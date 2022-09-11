Read full article on original website
Related
Titusville Herald
Louisiana lawmakers discuss eliminating income tax
BATON ROUGE (AP) — Louisiana legislators are once again discussing a possible path toward eliminating state income tax. Lawmakers acknowledged, during Tuesday’s tax-writing committee meeting, that proposals to rid income tax is bound to meet massive fiscal hurdles, but others say it is necessary to help keep and attract residents, businesses and corporations to Louisiana. Republican Rep. Richard Nelson, who steered the conversation, described an overhaul of the state’s tax system as a “mousetrap” — allowing it to compete with states without income tax, such as neighboring Texas, that have seen faster and more significant growth.
Titusville Herald
Debate highlights Arizona utility regulator differences
PHOENIX (AP) — A debate among the four candidates seeking two seats on the commission that regulates Arizona utilities revealed sharp differences in their approaches to the job as the state adjusts to climate change and a shrinking water supply. The two Republicans on the November ballot for the...
Titusville Herald
Death toll climbs to 40 from July floods in eastern Kentucky
FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Another death was attributed Tuesday to the catastrophic flooding that hit eastern Kentucky in July. Gov. Andy Beshear said the latest victim died during cleanup efforts in Pike County. No identification or details about the death were announced. The death brought the total from the flooding to 40.
Titusville Herald
Maine's 1st ski mountain restores historic name
BRIDGTON, Maine (AP) — Maine's first ski mountain — created when the Civilian Conservation Corps carved a single trail in 1936 — is reverting to its original name, Pleasant Mountain. Operators of what was known as Shawnee Peak for more than 30 years polled skiers about the...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Titusville Herald
Tennessee Park of the Year is Nashville's Radnor Lake
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Nashville's Radnor Lake State Park has been named Park of the Year by the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation. In the past year the park hosted a Junior Ranger Intern Program with 51 youth participants, according to a news release Tuesday. It recycled a record 900 Christmas trees in its annual Trees to Trails program. More than 1,500 volunteers helped with park projects ranging from invasive plant removal to stream cleanups.
Comments / 0