bravotv.com
So, THIS Is Why Kyle Richards’ Favorite Hat Store, Kemo Sabe, Is “the Best”
On the September 14 episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, the group waited in anxious anticipation for the excursion Kyle Richards had planned to Kemo Sabe, a hat store based in Aspen, Colorado. (Well, some of the group — but more on that later.) “When my friends...
bravotv.com
Faye Resnick Looks Back on Her RHOBH Days: “I’m Not Really in the Drama”
We also found out where the RHOBH alum stands in her friendship with Kathy Hilton today. Throughout her multiple cameos on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, Kyle Richards’ bestie Faye Resnick weathered everything from Season 1’s “Dinner Party from Hell” to Camille Grammer calling her “morally corrupt.” Even so, Faye still looks back fondly on her RHOBH days — for the most part, anyway.
bravotv.com
Andy Cohen Reveals That the RHOBH Season 12 Reunion Included a “First”
The WWHL host and Erika Jayne share what went down during the RHOBH Season 12 reunion, which recently filmed. That’s a wrap — and now Andy Cohen is spilling all the tea about The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills Season 12 reunion, which was recently filmed. When RHOBH...
bravotv.com
Jackie Goldschneider’s Daughter Has a "Beautiful" New Ombre Hair Color
The RHONJ cast member’s daughter Alexis is sporting a lighter and brighter look. Jackie Goldschneider’s daughter Alexis is ushering in the new school year with a major hair change. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member’s daughter is sporting a new ombre hair color, as captured in a recent post on Instagram.
bravotv.com
Brielle Biermann Debuts a "Spicy" New Hair Color at New York Fashion Week
The Don't Be Tardy daughter is showing off her fiery new look. Brielle Biermann debuted a “spicy” new hair color at New York Fashion Week. The Don’t Be Tardy daughter recently underwent a major hair makeover, trading her caramel blonde locks for a gorgeous new red hue.
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Explains Why He Looks So Different from 4 Years Ago
On Watch What Happens Live, the Southern Charm cast member explained what’s changed about his appearance. Craig Conover is the first to admit his appearance has changed a bit over the past few years. During the September 13 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, a photo...
bravotv.com
Craig Conover Reveals How He Really Feels About Whitney and Naomie Today
Whatever is going on between Southern Charm’s Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith definitely has everyone buzzing. In case you somehow missed it, Season 8 of Southern Charm has followed Naomie Olindo and Whitney Sudler-Smith embarking on a romantic relationship of sorts. And there are definitely a few thoughts on that matter, as it was a hot topic when Craig Conover and Austen Kroll dropped by Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen this week.
bravotv.com
Craig Reveals Surprising Thoughts on Proposing to Paige and If He’d Attend Madison’s Wedding
Craig Conover recently took his turn in the hot seat with the Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen callers. During his September 13 WWHL appearance alongside fellow Southern Charm cast member Austen Kroll, he fielded questions ranging from when he’ll propose to Summer House’s Paige DeSorbo to whether or not he would hypothetically attend Madison LeCroy’s upcoming wedding to Brett.
bravotv.com
Raquel Leviss Is Having an Epic Days-Long 28th Birthday Celebration
The Vanderpump Rules SUR-ver enjoyed an incredible meal, a fun night out, and a gorgeous glamping experience for her 28th birthday. It’s no secret that Raquel Leviss loves an incredible birthday celebration. Whether it’s throwing a “Barbie Safari Glam Birthday” party, showing off jaw-dropping flowers, or enjoying multiple amazing meals, the Vanderpump Rules SUR-ver always takes a perfectly over-the-top approach to feting her special day.
bravotv.com
Paul "PK" Kemsley Just Revealed His Parenting Philosophy for Jagger and Phoenix
The RHOBH husband shared "the best [advice]" he and wife Dorit Kemsley have learned with their children. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills couple Dorit Kemsley and Paul "PK" Kemsley have learned a thing or two after nearly a decade of parenting. Now, PK is sharing one key philosophy he’s followed while raising their 8-year-old son, Jagger, and 6-year-old daughter Phoenix.
bravotv.com
Get Ready to Go Inside Andy Cohen's Life Before Bravo Like Never Before
Based on the WWHL host's memoir of the same name, Most Talkative follows a fictionalized 13-year-old Andy. Mazels are in order for Andy Cohen: His New York Times bestselling 2012 memoir, Most Talkative, is being adapted into an NBC coming-of-age comedy series, Deadline reported on September 14. Also titled Most...
bravotv.com
It Turns Out There Was Even More Damage to Patricia Altschul’s House Than We Saw
The Southern Charm matriarch showed the “demolition” caused by Craig Conover that you didn’t see at her dinner party. Patricia Altschul’s home is filled with very expensive, often one-of-a-kind pieces. (Press play on the video above for a look inside.) So when Craig Conover spilled wine on Patricia’s rug and $45,000 sofa and then proceeded to break one of the chairs she had just bought for $25,000 on the September 8 episode of Southern Charm, he admitted, “This might be the worst thing that I’ve ever done drunk.” Turns out, the damage didn’t end there.
bravotv.com
Eva Marcille Looks Amazing on the NYFW Runway in a Skintight Copper Dress
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum opened Fashion Bomb Daily’s New York Fashion Week show, and it was “epic.”. Eva Marcille is no stranger to walking in fashion shows, and on September 10, The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum made her return to the runway for an “epic” appearance during New York Fashion Week.
bravotv.com
Madison LeCroy & Paige DeSorbo Rock Glam Looks for a Night Out at NYFW
The Southern Charm and Summer House cast members hit the town in show-stopping ensembles. Madison LeCroy and Paige DeSorbo turned up the glam for a recent night out at New York Fashion Week. The Southern Charm and Summer House cast members donned some show-stopping ensembles while attending the Boohoo by Kourtney Kardashian fashion show on September 13.
bravotv.com
RHOC Alum Jeana Keough’s Son Shane Keough Is Engaged and We Have the Details
The Real Housewives of Orange County alum Jeana Keough is about to welcome a new daughter-in-law to the family. On September 14, Jeana’s son Shane Keough announced on Instagram his engagement to a registered nurse named Francheska, also sharing plenty of stunning proposal photos. “Best birthday present ever! I...
bravotv.com
Dolores Catania Reacts to Teresa Giudice Appearing on DWTS: “She Always Comes Out on Top”
The RHONJ cast member reveals all about Teresa appearing on Season 31 of DWTS. ICYMI: Teresa Giudice is just days away from making her debut on Dancing with the Stars. The Real Housewives of New Jersey cast member will be strutting alongside pro Pasha Pashkov and trying to shimmy her way to victory. And you can bet she has a cheering section all lined up back in the Garden State. Dolores Catania recently chatted with The Daily Dish and revealed her reaction to her longtime friend showing another side of herself and appearing on DWTS.
bravotv.com
Tom Sandoval Has a Question About Winter House’s Drama (Plus Scoop on the New Season 2 Cast Members!)
Season 2 of Winter House will be here before you know it, and we have all the scoop on the new season that’s set to premiere on Bravo on Thursday, October 13, at 8/7c with a supersize episode. Amanda Batula, Jason Cameron, Craig Conover, Kyle Cooke, Paige DeSorbo, Luke Gulbranson, Austen Kroll, and Ciara Miller are all back for Season 2, and they’ll be joined by a few special friends.
