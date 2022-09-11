BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana legislators are once again discussing a possible path toward eliminating state income tax. Lawmakers acknowledged, during Tuesday’s tax-writing committee meeting, that proposals to rid income tax is bound to meet massive fiscal hurdles, but others say it is necessary to help keep and attract residents, businesses and corporations to Louisiana. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson, who steered the conversation, described an overhaul of the state’s tax system as a “mousetrap” — allowing it to compete with states without income tax, such as neighboring Texas, that have seen faster and more significant growth.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 23 HOURS AGO