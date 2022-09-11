Eurobasket: Lauri Markkanen scores 43 points vs. Croatia

Lauri Markkanen had an enormous game against Croatia, helping his team get to the quarter-finals and making history along the way. He had 43 points – a new Finnish national team record at a major FIBA event – 9 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals, and 19/29 from the field, with 0 turnovers. “It was one of those nights in which it looked like I shot the ball and it always went in. Great win, I’m just trying to do what the team needs me to do. We knew that we can beat everybody when we play our best basketball: Croatia is a great team”, he said.

Source: EuroHoops.net

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Jorge Sierra @hoopshype

#Eurobasket Day 10

MVP: Lauri Markkanen

Best non-NBAer: Marco Spissu pic.twitter.com/kNW6JqMU7i – 5:57 PM

Kurt Helin @basketballtalk

Lauri Markkanen drops 43 points in EuroBasket win nba.nbcsports.com/2022/09/11/lau… – 2:38 PM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

Lauri Markkanen probably got tired of these comparisons, but he dropped 43 PTS in Germany, where Dirk Nowitzki is the ambassador of EuroBasket 2022, also tying Dirk’s career-high.

We discussed FIBA Dirk’s example Markkanen tries to follow in Finland NT.

basketnews.com/news-177820-la… – 12:15 PM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen matched Dirk Nowitzki’s EuroBasket career-high on a special night for Finland basketball 🔥

Can we compare him to the all-time great? 🐐

basketnews.com/news-177820-la… – 11:58 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

That regular guy 🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen does pretty good 😅🤷‍♂️ #EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/VCE0zA8PX2 – 11:31 AM

Eurohoops @Eurohoopsnet

Lauri Markkanen on his historical performance: “I try to do what the team needs me to do”

eurohoops.net/en/eurobasket/… – 11:26 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Finland defeated Croatia 94-86 this morning behind 43 points from Lauri Markkanen. Dario Saric finished with 12 points (4-9 FG, 1-3 3P), 9 rebounds and 6 assists – 11:22 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Lauri Markkanen at EuroBasket:

43 PTS

9 REB

0 TOV

19-29 FG

Danny Ainge on the phone asking for a pick at this very moment. pic.twitter.com/Ak1Ui98F2N – 11:12 AM

Tas Melas @TasMelas

“I scored 43 points!!!!!” Huge game from Lauri Markkanen. pic.twitter.com/W2QYpUvn2M – 11:07 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The shot chart of Lauri Markkanen is undenieable

17-23 2P

2-6 3P

3-4 FT

One of a kind! #EuroBasket #FINCRO #Susijengi #TakeNote pic.twitter.com/n15shHOAHm – 10:55 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

The most impressive part of Lauri Markkanen’s 43-point game over Croatia: He shot only 4 free throws! Unstoppable. #EuroBasket #FINCRO #Susijengi – 10:50 AM

Donatas Urbonas @Urbodo

Lauri Markkanen scored 43 on a historical night for Finland NT, which qualified for the EuroBasket quarterfinals.

He also matched Dirk Nowitzki’s 43-point EuroBasket record with Germany NT.

Only 10 players scored more points in the entire EuroBasket history. – 10:44 AM

Chuck Cooperstein @coopmavs

When Lauri Markkanen was drafted, the obvious comparisons were to @Dirk Nowitzki. It hasn’t played out for him that way in @NBA primarily because of injury. But he’s been great in #EuroBasket22 and was truly Dirk-like today scoring 43 to put Finland into qtrs vs Spain. – 10:39 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

King of the North FREEZES Croatia as Finland advance to the quarter-finals of a major tournament for THE FIRST TIME EVER 👏

🇫🇮 Lauri Markkanen

43 PTS

19-29 FG

9 REB

3 AST

#EuroBasket pic.twitter.com/AZZYHyZfnq – 10:38 AM

Emiliano Carchia @Carchia

Lauri Markkanen scores 43 points in Finland win over Croatia at Eurobasket eightfinals 94-86:

43 Points

FG 19/29

2PTS 17/23

3PTS 2/6

FT 3/4

9 Rebounds

3 Assists

47 Efficiency – 10:37 AM

TJ McBride @TJMcBrideNBA

What an insane game from Lauri Markkanen leading Finland past Croatia. He put up 43 points in the win. He was unguardable for Croatia. – 10:36 AM

Christian Clark @cclark_13

Spain will play Finland in the EuroBasket quarterfinals on Tuesday. Lauri Markkanen scored 43 points in Finland’s win over Croatia. – 10:36 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Lauri Markkanen vs Croatia

43 points

17-23 2P

2-6 3P

3-4 FT

9 rebounds

3 assists

3 steals

47 efficiency

Finland – Croatia 94-86

Utah Jazz forward was unstoppable. Finland advanced to the #Eurobasket 2022 quarter-finals. #FINCRO #TakeNote #Susijengi pic.twitter.com/cId15fmssO – 10:34 AM

Law Murray @LawMurrayTheNU

Best game I’ve ever seen Lauri Markkanen play. Not just the volume of points either. Cold-bludded – 10:34 AM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Lauri Markkanen in Finland’s 94-86 win over Croatia in the Round of 16:

43 points

19/29 FG

2/3 FT

9 rebounds

3 assists

3 steals

0 turnovers

47 efficiency

32 minutes

Unreal. – 10:33 AM

John Hollinger @johnhollinger

40 and counting for Lauri Markkanen. Just a monstrous performance as Finland about to beat Croatia. Somebody check on @Zach Lowe – 10:29 AM

GeorgeZakkas @ZakkasGeorge

Lauri MARKKANEN. That’s it. That’s the tweet. #FINCRO #EuroBasket – 10:27 AM

BasketNews @BasketNews_com

If you are not watching 🇫🇮 Finland v 🇭🇷 Croatia, you must tune it 🔥

Lauri Markkanen already with 3️⃣8⃣ points with 7 minutes left to play 😱

#EuroBasket – 10:16 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

It’s Lauri Markkanen vs Everybody! #EuroBasket #FINCRO #Susijengi – 10:12 AM

Dionysis Aravantinos @AravantinosDA

Lauri Markkanen has 31 points and 7 rebounds through three quarters in an elimination game… – 10:10 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Lauri Markkanen did Lauri Markkanen things in the 1st half vs Croatia

17 points

7-13 FG

2-3 FT

4 rebounds

3 assists

3 steals

20 efficiency

in 15 minutes

Finland leads 45-43 Croatia. #FINCRO #EuroBasket #TakeNote #Susijengi – 9:31 AM

Christos Tsaltas @Tsaltas46

Lauri Markkanen 🔥🔥🔥 #FINCRO #EuroBasket #Susijengi – 9:11 AM

After all thanks to Markkanen’s game, Finland managed to make the Eurobasket quarterfinals for the first time since 1967 and he is happy to do it, not only for himself and his team but also about Petteri Koponen who led Finland back to respectability before Markkanen and he is still along for the ride: “When I made the team in 2015 it felt great and unreal to being in the same locker room with him. For him to say that, it means a lot. He’s a legend”. -via EuroHoops.net / September 11, 2022

The Utah Jazz have acquired guards Ochai Agbaji (OCH-eye uh-BAH-gee), Collin Sexton, forward Lauri Markkanen (LAU-ree MARK-a-nin), future first round picks, and future first round draft swaps from the Cleveland Cavaliers in exchange for guard Donovan Mitchell, following the outcome of successful physicals. -via NBA.com / September 8, 2022

Sarah Todd: Wondering why the Jazz haven’t announced the Donovan Mitchell trade? Well, the physicals haven’t been completed by the Jazz yet. Sexton is set to arrive in UT this week, Markkanen is overseas so its a little tricky. Once physicals are done, the press release will come out -via Twitter @NBASarah / September 6, 2022