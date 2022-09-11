Read full article on original website
Community gathers in Clovis to remember lives lost on 9/11
Hundreds gathered together in Clovis Sunday morning to honor and remember those we lost during the terrorist attacks on September 11, 2001.
See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
22nd Central Valley Honor Flight departs Fresno for Washington, D.C.
Dozens of Valley veterans are taking the trip of a lifetime to Washington, D.C. as part of the Central Valley Honor Flight.
KMPH.com
Visalia homeowners without AC since August demanding answers from American Home Shield
VISALIA, Calif. — Dolores Ramirez and Santiago Trujillo of Visalia have been without a working air-conditioning unit since August 31 and experiencing record-breaking temperatures through the first week of September. The couple purchased home insurance with American Home Shield insurance company in February of this year. In July, a...
yourcentralvalley.com
Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia
VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open
FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
Mayor Dyer in Europe looking for answers to housing problem
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is out of the country participating in an intensive housing policy program, according to a post Monday on his official Twitter page. According to Mayor Dyer’s update, he is in Austria’s capital city of Vienna to participate in a week-long program designed to give California […]
KMJ
Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
Hanford Sentinel
Photos: Hanford Rotary Club 12th annual golf fundraiser held at the Kings country club
On the beautiful 18-hole golf course of the Kings Country Club, 69 players came together to raise money for local charities at the 12th annual Hanford Rotary Club golf tournament. Joan Darling, the retired Postmaster of Hanford, has been in charge of the event since its inception 12 years ago.
thesungazette.com
VA Clinic marches to Visalia
VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
KMJ
Fresno Fire And Local First Responders Honor Firefighters Lost In The 9/11 Attacks
FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — Firefighters with the Fresno Fire Department have been doing a 343 burpee challenge every year to remember and honor the lives of their fellow firefighters who lost their lives in the 9/11 attacks. Fresno Fire says this year marks 20 years of doing over 6,000...
clovisroundup.com
Clovis East High ag students to host 600 kindergarten to second graders at Clovis Unified farm
Clovis East High School agriculture students will host six elementary schools at the McFarlane-Coffman Agriculture Center for tours and demonstrations on Sept. 14 and 15. According to a news release, there will be 60 different student-run booths and activities that are designated to help teach younger children about all agriculture sectors. Some activities will include learning about animals by watching sheep being shorn, milking a dairy cow model and petting goats, horses and pigs.
sierranewsonline.com
Fork Fire And Yosemite Lightning Fires
MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The fall season in the Motherlode area of the Sierra Nevada Mountains often brings relief in the form of cooler temperatures, shorter days and an end to fire season. For Mariposa and Eastern Madera Counties this is not the case just yet. The Fork Fire and several lightning caused fires in Yosemite National Park continue to burn in and around our communities.
KMPH.com
Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website
FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
KMPH.com
Porch pirates caught on camera stealing packages valued at $1,300 in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Two men were caught on camera stealing two packages from a front porch in Fresno on Monday. The theft happened around 4:30 p.m. at the Cedar Springs apartment complex near Cedar and Shaw Avenues. The victim says the two items that were stolen are a...
Fork Fire: CAL FIRE says vehicle sparked flames, 85% contained, 28 structures destroyed
In a community meeting, residents pushed county leaders for change and additional funding for fire services.
KMPH.com
Dispatchers critically low, 6-week course available to fill vacant positions
Dispatchers are needed to fill many vacant positions throughout the city, county and at the state level. Valley ROP is partnering with American Ambulance, CALFIRE and police agencies to offer a 6-week course. Anyone wishing to enter the field can be certified as Emergency Medical and Fire dispatchers at the...
kingsriverlife.com
Feral Paws Rescue: Shades of Gray
Feral Paws Rescue Group in Fresno shares with us some of their animal rescue adventures every month. Check out KRL’s article about Feral Paws to learn more about them and check out their website. Feral Paws Rescue has always been committed to save those kitties who are special, who...
Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer
VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
