Officials: Inmate killed in attack by prisoners at NC prison

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — An inmate at a North Carolina prison has been killed in an attack by other prisoners, authorities said.

The News & Observer reports that the Central Prison in Raleigh was placed on lockdown on Friday while police investigated the death of the inmate, 35-year-old Ronald S. Rhodes.

Rhodes died about an hour after other inmates assaulted him with a weapon in the prison’s recreation yard, the state Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Rhodes was being held the prison as a pretrial detainee at the request of Wake County authorities, the newspaper reported Charges filed against Rhodes in Wake County included simple assault and felony solicitation to commit human trafficking.

