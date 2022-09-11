Read full article on original website
Bristol Press
'The biggest little fair in the country': The Berlin Fair returns
BERLIN – The Berlin Fair is upon us. “The biggest little fair in the country” is set to open this Thursday at 4 p.m. Its hours are Thurs. 4-10 p.m.; Fri. 11 a.m.-10 p.m.; Sat. 9 a.m.-10 p.m. and Sun. 9 a.m.-7 p.m. “We have something for everyone,”...
Bristol Press
Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall activities
BRISTOL – Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center is offering fall family fun each weekend, starting this weekend, Sept. 17 through Oct. 30. Cynthia Schug, manager at Wojtusik Nursery & Garden Center at 750 Terryville Ave., said the nursery and garden center is all decorated for the fall, with scarecrows, cornstalks and hay bales.
Bristol Press
'Hollowed Harvest' attraction returning to Plymouth
PLYMOUTH – BOLD Media is bringing back their popular “Hollowed Harvest” attraction, which features thousands of intricately carved Jack-O’-Lanterns arranged in creative displays, to Camp Mattatuck starting Sept. 23. This is the third year that BOLD Media will be offering its "Hollowed Harvest" chain of Jack-O'-Lantern...
Bristol Press
Bakery on Maple provided hot meals, check donation for Brian's Angels
BRISTOL – Bakery on Maple provided hot meals and a check donation for Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach on Saturday at a time when demand is extremely high. Erika Stirk, owner of Bakery on Maple at 105 Maple St., said that she saw Brian’s Angels Homeless Outreach posting on Facebook that their need had doubled in the past month.
Bristol Press
Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair Thursday
BRISTOL – The Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The center can be found at 240 Stamford Avenue and over 45 vendors will represent a variety of organizations focused on promoting emotional, physical and mental health to speak on their services. Vaccines for flu and covid will also be available as well as blood sugar screenings, hearing tests and blood pressure.screenings. The event is open to all and free.
Bristol Press
Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers organizing book swap
PLAINVILLE – Good Vibes Gifts & Flowers is organizing a book swap Sept. 17 to help spread positivity, which will feature a local author and children's crafts. The Book Drop & Swap event will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17 at the gift shop at 21 Whiting St., with lots of door prizes for kids.
Bristol Press
Barnes Museum in Southington announces latest exhibit
SOUTHINGTON – “Thread Through Time – A Timeline of Fashion in Southington,” a new exhibition at The Barnes Museum, will begin on Sept. 26. The exhibit will present outfits worn by Southington residents from 1840-1970, offering visitors a chance to learn about over a century of the town’s fashion evolution.
Bristol Press
Plymouth's block party is coming back
PLYMOUTH – Following the success and popularity of last year’s 225th Anniversary Celebration, the block party will return to downtown this Oct. 1 and continue on as an annual event. “It was so popular, we decided to do it again”, said Chalaine Kilduff of the event’s organizing committee....
Newington Town Crier
Memorial motorcycle ride honoring late officer set to take place in Newington, several other towns this weekend
NEWINGTON – The 18th annual Master Police Officer Peter Lavery Memorial Motorcycle Run will take place this weekend, rain or shine. Police have announced the route of the memorial ride, which will begin at Churchill Park and travel on Main Street and into Berlin before making its way into Rocky Hill, Cromwell, Middletown, Portland, Glastonbury, Wethersfield and back into Newington, where it will wrap up on Main Street at Churchill Park.
Bristol Press
BRISTOL BITS: Carol Denehy tells a story
Carol Denehy sent me an email on the former Iron Horse restaurant, a topic here lately. Quite the storyteller Carol is, she has more than most about Bristol, and they are quite interesting. Some years ago, Carol, likely the vice-president of the Bristol Historical Society at the time, was covering...
Bristol Press
Farmer Minor visiting Bristol for the last time
BRISTOL – Farmer Minor, Daisy the Pig and Dixie Cup the Pug are visiting Bristol for the last time this year, supporting child literacy at Manross Library this Wednesday and Imagine Nation on Sept. 29 for the annual “Kiss a Pig” contest fundraiser. The “Pig out on...
Where's the best classic restaurant in Connecticut?
CONNECTICUT, USA — Three Connecticut restaurants have been named in Food & Wine Magazine's top classic restaurants list. The list features restaurants from every state, but if you live in Connecticut, you'd know how hard the choices must have been, given how many delicious eateries are around. Food &...
New Britain Herald
'Able Made' store that gives back locally opens in Westfarms Mall
WEST HARTFORD – Able Made, a new store that opened in Westfarms Mall last Thursday, offers sustainable soccer apparel that gives back to the community. Able Made’s owner, Suzanne McKenzie, began her journey after her husband was doing what he loved most: playing soccer. In honor of her...
What’s Right With Schools: Bristol school gives students the freedom to explore their creative side
BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) – An old building is now giving students a new opportunity. It’s a building that’s been sitting in Bristol serving students on and off for 100 years. Now, after a shutdown and a complete renovation, it’s reopened once again this year, giving students a brand new opportunity. “So, the school is centered […]
trumbulltimes.com
Bridgeport amphitheater team eyes re-opening downtown Majestic, Poli Palace theaters
BRIDGEPORT — Developer Howard Saffan has confirmed he is willing to put his money where his mouth is when it comes to reviving the historic Majestic and Poli Palace theaters downtown. “At the appropriate time we would look at partnering with the city in transforming the theaters back to...
New attractions coming to the Big E this year
The Big E is just days away and along with some familiar favorites, there will be a new attraction and new foods to try this fair season.
New Britain Herald
Meet-and-greet set with new executive director of New Britain Downtown District
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Board of Commissioners is hosting a welcome reception meet-and-greet Wednesday with the new executive director of the New Britain Downtown District, Nicole Bosco. “A lot of people know her face, they just didn’t know her name is Nicole Bosco,” said Adrian Elliott, with...
Register Citizen
River Street Restaurant shut down by Milford health department
MILFORD — River Street Restaurant has been closed by the Milford Health Department, according to city health officials. River Street Restaurant opened its doors in 1997, according to its website. Deepa Joseph, the city’s health director, said they have an open investigation on the restaurant and will only release...
Bristol Press
Bristol police blotter
Jeremiah Carlson, 30, 159 Union St., Bristol, second-degree breach of peace, violation of protective order. Denzel Davis, 25, 81 North Main St. Apt. 5, Bristol, two counts - second-degree failure to appear, first-degree failure to appear. Nathan Otero, 24, 9 Earl St., Bristol, sale of narcotic substance, conspiracy to commit/sale...
NewsTimes
Police: Danbury’s St. Gregory School went into lockdown over man with gun, but roaming bear gets the blame
DANBURY — St. Gregory the Great School was placed on a brief lockdown Tuesday at about 2:30 p.m. after police said they received a call about an “agitated man with a gun” in the area. Responding to 110 Great Plain Road, officers quickly realized the man was...
