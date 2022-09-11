BRISTOL – The Bristol Senior Center will hold its annual Informational Health Fair this Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon. The center can be found at 240 Stamford Avenue and over 45 vendors will represent a variety of organizations focused on promoting emotional, physical and mental health to speak on their services. Vaccines for flu and covid will also be available as well as blood sugar screenings, hearing tests and blood pressure.screenings. The event is open to all and free.

BRISTOL, CT ・ 5 HOURS AGO