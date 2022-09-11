Read full article on original website
thevalleyledger.com
McNeill announces nearly $20 million to support small businesses in the greater Lehigh Valley
BETHLEHEM, Sept. 13 – The Lehigh Valley will receive economic development funding to support area small businesses from $246.8 million of American Rescue Plan funding that is being distributed across Pennsylvania, state Rep. Jeanne McNeill announced today. The funding will be distributed through the State Small Business Credit Initiative...
thevalleyledger.com
Chamber on Tap at Rising River Brewing!
In 2021 the Lehigh Valley Chamber held top-notch, back-to-business networking events at The Shelby and Shepherd Hills Golf Club to kick off the fall season of connections and mixing with like-minded business leaders. Back again, the Lehigh Valley Chamber invites the community to Rising River Brewing for an evening of live music, light snacks, friendly faces, and if you’re feeling up for it…wading in the Little Lehigh River! Swimsuits and water shoes are encouraged for wading. Kids are welcomed at this event as well!
lvpnews.com
‘Live on the Greenway’ free event
Assisted by Mayor William Reynolds, Chairperson Janine Santoro provided updates on continuing city efforts to address pandemic recovery, affordable housing, and other issues at the Mayor’s South Side Task Force Aug. 30 meeting held in the NCC Fowler Center. While the meeting was conducted in person, others attended virtually.
thevalleyledger.com
ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE
OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
Long-awaited Wawa in Lower Nazareth set to open Thursday
Patrons Thursday will finally be able to shop at the Lehigh Valley’s newest Wawa store. The store at 4089 Jandy Boulevard in Lower Nazareth Township is hosting a grand opening celebration and ribbon-cutting at 8 a.m. Wawa will distribute limited-edition Wawa “Goose Vibes Only” T-shirts to the first 100 customers beginning at 8 a.m.
Bethlehem man, a lifelong outdoorsman, tapped to serve as Pa. Game Commissioner
As a lifelong outdoorsman, Robert Schwalm has enjoyed hunting, fishing and other outdoor pursuits in Pennsylvania for five-plus decades. For more than half of that time, he’s also made it a priority to give back, volunteering for local, state and national conservation organizations and mentoring countless individuals in the outdoors.
St. Luke's holds off on fully backing new COVID booster
STROUD TOWNSHIP, PA — Primary care physicians with St. Luke's University Health Network in Monroe County have begun giving the latest COVID-19 booster to patients. The booster has components of the original strain of the COVID-19 virus and the more recent omicron strain. "If it's supposed to, it will...
wlvr.org
Allentown ArtsWalk getting 2 new food vendors as 3-year-old grocery store closes
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — Changes are underway on Allentown’s ArtsWalk. Two new food vendors – Khanisa’s Pudding Bar and The Loaded Plantain – are set to open in the coming weeks at the Downtown Allentown Market, while grocery store Radish Republic is set to close at the end of the month.
Times News
Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion
The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
thebrownandwhite.com
The Brown and White Weekly: 9/10/22
Lifestyle reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below. With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo. Having a car on campus has been pretty inconvenient these days. As the...
wlvr.org
Lehigh Valley Kayak and Canoe Club brings racers, competition to Allentown
ALLENTOWN, Pa. — The Little Lehigh Creek was transformed to a place of competition over the weekend as nylon rope held up over a dozen gates that boaters fought the current to pass through. With about 20 racers, paddlers brought their kayaks and canoes to the Lehigh Parkway in...
Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings
Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
thevalleyledger.com
Schlossberg, Schweyer to host Sept. 16 town hall on PA Marijuana Pardon Project
ALLENTOWN, Sept. 12 – State Reps. Mike Schlossberg and Peter Schweyer will host a town hall with Pennsylvania Board of Pardons Secretary Celeste Trusty this Friday, Sept. 16 to discuss the new Pennsylvania Marijuana Pardon Project. The lawmakers said the event – which starts at 3 p.m. at Resurrected...
thevalleyledger.com
AREA BUSINESS RECEIVES NATIONAL ATTENTION | GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract
Allentown, Pennsylvania —September 9, 2022—GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC, an agency certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in innovative leadership and team coaching for organizations, is proud to announce its acceptance onto the government procurement schedule, by the US General Services Administration (GSA). “The power of performance coaching is...
Portland Generating Station redevelopment approved after heated Upper Mt. Bethel meeting
Emotions were running high for some attendees of a land development meeting in the Slate Belt Monday night. Upper Mount Bethel Township Board of Supervisors approved conditional preliminary approval for a proposed development at the former Portland Generating Station at 5027 River Road. The approval was granted to RPL East,...
Shorter days, asking parents for help: What the ‘teacher shortage’ looks like in 4 Pennsylvania districts
Two weeks into the school year, Dan McGarry was still in the process of hiring teachers. Upper Darby School District in Delaware County, where McGarry is superintendent, had more than 70 open teaching positions on paper, though about 40 of them had recommended candidates. While some would consider those positions...
WFMZ-TV Online
Northampton Area school board prepares for Act 34 hearing for new school, administration building
NORTHAMPTON, Pa. – The Northampton Area School District is preparing for the next steps to potentially construct a new elementary school and administration building in East Allen Township, off Route 329. At Monday night's school board meeting, Superintendent Joseph Kovalchik discussed an upcoming Act 34 hearing regarding the district's...
Visit the Largest Fall Festival in Pennsylvania
There are tons of ways to enjoy Pennsylvania in the Fall. Whether it's leaf peeping along some of the many hiking trails here or a scenic train ride along the countryside, the Keystone State offers an abundance of options for all ages.
Fire damages home on Easton’s South Side (UPDATE)
A fire damaged a home Wednesday morning on Easton’s South Side. The city fire department was dispatched at 9:06 a.m., a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. By 9:20, smoke could be seen coming from a window in the main living area of the split-level single family home in the 300 block of West Wilkes Barre Street.
Times News
Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery
Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
