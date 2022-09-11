ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, CT

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns

BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
BERLIN, CT
Bristol Press

Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities

BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth

PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
PLYMOUTH, CT
Bristol Press

Bakery on Maple provided hot meals, check donation for Brian's Angels

BRISTOL – Bakery on Maple provided hot meals and a check donation for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach on Saturday at a time when demand is extremely high. Erika Stirk, owner of Bakery on Maple at 105 Maple St., said that she saw Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach posting on Facebook that their need had doubled in the past month.
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, CT
Lifestyle
City
Bristol, CT
Local
Connecticut Society
Bristol, CT
Society
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
Bristol Press

Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair Thursday

BRISTOL – The Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The center can be found at 240 Stamford Avenue and over 45 vendors will represent a variety of organizations focused on promoting emotional, physical and mental health to speak on their services. Vaccines for flu and covid will also be available as well as blood sugar screenings, hearing tests and blood pressure.screenings. The event is open to all and free.
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap

PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
PLAINVILLE, CT
Bristol Press

Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit

SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

Plymouth's block party is coming back

PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
PLYMOUTH, CT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Brian Shaw
Newington Town Crier

Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend

NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
NEWINGTON, CT
Bristol Press

BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story

Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
BRISTOL, CT
Bristol Press

Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time

BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
BRISTOL, CT
FOX 61

Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?

CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
CONNECTICUT STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Polish#Volunteers#Angel Wings#St Stanislaus Church
New Britain Herald

'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall

WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
WEST HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Festival
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Society
Register Citizen

River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department

MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
MILFORD, CT
Bristol Press

Bristol police blotter

Jeremiah Carlson, 30, 159 Union St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Denzel Davis, 25, 81 North Main St. Apt. 5, Bristol, two counts - second-degree failure to appear, first-degree failure to appear. Nathan Otero, 24, 9 Earl St., Bristol, sale of narcotic substance, conspiracy to commit/sale...
BRISTOL, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy