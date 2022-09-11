Read full article on original website
WATCH: Footage released of wild fight that ended high school football game
An investigation is continuing into a massive fight that forced a Texas high school football game to end Thursday.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Threats Received at Several Texas High Schools Tuesday
Threats received Tuesday at several Texas high schools, including at least two in North Texas, were determined to be false calls, police say. Dallas Police say an active shooter call at Lincoln High School Tuesday afternoon was a "false call." Police told NBC 5 that officers responded to a 911...
Win BIG: Grambling State vs PVAMU State Fair Classic Sweepstakes!!
Okay sports fans, here's your chance to attend The State Fair Classic in style! Enter today for your chance to win the ultimate college football experience.
Winning $1M Texas Two Step ticket sold in Waxahachie
AUSTIN (CBSDFW.COM) – The latest $1 million Texas Two Step winner shall remain nameless. But we can tell you the lucky player lives in Waxahachie and bought the ticket at a RaceTrac on N. Highway 77. It was Sept. 1 when his/her bank account grew. The winning Quick Pick ticket matched all four of the white ball numbers drawn (17-21-22-34) and the Bonus Ball (20).Texas Two Step jackpots start at $200,000, and the jackpot amount increases for the next drawing until there is a winner. Players win the jackpot by matching all four of the white ball numbers (1-35) and one Bonus Ball number (1-35) to the numbers drawn. The game features overall odds of one in 32.4. Texas Two Step drawings happen on Mondays and Thursdays at 10:12 p.m. CT and tickets must be purchased by 10:02 p.m. CT.
Another Bojangles Location Revealed As Part Of Expansion Into Texas
Bojangles announced its expansion into Texas last year and now we have more details about a new location.
$1 million Texas Lottery ticket won outside of Dallas
Winning from the lottery takes a lot of luck and you can't get paid if you don't play, that's just how it works, but it seems a certain North Texan decided to do some playing the other day and it paid off.
Trial Starts in Murder of Former NBA Player Andre Emmett
One man responsible for the murder of a former NBA player in Texas is finally on trial.Jeremy McGilvrey/Unsplash. The murder trial of a man accused in the death of former NBA player Andre Emmett has begun. Emmett was killed near his home in September 2019. Fox 4 reports that Larry Jenkins is facing capital murder charges in the former NBA player's death. Two other men have been charged with his murder and they will go on trial later this year.
dmagazine.com
Sam Susser Is Building a New Dynasty in Dallas
It was an ordinary day in 2014 when Sam Lewis Susser’s life changed in an instant. The then-51-year-old gas station tycoon had expressed interest in buying a chain of East Coast convenience stores acquired two years before by Dallas-based Energy Transfer Partners from Sunoco. Susser’s overture was rejected. Instead, Energy Transfer called two weeks later with a radically different proposition—not to sell stores but to buy Susser’s own publicly traded company for $2.4 billion.
Report claims these are the best spots for milkshakes across Texas
Do you know what time it is Texas? If you were out and about enjoying football (or fall sports) of any level over the weekend, you deserve a treat for giving your all for the team you support (or fantasy players you cheered for or cussed out because they performed poorly).
Goatman’s Bridge is One of the Scariest Tales in all of Texas
Texas has its fair share of ghost stories including in East Texas. The Jefferson Hotel in Jefferson is considered one of the most haunted places in the state. There is the story of Stagecoach Road in Marshall or the Bowers Mansion in Palestine. One ghost, or in this case, demon, story comes out of Denton, Texas. It is about Old Alton Bridge that connected the late 1800's era Denton with Copper Canyon. This bridge is the center of a the story of the Goatman.
$25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold near Dallas-Fort Worth
North Texas there is a winner amongst you, now they probably don't play for the Dallas Cowboys, because unfortunately, they lost to the Tom Brady-led Tampa Bay Bucs on Sunday night.
Report: Top 10 Texas BBQ restaurants in 2022
Go ahead and tie a bib around your neck, make sure you have a near-empty stomach and an appetite for some dog-gone good Texas BBQ.
flashbackdallas.com
L. O. Daniel’s Country Home, “Cedar Crest”
While looking for something on W. Lee “Pappy” O’Daniel (former governor and U.S. senator), I came across the image above, which I had mistakenly labeled “O’Daniel” rather than “Daniel.” It had nothing at all to do with W. Lee O’Daniel but, instead, showed a house belonging to L. O. Daniel. Who was L. O. Daniel? I’d never heard of him.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Trial This Week for Man Charged With Killing Former NBA Player Andre Emmett
A man charged in the death of former professional basketball player Andre Emmett stands trial this week in Dallas County. The killing was captured on a home surveillance camera on Sept. 23, 2019. Emmett, 37, was sitting in his vehicle outside his home at about 2:30 a.m. when investigators said...
Texas bar cancels drag brunch after threats
Story at a glance A bar in Texas canceled a Disney-themed drag event after receiving threats and hateful comments. In a statement, management said the cancellation is not a ‘win’ for perpetrators and that they made the decision out of safety concerns for patrons and employees. A drag event at another bar in Denton County…
everythinglubbock.com
Fugitives from Midland and Fort Worth added to Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists
AUSTIN, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has added two fugitives to the Texas 10 Most Wanted Lists. Antonio Gonzalez, of Midland, is now on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Fugitives List, and John Ashley, of Fort Worth, is on the Texas 10 Most Wanted Sex Offenders List. Crime Stoppers is offering a cash reward of up to $7,500 for information leading to Gonzalez’s arrest and up to $2,000 for information leading to Ashley’s arrest. All tips are guaranteed to be anonymous.
Vicksburg man charged with murder in Texas
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A Vicksburg man faces a murder charge in Dallas, Texas. Vicksburg Daily News reported Javis Dixon, 26, was arrested after a shooting at Big T Plaza on Saturday, September 10. Investigators said Corderro Robinson, 36, was involved in an argument which led to the shooting. Two people were injured, and Robinson […]
fox4news.com
South Dallas healthcare desert gets first-of-its-kind clinic
DALLAS - A first-of-its-kind clinic is now open in an area of South Dallas that historically has been a healthcare desert. The Jubilee Park Community Clinic will be a one-stop location offering medical, dental, mental health and community resources. "I'm so happy. This area needs something like this. Way past...
Dallas Observer
Late Summer Round-Up of Dallas Restaurant Opening and Closings
It's almost fall, and the weather is starting to tease us with sometimes cool-ish temperatures. Starbucks has already brought back the PSL for its 19th year, which is the only harbinger of autumn many of us need. The Dallas restaurant and bar scene is not cooling off, however. Here's our latest round-up of recent openings and closings.
Structure fire in Fort Worth leaves two workers with facial burns
FORT WORTH, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) - A structure fire in Fort Worth has left two with facial burns.The fire was reported around 5:30 p.m. Monday off I-35W in Fort Worth. Two workers on the scene were taken to Parkland Hospital with facial burns and are expected to be OK. A firefighter fell and busted open his chin, but he will also be OK.
