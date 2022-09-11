ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Titusville Herald

Louisiana lawmakers discuss eliminating income tax

BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana legislators are once again discussing a possible path toward eliminating state income tax. Lawmakers acknowledged, during Tuesday’s tax-writing committee meeting, that proposals to rid income tax is bound to meet massive fiscal hurdles, but others say it is necessary to help keep and attract residents, businesses and corporations to Louisiana. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson, who steered the conversation, described an overhaul of the state’s tax system as a “mousetrap” — allowing it to compete with states without income tax, such as neighboring Texas, that have seen faster and more significant growth.
LOUISIANA STATE
Titusville Herald

Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences

PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
ARIZONA STATE
Titusville Herald

Feds: Louisiana nuclear plant to get additional checks

KILLONA, La. (AP) — A nuclear power plant west of New Orleans will be getting extra inspections because an offsite radiation monitor was miscalibrated for more than a decade, federal regulators said Tuesday. The error at the Waterford 3 plant in Killona — roughly 25 miles (40 kilometers) from...
KILLONA, LA
Titusville Herald

Maine's 1st ski mountain restores historic name

BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the...
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Plea deal for Maine National Guard soldier accused of rape

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A Maine National Guard soldier accused of raping a fellow soldier during a drill weekend reached a plea deal in which he was convicted of aggravated assault. David Cyr is serving 90 days in jail after pleading no contest in exchange for prosecutors dropping two...
MAINE STATE
Titusville Herald

Local NY election official charged over absentee ballots

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — A Republican county elections commissioner in upstate New York was accused Tuesday of applying for absentee ballots in the names of other people. Jason Schofield of the Rensselaer County Board of Elections was arraigned on an indictment charging him with using the names of eight registered voters to fraudulently apply for absentee ballots in the 2021 primary and general elections, when local offices were on the ballot.
RENSSELAER COUNTY, NY
Titusville Herald

Florida State League Playoffs

(Best-of-3) St. Lucie 1, Palm Beach 0. Thursday Sept. 15: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Palm Beach at St. Lucie, 6:10 p.m. Thursday Sept. 15: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. x-Friday, Sept. 16: Dunedin at Fort Meyers, 7 p.m. Championship. (Best-of-3) TBD 0, TBD...
FLORIDA STATE
Titusville Herald

Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
NASHVILLE, TN

