Queen funeral - latest: Public pay last respects at Westminster Hall lying-in-state
Members of the public have been filing past the late Queen’s coffin to pay their respects as her lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall. King Charles III and the rest of the former monarch’s family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was conveyed from Buckingham Palace in a procession of pomp and pageantry.
U.K.
RELATED PEOPLE
Royal family deliver Queen to nation for lying in state
The Queen was handed to the care of the nation for a period of lying in state after her family marched in homage behind her coffin as it was carried to Westminster Hall. A gun carriage that had borne the coffins of her mother and father carried the late monarch to Westminster Hall – a procession of pomp and pageantry through the heart of the capital watched by tens of thousands who lined the route.
U.K.
Prince Harry 'Insisting' $20 Million Memoir Be Released In November As He Scrambles To Write New Chapters After Queen's Death
Prince Harry is adamant that his highly-anticipated memoir will be released in November despite Queen Elizabeth's death — even if that means he's adding to his workload by adding new chapters, as RadarOnline.com previously reported. Article continues below advertisement. "I am told tonight that Harry is insisting that his...
Media coverage of Queen Elizabeth's death began well, but quickly descended into farce
In Australia, as in Britain and the United States, professional mass media are part of the Establishment. This status even has its own name: the fourth estate. So at times like the death of Queen Elizabeth II, the pressure to conform to political and social expectations is intense. Those expectations include treating such a story as being of overwhelming importance, and preferring to promote unity over divisiveness, respectfulness over criticism, the status quo over radical change, politesse over frankness, and sentimentality over hard-headedness. It is a time when the fourth estate puts aside its fundamental role of holding power to account so...
The exclusive dating app for celebrities and influencers – why Raya has been called 'the Illuminati of the Tinder world'
In 2020, Sharon Stone tweeted that her Bumble dating profile had been closed due to users reporting the account as fake. In less than 24 hours, Bumble had restored her account and apologised for the misunderstanding. You might be forgiven for thinking the Basic Instinct star couldn’t possibly be looking for love on a mainstream dating app like Bumble. It’s not every day that you swipe left to discover the next profile to be a Hollywood celebrity. However it would appear celebrities, are just like the rest of us. Looking for love or intimacy in a world where the face-to-face meetings...
