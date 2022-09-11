ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Easton, PA

Chamber on Tap at Rising River Brewing!

In 2021 the Lehigh Valley Chamber held top-notch, back-to-business networking events at The Shelby and Shepherd Hills Golf Club to kick off the fall season of connections and mixing with like-minded business leaders. Back again, the Lehigh Valley Chamber invites the community to Rising River Brewing for an evening of live music, light snacks, friendly faces, and if you’re feeling up for it…wading in the Little Lehigh River! Swimsuits and water shoes are encouraged for wading. Kids are welcomed at this event as well!
MACUNGIE, PA
lvpnews.com

‘Live on the Greenway’ free event

Assisted by Mayor William Reynolds, Chairperson Janine Santoro provided updates on continuing city efforts to address pandemic recovery, affordable housing, and other issues at the Mayor’s South Side Task Force Aug. 30 meeting held in the NCC Fowler Center. While the meeting was conducted in person, others attended virtually.
thevalleyledger.com

ENGINEERING/CONSULTING FIRM OPENS NEW REGIONAL OFFICE

OLYPHANT, PA – Barry Isett & Associates, Inc. opened their newest regional office in Olyphant on August 1, 2022 – a development that will expand Isett’s services to the businesses and residents of the Greater Scranton Area. The engineering and consulting firm has grown to nine locations...
OLYPHANT, PA
Times News

Wertmans dig into family history at Carbon reunion

The Wertman family held its first reunion in Carbon County on Saturday, Aug. 27 at the Hampton Inn in Franklin Township, with genealogy being the main theme. Family members, 12 were in attendance, shared information on how to research family records, the family’s DNA project, and to learn about some of the family relatives.
CARBON COUNTY, PA
thebrownandwhite.com

The Brown and White Weekly: 9/10/22

Lifestyle reporter Isabella Insingo runs through the week in review in the latest edition of The Brown and White Weekly. Watch the video or follow along below. With The Brown And White Weekly, I’m Isabella Insingo. Having a car on campus has been pretty inconvenient these days. As the...
BETHLEHEM, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Here’s how Lehigh Valley colleges fared in the 2022-23 U.S. News & World Report rankings

Ten Lehigh Valley schools have made it onto this year’s U.S. News & World Report Best Colleges list. On Monday, U.S. News released the 2022-23 rankings, which allow students to compare the quality of the education offered by 1,500 American colleges and universities. Data was collected from schools in spring and summer of 2022, and ACT and SAT scores reflect testing periods from 2020 to 2021, according to U.S. News.
COLLEGES
thevalleyledger.com

AREA BUSINESS RECEIVES NATIONAL ATTENTION | GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC Receives GSA Multiple Award Schedule Contract

Allentown, Pennsylvania —September 9, 2022—GRANDINETTA GROUP, LLC, an agency certified Woman Owned Small Business (WOSB) specializing in innovative leadership and team coaching for organizations, is proud to announce its acceptance onto the government procurement schedule, by the US General Services Administration (GSA). “The power of performance coaching is...
ALLENTOWN, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Fire damages home on Easton’s South Side (UPDATE)

A fire damaged a home Wednesday morning on Easton’s South Side. The city fire department was dispatched at 9:06 a.m., a Northampton County emergency dispatch supervisor told lehighvalleylive.com. By 9:20, smoke could be seen coming from a window in the main living area of the split-level single family home in the 300 block of West Wilkes Barre Street.
EASTON, PA
Times News

Dr. Gregory joins Valley Oral Surgery

Joshua John Gregory, DMD, has joined the surgical staff of Valley Oral Surgery. An Allentown native, Gregory completed his doctor of dental medicine from the University of Pennsylvania in May 2018, and then obtained his advanced four-year certificate in oral and maxillofacial surgery at Geisinger Health System. He is joining...
ALLENTOWN, PA

