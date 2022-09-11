Read full article on original website
FREEHOLD: POLICE LIEUTENANT PLEADS GUILTY TO ILLEGAL DATABASE ACCESS
A 27-year veteran of the Freehold Township Police Department has admitted to illegally accessing information from a law-enforcement computer database for personal use, Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey announced Friday. Lt. John Todd, 58, pleaded guilty to a count of third-degree Computer Theft during a Friday morning hearing before...
MIDDLETOWN: ATTEMPTED CAR THEFT ACROSS THE STREET FROM GOVERNOR MURPHY’S RESIDENCE
Would be thieves left empty handed after breaking into the garage of the house directly across the street from Governor Murphy’s residence. They were attempting to steal a range rover but a neighbor alerted police and the thieves got away empty handed. Police believe it was one of three intended targets that day. Middletown Police Chief blames bail reform as a leading cause in the significant increase in high end cars. Now that it struck close to his home, will Murphy take action?
FREEHOLD: SHERIFF GOLDEN WANTS ACTION ON REVOLVING DOOR CRIMINALS AND CAR THEFT CRISIS IN NJ
See year to date numbers of stolen vehicles state and countywide and the below link calling on the state legislature to address this problem.
BURLINGTON COUNTY: MAN CHARGED WITH KILLING HIS FRIEND IN FRIEND’S HOME AFTER HE ACCIDENTALLY FIRED A GUN
Burlington County Prosecutor LaChia L. Bradshaw and Maple Shade Police Chief Christopher J. Fletcher announced that an 18-year-old Pemberton Township man has been charged with fatally shooting his friend in the victim’s Maple Shade home early this morning. Jah-son Jones, of the 200 block of Hargrove Avenue, was charged...
LACEY: WIRES DOWN ON VEHICLE PERSON TRAPPED INSIDE
Emergency personnel are responding to Route 9 and South Street for wires down across a vehicle with a person trapped in the vehicle. Avoid the area.
LACEY: AHS PET PHOTO CONTEST – GET YOUR PET REGISTERED
The 2023 AHS Calendar Contest is LIVE! Now is the time to show everyone your favorite pet picture and possibly have it featured in the AHS 2023 Calendar for all to see! Share the contest with your friends and family through social media or with an email to encourage them to vote for your pet and their photo. All photo entries are guaranteed a spot in the photo collage page at the beginning of the calendar.
