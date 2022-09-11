ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chelsea, MA

Comments / 1

Related
wgbh.org

For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck

Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages

The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication

A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
CHELSEA, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Chelsea, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died

George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
REVERE, MA
businessnhmagazine.com

Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed

Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
MANCHESTER, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Elks#Hub#Emvision
newbedfordguide.com

OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated

“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings

WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury

A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
BOSTON, MA
WMTW

Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine

NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
LYNN, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy