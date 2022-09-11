The Southern Charm matriarch showed the “demolition” caused by Craig Conover that you didn’t see at her dinner party. Patricia Altschul’s home is filled with very expensive, often one-of-a-kind pieces. (Press play on the video above for a look inside.) So when Craig Conover spilled wine on Patricia’s rug and $45,000 sofa and then proceeded to break one of the chairs she had just bought for $25,000 on the September 8 episode of Southern Charm, he admitted, “This might be the worst thing that I’ve ever done drunk.” Turns out, the damage didn’t end there.

