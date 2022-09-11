Read full article on original website
wgbh.org
For people leaving Mass. and Cass, a community waits inside the Cottages at Shattuck
Safi Fontes-Vicente grew up on the South Shore, the oldest of four siblings, and had dreams of playing professional soccer. He had a scholarship to play for UMass, he said. But at 33, he’s spent much of his adult life dealing with substance use. He’s lived in the Mass. and Cass area, which became a massive center for people living with addiction and homelessness after Boston closed a treatment center in the Boston Harbor in 2014.
Daily Free Press
Boston city residency requirement temporarily lifted to address hiring shortages
The City’s Residency Compliance Commission, which ensures people employed by the City of Boston live within city limits, has temporarily allowed waivers for potential workers outside of Boston to fill select government positions due to recent scarce prospects when hiring workers. The City and Boston Public Schools are also...
25 Investigates obtains report: Local nursing home patients roaming halls, waiting for medication
A staffing shortage at a Chelsea nursing home left some patients without anyone to care for them, according to a report 25 Investigates obtained from the city’s fire department. Firefighters and EMT’s responded to AdviniaCare Eastpointe at 255 Central Avenue Saturday afternoon when a woman visiting the facility complained that an elderly patient with diabetes had not received her insulin.
Nonprofits aim to convert Dorchester hotel into permanent housing for those experiencing chronic homelessness
"We’ve been looking for a hotel really since then, since COVID started." Two Boston nonprofits are partnering with the aim of converting a Dorchester hotel into more than 100 units of permanent, supportive housing for those who have experienced chronic homelessness. The Pine Street Inn, the largest homeless service...
Police: Woman bribes officer, vandalizes cash register following slow service at Plymouth restaurant
PLYMOUTH, Mass. — A Boston woman was arrested on Tuesday for carrying contraband, bribing a police officer, and tearing apart a cash register at a restaurant because the service was too slow, police say. Lenita Barbosa, 35, of Dorchester, is charged with vandalism, disturbing the peace, bribing a public...
George Rotondo, Revere City Councillor, has died
George Rotondo, a Revere City Councillor, has died, Boston 25 learned Sunday. “It is with deep sadness that we offer our sincere condolences on the passing of Revere City Councillor George Rotondo,” a spokesperson from Mayor Brian Arrigo’s Office told Boston 25. “Councillor Rotondo served the City of Revere over the last two decades and will be missed by many in our community. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Rotondo family.”
businessnhmagazine.com
Medical Data for 150K in NH Potentially Exposed
Data breaches at several New Hampshire medical facilities involving potentially 150,000 people were reported to the United States Department of Health and Human Services since the start of 2021. There are eight data breaches reported at seven New Hampshire health-care facilities, with one company, NuLife Med LLC in Manchester, reporting...
Saugus Police condemn hate speech banner placed over Route 1
The Saugus Police Department condemned the actions of the masked men that displayed a hateful banner over Route 1 on Saturday but stated that the men were not breaking any laws. The banner appeared to say an antiemetic phrase connected to the events of 9/11. “While the First Amendment protects...
Stow, Mass., lost its two Dunkin’s, becoming a ‘Dunkin’ desert’
A town in Massachusetts without a Dunkin’. Can you believe it?. To quote Matt Shearer of WBZ News Radio, Stow has lost both of its Dunkin’ locations as of this year, turning it into a “Dunkin’ desert.”. With 1,073 Dunkin’ locations in the state, it’s a...
WCVB
Dunkin' manager kidnapped, robbed at gunpoint in Salem, Massachusetts, police say
SALEM, Mass. — Two men are facing several charges after they allegedly robbed and kidnapped a Dunkin’ manager at gunpoint, Salem, Massachusetts, police said. One of the men accused is the victim's boyfriend, police said. On Sept. 6 at about 1 p.m., Salem police responded to Linden Street...
newbedfordguide.com
OPINION: New Bedford woman uses CPR on OD victim, disappointed in how addict was treated
“I hate to talk about addiction on this page because people can be so simple-minded but here it goes:. Earlier this week as I was driving to Waterwizz with a girlfriend of mine and we encountered a man that was laying on the ground unconscious. As soon as the light turned green I pulled to the side of the highway and started CPR on this man while my friend went to her grandmother’s house just down the road to grab some Narcan.
whdh.com
Firefighters put out flames at vacant restaurant on Somerville/Medford city line
SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Over a half-dozen fire engines filled Magoun Square after a fire started at a former restaurant Monday evening. Crews from both Somerville and Medford were called to a vacant business at the intersection of Broadway and Medford Street around 5 p.m., right on the border of both cities.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: Wilmington Public Schools Posts 4 New Job Openings
WILMINGTON, MA — Wilmington Public Schools has posted the following job openings over the past week:. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Boston woman accused of throwing cash register on floor of Plymouth restaurant, attempting to bribe police officer
A Boston woman faces multiple charges in Plymouth after police said she threw a cash register on the ground of a local restaurant in response to slow service before attempting to bribe a police officer to dispose of drugs on her behalf. The woman is accused of offering the police...
6 Fall Festivals Happening in Massachusetts the Entire Family Will Enjoy
(Photo by Charles Parker) (MASSACHUSETTS) The following festivals promise to be fun for the whole family- there's even an event for the furry members of the house! If you're looking for a way to celebrate fall then look no further- from haystacks to pumpkin carving and everything in between, these festivals will leave event attendees feeling spooky!
Car crashes into MBTA bus in Roxbury
A car crashed into an MBTA bus in Roxbury Monday. The Dudley Street crash left the front left-hand side of the black car battered and dented. Boston Police have not stated whether they had the driver in custody or if anyone was hurt. This is a developing story. Check back...
WMTW
Man accused of raping a child arrested in Maine
NORWAY, Maine — A Massachusetts man accused of raping a child has been arrested in Maine. The U.S. Marshal's Service says John Bastian, 64, of Lynn, Mass. was wanted on a warrant issued on Sept. 2. He faces charges including indecent assault and battery on person with intellectual disability, kidnapping, enticement of a child under 16, and rape of a child with force.
WCVB
Employee of prominent Boston bank fired after being charged with rapes of 2 girls, 2 women
BOSTON — A Massachusetts man who worked at a prominent Boston business and is suspected of several rapes, including at least one incident dating back 19 years ago, is being held on $1 million bail. The Boston Police Department announced late Monday night that 42-year-old Ivan Wai Cheung, of...
Boston Police warn college students about bar, rideshare safety concerns
Boston Police sent a letter to colleges and universities in the city Monday warning students about two safety issues. One issue is they’ve been getting reports of drinks getting spiked at bars, and the other concern is over safely using rideshare apps. Police want to remind students about these...
‘Vicious crimes’: VP of Boston bank held on $1M bail in connection with string of knifepoint rapes
BOSTON — A suspected serial rapist who works in Boston’s Financial District has been ordered held on $1 million bail in connection with a string of violent assaults that date back nearly 20 years. Ivan Cheung, 42, of Quincy, was arraigned Tuesday in Boston Municipal Court on charges...
