Gainesville, FL

247Sports

Florida Gators Football: Gators Report Card Ahead of Week Three

In what has been an exciting first couple weeks of college football, the Florida Gators find themselves ranked 18th in the country with a 1-1 record. The Gators are the only team in the SEC to secure a top 10 win thus far this season. Though the Gators could’ve jumped out to a 2-0 start, there is no reason for anything but optimism from Gator fans. In Billy Napier’s first game as head coach, the Gators beat the 7th ranked Utah Utes in one of the most exciting games of week one. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson showed in that game why he is one of the most exciting players to watch in the country. Unfortunately, he came back down to earth in a tough conference game against a ranked Kentucky team last Saturday.
247Sports

College football: Kirk Herbstreit lists Kentucky, Kansas among top performing teams of Week 2

College football's Week 2 was among the craziest for upsets in recent memory. The Sun Belt had itself a weekend, as two teams knocked off top-10 squads on the road with Georgia Southern going into Nebraska and pulling off an upset. It certainly means a lot more than just a win for the little guy. Even traditional basketball programs Kentucky and Kansas got in on the fun last weekend with big wins on the road, something Kirk Herbstreit took into account in recapping Week 2.
balldurham.com

Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit

The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
saturdaydownsouth.com

Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2

Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
Outsider.com

Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday

Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
WLKY.com

2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring

LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
Independent Florida Alligator

Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death

Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
WKYT 27

Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WTVQ

Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
WCJB

Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
WTVQ

State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
