. The meeting will take place on Wednesday, September 14 at Christ First United Methodist Church, 663 Lakeview Ave. in Jamestown at 6:30 p.m. The Jamestown Police Department and Department...
17-year-old female student stabbed at Buffalo School of Culinary Arts
According to police, a 16-year-old female student stabbed a 17-year-old female student while inside a classroom.
Rosas says city is working on DRI application
Communities across Western New York are once again competing for $10 million through New York State's Downtown Revitalization Initiative. The DRI aims to transform downtown neighborhoods into "vibrant centers," according to the New York State Government's website. Dunkirk Mayor Willie Rosas says the city is currently working on this year's application. He told WDOE News that a small water park is among the proposals that will be included in a list of 10 projects...
County Holding Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day September 17
Chautauqua County is holding a Household Hazardous Waste Drop-Off Day this Saturday, September 17. The County Department of Public Facilities Division of Solid Waste will hold the event from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. at the DPF building at 454 North Work Street in Falconer. The event allows residents to...
What people are saying about VP Harris’ visit
It's not every day that the Vice President of the United States comes to western New York.
Mayville Suing Chautauqua County for $2.5 Million Over Well Contamination
The summons filed in Chautauqua County Supreme Court on Friday, September 9 cited the desire to recover damages for the contamination of wells supplying the Village’s public water-supply system. The summons said the contamination was caused use of by aqueous film forming foam during certain training exercises held in the Village.
Bemus Point to Celebrate the Changing of Seasons with Annual Fall Fest
BEMUS POINT, NY (Erie News Now) – To celebrate the changing of the seasons, Bemus Point’s Annual Fall Fest will be held on September 16th through 18th. The celebration of summer changing into autumn will include a street market, a petting zoo, open houses, live music and seasonal food & drink specials.
the buffalo bills
Bills 50/50 raffle is going digital
The time has finally come … the Bills 50/50 raffle will be digital for the first time ever! Bills Fans will now be able to purchase 50/50 raffle tickets, even when they're not at Highmark Stadium. For the 2022 season, tickets will be on sale approximately one week or more prior to each home game.
Police: Jamestown Community College campus on lockdown
Developing: The Olean Police Department says Jamestown Community College's Cattaraugus County campus is on lockdown.
CCHS Hosting Kitten Adoption Event at Chautauqua Mall on Saturday
The Chautauqua County Humane Society (CCHS) will be hosting a "Kitten Pawp-Up" adoption event this weekend with reduced kitten adoption fees. The event will take place on Saturday from 12:00-3:00 PM at the Chautauqua Mall in Lakewood. The adoption fee will be $50 for one kitten and $100 for two kittens. CCHS has dozens of kittens coming in this week that will need homes.
People Cannot Wait For This Restaurant to Open in Hamburg
We're heading into the fall and while the summer is typically busy for restaurants, especially those who have patios, fall is always a popular time to visit restaurants as well. We just love being outside and doing fun activities in the crisp autumn air. There's just something cozy about it.
Sheriff Launches New Push Responding To NY’s Concealed Carry Law
MAYVILLE, NY (WNY News Now) – A new push to help law enforcement easily identify businesses welcoming lawful concealed carry practices is underway in Chautauqua County. “It’s basically a 8 ½ by 11 poster that businesses or private residences can place on their window acknowledging the new law that came out that went into effect this month. That anybody going into a private residence or business, if they were to carry a weapon into there, they could be violating the law. The way the law is written it that you have a signage stating that you’re allowing them into the private business with a concealed carry weapon,” explains Chautauqua County Sheriff Jim Quattrone.
Equipment to demolish Great Northern Grain Elevator expected to arrive in two weeks
BUFFALO, N.Y. -- Frustrations are on the rise as equipment for the demolition of the Great Northern Grain Elevator is expected to come in the next two weeks. The City of Buffalo issued an emergency order to demolish it after a windstorm on December 11th. Since then, preservationists have been...
