In what has been an exciting first couple weeks of college football, the Florida Gators find themselves ranked 18th in the country with a 1-1 record. The Gators are the only team in the SEC to secure a top 10 win thus far this season. Though the Gators could’ve jumped out to a 2-0 start, there is no reason for anything but optimism from Gator fans. In Billy Napier’s first game as head coach, the Gators beat the 7th ranked Utah Utes in one of the most exciting games of week one. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson showed in that game why he is one of the most exciting players to watch in the country. Unfortunately, he came back down to earth in a tough conference game against a ranked Kentucky team last Saturday.

