Clovis, CA

YourCentralValley.com

See your favorite heroes at Heroes Fest in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A fun pop-culture-filled fundraiser is happening on Saturday in Fresno called Heroes Fest. Heroes Fest will take place at the parking lot of Heroes Comics (located at 110 East Shaw Avenue in Fresno) on Saturday from 10:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. It will feature pop-culture personalities like Superman, Batman, Captain America, […]
FRESNO, CA
Clovis, CA
Clovis, CA
California State
yourcentralvalley.com

Iconic WWII planes on display in Visalia

VISALIA, Calif. ( )- Visitors can now get an up-close look at two of the rarest and most iconic military aircraft from World War II. Two warbirds, the B-17 “Flying Fortress Sentimental Journey” and B-25 Mitchell “Maid in the Shade” are on public display at the Visalia Municipal Airport from Tuesday to Sunday.
VISALIA, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Valley Animal Center needs funds to stay open

FRESNO, Calif (KSEE/KGPE) – The largest private no-kill animal shelter in the Central Valley needs funds to get through the year. The Valley Animal Center needs to raise over $250,000 to continue operating through the year. They say that last year, the adoption rates at the center decreased. Instead, there has been a significant increase […]
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Mayor Dyer in Europe looking for answers to housing problem

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – City of Fresno Mayor Jerry Dyer is out of the country participating in an intensive housing policy program, according to a post Monday on his official Twitter page. According to Mayor Dyer’s update, he is in Austria’s capital city of Vienna to participate in a week-long program designed to give California […]
FRESNO, CA
KMJ

Disabled Daughter Left Inside Bus During Extreme Heat

FRESNO, Calif. (KMJ/FOX26) — A valley family is now demanding answers and wanting action. According to Joyce Henry, her daughter who is developmentally disabled and relies on a wheelchair was left behind on a bus in triple-digit heat. 47-year-old Charmaine Tyler attends a day program at Central Valley Training...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

VA Clinic marches to Visalia

VISALIA – The Veterans Affairs Clinic will be staying in Tulare County but is rolling out to Visalia. A preliminary plan recently filed with the City of Visalia would relocate the Veterans Affairs outpatient clinic from the Tulare medical office park to downtown Visalia. In the plans, developer Josh Hausman of CBOC Visalia LLC has identified the location of the clinic as 500 N. Santa Fe St., the former Buckman Mitchell Insurance headquarters, now staffed by Chicago-based Gallagher Insurance. The two-story building would house a 32,000 square foot VA clinic more than four times larger than the current clinic located at 1050 N. Cherry St. in Tulare.
VISALIA, CA
clovisroundup.com

Clovis East High ag students to host 600 kindergarten to second graders at Clovis Unified farm

Clovis East High School agriculture students will host six elementary schools at the McFarlane-Coffman Agriculture Center for tours and demonstrations on Sept. 14 and 15. According to a news release, there will be 60 different student-run booths and activities that are designated to help teach younger children about all agriculture sectors. Some activities will include learning about animals by watching sheep being shorn, milking a dairy cow model and petting goats, horses and pigs.
CLOVIS, CA
sierranewsonline.com

Fork Fire And Yosemite Lightning Fires

MOUNTAIN COMMUNITIES–The fall season in the Motherlode area of the Sierra Nevada Mountains often brings relief in the form of cooler temperatures, shorter days and an end to fire season. For Mariposa and Eastern Madera Counties this is not the case just yet. The Fork Fire and several lightning caused fires in Yosemite National Park continue to burn in and around our communities.
MADERA COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Bishop in Fresno responds to California's new abortion website

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Bishop Joseph Brennan of the Diocese of Fresno issued a statement Tuesday morning following the announcement of the state's new abortion website, Abortion.ca.gov. The governor's office news release said, "As other states outlaw fundamental reproductive health care and criminalize doctors and patients, Governor Gavin Newsom...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno bishop ‘saddened’ by Newsom’s new website

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Fresno’s Bishop Joseph Brennan urged Gov. Gavin Newsom to “fight for women” in response to the unveiling of a state-funded abortion website. The State of California launched the site on Tuesday to provide information on abortions for those inside and outside the state. This comes almost three months after the […]
FRESNO, CA
kingsriverlife.com

Feral Paws Rescue: Shades of Gray

Feral Paws Rescue Group in Fresno shares with us some of their animal rescue adventures every month. Check out KRL’s article about Feral Paws to learn more about them and check out their website. Feral Paws Rescue has always been committed to save those kitties who are special, who...
FRESNO, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Drive in downtown Visalia to be longer

VISALIA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Getting into downtown Visalia will be more difficult starting September 18. The City of Visalia is starting to replace water mains throughout the downtown area. Construction crews will begin digging up from Center Avenue to Main Street. Eastbound traffic on Main Street will be detoured to Oak Avenue via north on […]
VISALIA, CA

