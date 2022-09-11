Read full article on original website
Fried Chicken Sandwich Chain Opens New LocationGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Massive Pizza Festival Coming For Pizza LoversGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Arizona Weather: Monsoon storm hits Phoenix, Gilbert and Chandler Sunday nightBrenna TemplePhoenix, AZ
New specialty grocery store opens to food and wine lovers in ArizonaKristen WaltersScottsdale, AZ
If You're Driving to San Diego on I-10 From Phoenix, Expect Detours at the SR-85 Exit to Gila BendMark HakeGila Bend, AZ
New York robbery suspect dies in thwarted attack, prompting call for 'stand your ground' self-defense law
With muggings skyrocketing in New York City, victims who fight back could be exposed to legal consequences under the city’s "murky" self-defense laws, according to experts. One recent case prompted Curtis Sliwa, a longtime public safety advocate who has led the Guardian Angels volunteer group for decades, to call on the Empire State to follow Florida's example and implement a "stand your ground" law to enhance a citizen's right to self-defense.
NYC bodega owner sends message to Biden as felony assaults soar: 'Jump in our shoes for a day'
A bodega owner in New York City is speaking out after a shocking video reveals another assault of a store owner in the Big Apple as felony assaults continue to soar. Brooklyn bodega owner Carmelia Bello joined "Fox & Friends First" Wednesday to discuss the need for additional policing and her message for the Biden administration as crime continues to cripple city streets.
Titusville Herald
Deaths of 3 kids found on NY beach ruled homicide; mom held
NEW YORK (AP) — New York City's medical examiner confirmed Tuesday that the deaths of three children found on the shoreline near Brooklyn’s famed Coney Island boardwalk were homicides by drowning. Their mother, identified by family members as 30-year-old Erin Merdy, remained in police custody. No charges had...
allaboutarizonanews.com
Woman Sentenced to Prison for Interfering with a Flight Crew
Last week, Kelly Pichardo, 32, of Bronx, New York, was sentenced by United States District Judge Dominic W. Lanza to four months in prison followed by 36 months of supervised release. Pichardo previously pleaded guilty to Interference with Flight Crew Members. Pichardo was also ordered to pay restitution to American Airlines in the amount of $9,123.00.
Off-duty NYPD traffic agent choked girlfriend, cops say
An off-duty NYPD traffic agent was arrested Monday in Queens after allegedly choking his girlfriend.
manhattanda.org
D.A. Bragg Announces Prison Sentence for Leader of Washington Heights Firearm Ring
Manhattan District Attorney Alvin L. Bragg, Jr., today announced the prison sentence of BIENVENIDO LIRIANO, 35, for his role as the ringleader of a Washington Heights group that sold 43 firearms, including semi-automatic weapons and ammunition, to an undercover NYPD detective posing as a firearms dealer, in exchange for cash. LIRIANO previously pleaded guilty in New York State Supreme Court to Criminal Sale of a Firearm in the First Degree, a class B felony, Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Second Degree, a class C felony, and Conspiracy in the Fourth Degree, a class E felony. He was sentenced to 15 years in state prison and 5 years’ post-release supervision.
Bronx armed mugger fleeing NYPD falls between subway cars, electrocuted by third rail
An armed mugger fleeing cops on a Bronx subway train died early Tuesday when he fell between cars and was electrocuted by the third rail, police said. The crook and three teenage accomplices had just robbed a 46-year-old man at gunpoint on a No. 2 train when cops alerted to the robbery stopped the train at the E. 180th St. station about 5:30 a.m., police said. The cops quickly apprehended the ...
Brooklyn man who stormed U.S. Capitol, then uploaded videos to TikTok, sentenced to prison
Footage showing Dovid Schwartzberg entering the U.S. Capitol on January 6th, 2021. Prosecutors relied on his extensive video documentation of the breach. [ more › ]
Dozens of men illegally denied beds at NYC intake facility
NEW YORK -- The Legal Aid Society and Coalition for the Homeless are vowing to sue New York City for breaking the law after at least five dozen people were denied beds a homeless intake facility.As CBS2's Alecia Reid reports, everyone has a right to guaranteed shelter in New York City, but the Department of Homeless Services failed to meet its obligation Monday night as at least 60 men were denied beds at a Manhattan intake facility. The Department of Homeless Services held a closed meeting Tuesday to discuss why that happened.The Legal Aid Society says the DHS told...
WCAX
12 arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband into Malone prison
MALONE, N.Y. (WCAX) - A dozen people face charges after New York authorities say they tried to smuggle contraband into the Upstate Correctional Facility in Malone over the weekend. New York State Police say eight of the suspects attempted to smuggle drug paraphernalia into the prison on Saturday and were...
Speed limiters being considered in NY, should never happen in NJ (Opinion)
The "Nanny state" is contemplating a "Big Brother" move. A bill that would mandate speed limiters on new vehicles set to the local maximum allowable limit is actually being considered in New York. The system is called Active Intelligence Speed Assistance and it uses GPS and traffic sign recognition to...
yonkerstimes.com
Armonk Man Pleads Guilty to Accepting Half Million in Bribes
George Djurasevic’s Company Contracted with NYC Water Board to Provide Sewer & Water Repair Service to NYC Homeowners. On September 9, Westchester resident George Djurasevic, pled guilty to bribery, in violation of the Travel Act, admitting that he accepted more than half-a-million dollars in bribe payments in his role as a manager of a company (the “Company”) contracted by the New York City Water Board (NYCWB) to provide sewer and water pipe repair services to New York City homeowners. Djurasevic also pled guilty to tax evasion. When sentenced, Djurasevic, 54 and a resident of Armonk, faces a total of 10 years in prison.
NBC New York
Armed NYC Subway Robber Dies in Track Leap, 3 Teenagers in Custody: Cops
One of four people involved in an armed robbery on a Bronx subway early Tuesday after jumping between train cars onto the roadbed and coming into contact with the third rail, two NYPD officials said. The group committed a robbery at gunpoint on a northbound 2 train at 174th Street...
bronx.com
NYPD Traffic Enforcement Agent, Shahidul Islam, 37, Arrested
On Sunday, September 12, 2022, the following 37-year-old male off duty New York City employee was arrested and charged within the confines of the 107th Precinct in Queens. criminal obstruction of breathing. The investigation remains ongoing. All charges are merely accusations and all defendants are presumed innocent until and...
NY's attorney general is eyeing co-living companies as residents complain over 'scam' housing
With the easing of the pandemic, rents in New York City have risen significantly over the last six months, with the average rent now above $5,000 a month. Attorney General Letitia James’ office says co-living companies like Bungalow are being “monitored” after several complaints from tenants. [ more › ]
spectrumlocalnews.com
Former NY Lieut. Gov. Richard Ravitch on Kathy Hochul, the MTA and state's outmigration
Richard Ravitch’s breadth of experience is enormous. He’s an economic policy expert and a board member of the Volcker Alliance. He served as New York lieutenant governor under David Paterson. He was the former head of the MTA, a former chief labor negotiator for Major League Baseball and one of the handful of people who helped save New York City from going bankrupt in the 1970s.
Man on scooter critically hurt by hit-and-run driver in Harlem
A man is in critical condition after being struck by a vehicle that fled from the scene in Harlem on Tuesday.
fox40jackson.com
New York City homeless man sleeps on sidewalk with toaster oven, crisis worst ‘since Great Depression’
New York City sidewalks are showcasing a little shop of horrors. The humanitarian crisis of homelessness festers in broad daylight today just steps from the tourist-packed heart of Manhattan. One man slept on a sidewalk in the rain with trash, food and filth littered around him on West 43rd Street...
News 12
FBI: Bronx husband and wife plead guilty to attempting to provide 'material support' to ISIS
The U.S. Attorney's Office of the Southern District of New York announced a Bronx man and his wife pleaded guilty to providing support to foreign terrorist organization ISIS. According to the release, James Bradley, 21, of the Bronx, and his wife Arwa Muthana, 30, of Alabama, sent jihadist propaganda in support of ISIS as well as expressed an interest to "take out" U.S. soldiers.
Police: 2 armed robbers wanted for drive-by gunpoint robbery
The NYPD is searching for three suspects who approached a parked car and robbed two victims at gunpoint in the Bronx.
