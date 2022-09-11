The Jamestown School Board approved a new dress code policy that aims to promote diversity, prevent discrimination, and assure equity. Chief Information Officer Jessie Joy said the Code of Conduct is reviewed annually as required by state law. She said the recently adopted policy on diversity, equity, and inclusion was the number one guiding principle that the committee kept in mind while reviewing the dress code in addition to the Crown Act of 2019, “It was recently established as an amendment to the ‘Dignity For All Students Act‘ that prohibits racial and cultural discrimination based on hair texture and protective hair styles. So, we also wanted to revisit our dress code to consider whether there was any language that would be in conflict with the Crown Act in our existing dress code.”

