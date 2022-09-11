ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cook County, IL

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Bailey’s suburban woes

Happy Monday, Illinois. Congrats to the folks at Misericordia for powering through the rain to pull off a successful Family Fest. Republican governor candidate Darren Bailey has been ramping up his time in the northern part of Illinois, knowing that he’s got downstate all sewn up. But some Republicans say he still needs to do more to endear himself to suburban Chicago Republicans. Why, for example, must he denigrate Chicago as a “hellhole”?"
ILLINOIS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Cook County, IL
Government
Chicago, IL
Elections
City
Chicago, IL
Chicago, IL
Government
County
Cook County, IL
Cook County, IL
Elections
Local
Illinois Elections
State
Illinois State
Local
Illinois Government
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

FACT CHECK: What does the SAFE-T Act really do?

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — With the general election two months away, both Democrats and Republicans are in attack mode. Republicans in particular are using certain legislature–House BIll 3653, or the SAFE-T Act–to motivate voters. But there are many claims floating around about what the bill actually does or does not do. WMBD’s digital producer Maggie […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
Axios Chicago

Fake news being delivered to greater Chicago homes

Gov. JB Pritzker is speaking out against a new round of political ads disguised as newspapers being delivered in Chicago and the suburbs.Why it matters: The publications — designed to trick readers into thinking they are reading a vetted, objective news source — feature stories the governor says are racist.Though these "newspapers" are political ads in disguise, they aren't illegal. The state attorney general's office tells Axios it hasn't received any complaints and is not pursuing legal action.Context: The mailers are distributed by conservative radio host Dan Proft, who also is behind the People Who Play By the Rules PAC.Headlines...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barack Obama
Person
Jim Edgar
Person
Scott Kennedy
Person
Darren Bailey
Person
Bruce Rauner
Washington Examiner

Illinois eager to join Democrats' pro-crime experiment

In New York, so-called "bail reform" is having tragic consequences. More accurately called the "get out of jail no matter what" law, it has helped some of the worst predators throughout the state commit violent crimes over and over again as they repeatedly pass through the jail's revolving door. The problem is so bad that polls show Gov. Kathy Hochul (D-NY) is in serious jeopardy of losing her election two months from now. Hochul is in denial, refusing to act to fix the problem and instead blaming her state's problem on guns.
ILLINOIS STATE
chicagoconstructionnews.com

I-55 improvements, new interchange announced for Will County

The Illinois Department of Transportation (IDOT) has announced the start of multiple improvement projects on Interstate 55 from Joliet and Shorewood, including a new diverging diamond interchange with Illinois 59. The $93 million infrastructure project in Will County will be funded through the Rebuild Illinois capital program. Advance work started...
WILL COUNTY, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#The Suburbs#Collar Counties#Illinois Election Data#Republicans
fox32chicago.com

Pritzker, Bailey clash over TV ad that shows woman being attacked in Chicago

CHICAGO - Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker is denouncing an independent campaign commercial that blames him for the rise in violent crime since he took office. His Republican challenger, State Sen. Darren Bailey (R-Xenia), fired back that Pritzker is being divisive. The widely seen ad features surveillance-camera footage of a group...
CHICAGO, IL
thereporteronline.net

Chicago Ridge Police Department Phone Number

You can contact the Chicago ridge police department at +1 708-425-7831. The American town of Chicago Ridge is located in Cook County, Illinois. There were 14,433 people there as of the 2020 Census. Chicago Ridge got its name from the ridges that the Wabash Railroad left behind when it carried out trainloads of the earth for the 1893 Columbian Exposition construction.
CHICAGO RIDGE, IL
B100

This College Was Named #1 Party School In Illinois

Stories like these are always fun. You most likely already have a college in mind when it comes to the best party schools in the great state of Illinois. Today we will look at the top three party colleges in all of Illinois. So... which Illinois college is number one...
ILLINOIS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
In These Times

The Strike that Started the Red Wave

This Thursday night, join us live online to celebrate 46 years of muck-racking, truth-telling journalism at the In These Times anniversary celebration, featuring Adam McKay, writer and director of "Don't Look Up." RSVP to watch live for free. On Sept. 10, 2012, I joined thousands of my fellow public school...
CHICAGO, IL
WGN TV

See homes of key mobsters on suburban Gangster Tours

OAK PARK – This Fall you can immerse yourself in the world of some of Chicago’s legendary organized crime figures. It’s all part of the “There Goes the Neighbor Hood” Oak Park River Forest Gangster Tour happening on September 18 and October 16. John Binder...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy