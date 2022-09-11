AP Top 25: Georgia reclaims No. 1 in college football poll from Alabama; Notre Dame out after 80 straight appearances

Read full article on original website
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
HS Football Top 20 for Sept. 11: 2 new teams join after Week 2 wins
It has been an entertaining early portion of the 2022 New Jersey High School football season and several teams have made their case to be included in the Top 20. This week, two teams have joined the ranks as Ridgewood defeated Clifton and Old Tappan blanked Northern Highlands, taking the spots of their vanquished opponents in NJ.com’s Top 20 rankings.
Former MLB pitcher turned cop dies in car crash on way to 9/11 ceremony
UPDATE: MLB pitcher who became Port Authority cop killed in wrong-way N.J. Turnpike crash. Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams.
This NY Pizzeria Ranks No. 1 In US, Ties For Best In World According To New Top 50 Listing
Those in search of America’s best pizza need look no further than New York City, according to a new ranking from 50 Top Pizza. The annual listing of the world’s top 50 pizza restaurants named Una Pizza Napoletana, located in Manhattan’s Lower East Side, as the best in the country.
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
MAINEiacs scrambled to New York on 9/11
Air Refueling Wing suddenly got a new mission. “We were told to start heading west to the city,” pilot Lt. Col. Adam Jenkins recalled recently about the deadly terrorist attacks that shook the nation a decade ago.
15 uniquely New York habits people pick up after living here
Before anyone moves to NYC, they have a preconceived notion about what a New Yorker is like, what they do and what their lives are like on a daily basis. We all know those clichés—yelling “I’m walkin’ here” at offensive drivers, wearing all black (which is admittedly true), jaywalking in front of on-coming traffic—and other behaviors we’ve all seen New Yorkers doing that somehow they thought they might be exempt from once they move here.
Big brother may put an end to speeding in New York
(Motor Authority) — Officials in New York are mulling a bill that would mandate speed limiters in new vehicles that would be set to the local maximum allowable limit. The system would use GPS and traffic sign recognition technology to determine the speed limit. The system has an appropriately benign and Orwellian name: Active Intelligent […]
Lee Zeldin closing in on Kathy Hochul in New York governor's race: Poll
The battle for control of the Empire State could be closer than expected, with a new poll from a conservative polling firm showing New York gubernatorial contender Rep. Lee Zeldin (R-NY) trailing incumbent Gov. Kathy Hochul by only 6 points.
John Lennon’s Killer Denied Parole For 12th Time
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) – The man who shot and killed John Lennon outside his Manhattan apartment building in 1980 has been denied parole for a 12th time. The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision said Monday that Mark David Chapman appeared before a parole board at the end of August.
This Steakhouse Delivers One of NJ’s Most Classic Experiences
For years now, I’ve been berated by friends and colleagues for my neglect of the acclaimed Italian steakhouse, Sofia in Englewood, NJ. Insistent on silencing my critics, I made a reservation at the chic, bustling spot nestled in the Bergen County downtown. To get straight to the meat and...
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Leader of Washington Heights Firearm Ring
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of BIENVENIDO LIRIANO, 35, for his role as the ringleader of a Washington Heights group that sold 43 firearms, including semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer, in exchange for cash. LIRIANO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision.
Bronx woman gets prison term for altercation aboard plane
PHOENIX (AP) — A New York woman has been sentenced to four months in prison for interfering with crew members aboard a flight from Dallas to Los Angeles last year that had to be diverted to Phoenix, according to federal prosecutors. They said Kelly Pichardo and another first-class passenger engaged in intimidating behavior on the […]
$26M federal grant will raise N.J. roadway that’s prone to flooding
A busy section of Route 7 that links Hudson and Essex counties — and is prone to flooding — is getting $26 million in repairs and upgrades to be funded by federal infrastructure grants. U.S. Sens. Bob Menendez and Cory Booker, both D-N.J., and Congressman Bill Pascrell, Jr.,...
Brooklyn man who stormed U.S. Capitol, then uploaded videos to TikTok, sentenced to prison
Footage showing Dovid Schwartzberg entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Prosecutors relied on his extensive video documentation of the breach. [ more › ]
Harvard students pan former NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio: ‘Politically opportunistic’
Former Mayor of New York City Bill de Blasio was handed a coveted fellowship at Harvard Institute of Politics (IOP) for fall 2022. Students on campus are not thrilled with the politician. Banners hang outside Memorial Church on the Harvard University campus in Cambridge, Mass., Sept. 4, 2009. (Michael Fein/Bloomberg...
NYC block hires its own armed security guards to patrol crime-ridden neighborhood
NEW YORK - Residents of a block in Manhattan's Greenwich Village got so fed up with the loitering, drugs, panhandling, and crime that they teamed up to pay for their own private security. They say things have gotten worse since the pandemic started in the city. It's taking place on...
In rare move, Catholic officials give dying N.J. church new life
Mass was held at at Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church in Montclair last weekend. The priest offered Communion and the congregation recited the Lord’s Prayer, as they have for generations at the towering brick church. But a regular Mass was not always guaranteed at Our Lady of Mount...
Man drowns in waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey
Ocean County authorities are investigating after a man drowned in the waters off Long Beach Island, New Jersey.
