Newark Airport evacuated: Terminal C closed as bomb disposal squad on scene

PASSENGERS were evacuated from Newark Airport's Terminal C on Saturday afternoon after a '"suspicious package" sparked a major security threat.

A stop was put on all flights but passengers remained in the dark about the cause of the evacuation.

EWR Airport Terminal C has been evacuated due to police activity

The panicked passengers were continually live tweeting about the emergency evacuation, with some posting pictures of the crowded authority scene, including a bomb disposal unit outside the airport.

The Newark Airport confirmed police activity early afternoon on their Twitter.

"#EWR Due to police activity Terminal C levels 1 and 2 are closed to traffic. Please use Level 3 for pick up."

Two hours later, the airport tweeted that the situation had diffused.

They said: "We appreciate your patience. All levels at Terminal C are open."

The airport is again encouraging those picking up or dropping off passengers for flights "use all levels at the terminals" once again.

During the evacuation, passenger @celine27712433 tweeted: "This is the current situation in customs at Newark Airport.

"We have all been here for over an hour. They have told us 'they don’t know why' we’re sitting here.

"Found out through Twitter the terminal is on lockdown… on 9/11. Does anyone know what is going on?"

Another tweeted about the evacuation of the passengers upon landing at the New Jersey airport.

"Just landed at @EWRairport, as soon as we got to baggage claim the entire terminal was evacuated! Still no word as to the cause," passenger Bill Morrison posted at 12:45 pm.

A third passenger said: "Bomb squad is on the scene at @EWRairport and we are all evacuated...Scary."

The Sun has reached out to the Public Information Officer of Essex County and the Port Authority Police for statement.

A cause of the evacuation has yet to be released.

More to follow...For the latest news on this story, keep checking back at Sun Online.

