Gainesville Improv Guild benefit performance for Ukraine orphans.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Top 5 UF ranks 88th in value, 29th among all Universities.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Central Florida Hidden LuxuryLydia BellMicanopy, FL
Students are back – check out these opportunities to get involved.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Taking a Dog Break in Alachua CountyMichele SharpeAlachua County, FL
Florida Gators Football: Gators Report Card Ahead of Week Three
In what has been an exciting first couple weeks of college football, the Florida Gators find themselves ranked 18th in the country with a 1-1 record. The Gators are the only team in the SEC to secure a top 10 win thus far this season. Though the Gators could’ve jumped out to a 2-0 start, there is no reason for anything but optimism from Gator fans. In Billy Napier’s first game as head coach, the Gators beat the 7th ranked Utah Utes in one of the most exciting games of week one. Gators quarterback Anthony Richardson showed in that game why he is one of the most exciting players to watch in the country. Unfortunately, he came back down to earth in a tough conference game against a ranked Kentucky team last Saturday.
Florida 'an option' for 2024 five-star forward Asa Newell after recent visit
Just hours before Florida’s football team opened its season with a historic win over then-No. 7 Utah on Sept. 3, the university’s basketball team gathered in the Stephen C. O’Connell Center for an afternoon workout. Fans were allowed to attend the quick practice session, which included a...
Florida football: Jeff Scott previews USF's battle with Gators, relationship with Billy Napier
USF coach Jeff Scott wants to see execution and precision during Saturday night's game at Florida, and if his team playing at its best is not enough to beat the nationally-ranked Gators, so be it. Scott had complimentary things to say this week in preparation for his team's third contest of the season, easily their toughest of the campaign.
Gators DB Commit Ja'Keem Jackson: 'I Can't Wait to Come' to Florida
Gators defensive back commit Ja'Keem Jackson recaps his visit to Florida for the Kentucky weekend and shares three players he's heavily recruiting to UF.
College football: Kirk Herbstreit lists Kentucky, Kansas among top performing teams of Week 2
College football's Week 2 was among the craziest for upsets in recent memory. The Sun Belt had itself a weekend, as two teams knocked off top-10 squads on the road with Georgia Southern going into Nebraska and pulling off an upset. It certainly means a lot more than just a win for the little guy. Even traditional basketball programs Kentucky and Kansas got in on the fun last weekend with big wins on the road, something Kirk Herbstreit took into account in recapping Week 2.
QB DJ Lagway: Gators Offense 'Fits Me Perfectly'
The Florida Gators' offense may have stuggled against Kentucky, but quarterback DJ Lagway came away believing he'd fit into the scheme perfectly.
balldurham.com
Duke basketball jumping in water with Kentucky, UNC for five-star recruit
The Duke basketball program could be battling Kentucky, North Carolina for prized recruit. The current leaders for five-star guard Ian Jackson appears to be the Kentucky Wildcats but the Duke basketball program continues to mull its interest in the Cardinal Hayes (NY) standout. Jon Scheyer and his coaching staff will...
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kirk Herbstreit names top-performing coaches of Week 2
Kirk Herbstreit likes what he saw from the Kentucky Wildcats in Week 2, and who could blame him?. Kentucky isn’t necessarily known as a big-time football school, though head coach Mark Stoops is doing his best to change that impression. Even Kentucky’s basketball-obsessed fanbase had to have tipped the cap to the football program this past weekend. The Wildcats, ranked No. 20, traveled down to No. 12 Florida and beat the Gators in “The Swamp”, 26-16.
Kentucky Commit Robert Dillingham Expected to Play in 2022 Border League
Kentucky commit Robert Dillingham is expected to take part in the upcoming 2022 Border League, according to Samad Hines of The Season Ticket: Dillingham's Donda Academy in California is one of many high profile schools that's expected to take part in the upcoming event, which is set to take ...
Florida Gators: Top 10 Restaurants in Gainesville on Gameday
Outsider has teamed up with On3 to create the most in-depth Gameday guides. UF Gameday Guides: Restaurants | Bars | Activities | Tailgates | Parking | Watch Parties. On gameday, the Gators gotta eat. That doesn’t just apply to the football team taking the field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium on Saturdays. Fans visiting Gainesville are hoping to find some of the best gameday grub while in town to cheer on the football team. Fortunately, we’ve got you covered.
WLKY.com
2021 Kentucky Derby winner retiring
LEXINGTON, Ky. — The 2021 Kentucky Derby winner is calling it quits. After a 12-race career, winning four Graded Stakes, including the Kentucky Derby, Mandaloun is retiring. He will stand stud at Juddmonte Farms in his retirement. The colt initially finished second in the 2021 Derby, but was declared...
Independent Florida Alligator
Gainesville favorite Brownie Guy to close after owner Chris DeVeau’s death
Brownie Guy, a Gainesville staple, is closing its doors Monday following the death of its owner, Chris DeVeau Sept. 5. The store, located at 602 NW 75th St. Suite B near Newberry Square, will sell its final batch of brownies at 11 a.m. Monday, continuing until 10 p.m. or when it sells out. Purchases are cash only.
mycbs4.com
Outrage over Gainesville's rezoning plan leads arrest for felony political intimidation
Gainesville — GAINESVILLE, Fla. – A contractor and director at a real estate firm emailed Gainesville city commissioners and said he hoped they would be assaulted over a controversial plan to allow construction of multifamily housing in residential neighborhoods, police said. Police arrested Terry Lyle Martin-Back, 68, of...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
WCJB
Lawsuit claims Alachua County Commissioner lives in the wrong district
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Another elected official in Alachua County is involved in a controversy over residency. A Democratic Party voter is suing Alachua County Commissioner Marihelen Wheeler, claiming she doesn’t reside in the district she represents. Eugene Garvin filed suit against Wheeler in circuit court late last week....
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
WKYT 27
Ky. woman carried scratch-off ticket in her purse for weeks before realizing she had a winner
BATH COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Bath County woman had a winning scratch-off ticket and didn’t know it for weeks. She told the Kentucky Lottery she had the $5 ticket in her purse for two weeks before realizing she won $80,000. It wasn’t until she and her son were...
Country singer John Michael Montgomery injured in tour bus crash
The country music singer, 57, was injured in the crash along with two others.
247Sports
