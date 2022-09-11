A’s Designate Domingo Tapia, Select Collin Wiles

Jim Cowsert-USA TODAY Sports

The Athletics announced that they have selected the contract of right-hander Collin Wiles. Fellow right-hander Domingo Tapia was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.

Tapia, 31, came to the A’s on a waiver claim in April and has been shuttled back and forth between Triple-A and the big leagues all year. In 27 2/3 innings for the Las Vegas Aviators, he has a 1.95 ERA, 21.8% strikeout rate, 8.4% walk rate and 51.9% ground ball rate. However, he hasn’t been able to bring that kind of performance up to the show with him, registering an ERA of 8.47 in 17 MLB innings, along with a 13.3% strikeout rate and ghastly 15.6% walk rate.

He’ll be placed on outright waivers or release waivers in the coming days, since the trade deadline has passed. He’s never previously been outrighted and has less than three years of MLB service time, meaning he wouldn’t have the ability to reject an outright assignment in favor of free agency.

Wiles, 28, was originally drafted by the Rangers, getting selected 53rd overall in 2012. He worked his way up the minor league ladder but never got the call to the big leagues, reaching free agency after 2021. He signed a minor league deal with the A’s and has spent his entire season in Triple-A so far. In 143 1/3 innings over 26 starts for Las Vegas, he has a 5.40 ERA. His 17% strikeout rate isn’t great but he’s only walking 4.3% of batters faced. Since he’s been working as a starter in the minors, he’ll give the A’s a bullpen option who should be capable or working multiple innings. He’ll be making his MLB debut as soon as he gets into a game.