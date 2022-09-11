Read full article on original website
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE
He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
wrestlinginc.com
Claudio Castagnoli Explains Why He Let His WWE Contract Expire
Claudio Castagnoli's mind was ready for a change of scene, a change of pace. "I kinda felt that it was time to try something new, to look for a new challenge," the Ring Of Honor World Champion told Kurt Angle on the latest "The Kurt Angle Show." The former Cesaro said that when it came to not renewing his contract with WWE, "to an extent my mind was made up."
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
wrestlinginc.com
Sami Zayn Feels Like He Is Almost The Son Of A WWE Hall Of Famer
Over the past two years, "The Tribal Chief", Undisputed WWE Universal Champion, Roman Reigns, has run rampant over WWE. During his reign, "The Head of the Table" has recruited his Wise Man Paul Heyman, his cousins the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, and most recently, former "NXT 2.0" star and Reigns' cousin Solo Sikoa. However, despite family being central to the identity of The Bloodline, there is another man in their ranks, an "honorary Uce" if you will.
stillrealtous.com
Former WWE Superstar Reportedly Considered For Major Win Over Brock Lesnar At WrestleMania
Throughout the course of his career Brock Lesnar has faced some of the biggest names of all time on the Grandest Stage of Them All, and at WrestleMania 36 he defended the WWE Championship against Drew McIntyre. It was Drew McIntyre who walked out with the gold after he defeated The Beast Incarnate, but it sounds like there was another name that was considered for the spot.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlingrumors.net
WRESTLING RUMORS: Triple H To Push 42 Year Old WWE Star
He’s next? There are a lot of stars in WWE but there are only so many spots to go around. Different wrestlers get their chance to move up the ladder and it can be interesting to see what happens when someone new gets a chance. With all of the regime changes taking place backstage in WWE, it makes sense that some stars would be getting a fresh start and that seems to be happening with an established veteran.
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
wrestlinginc.com
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
stillrealtous.com
Big Update On Kevin Owens’ WWE Status
Ever since Vince McMahon retired back in July WWE has been going through some changes, and Kevin Owens seems to be benefiting. Owens has gone through a character change that has seemingly seen him revert to his old Prizefighter gimmick. The former Universal Champion has been much more aggressive in recent weeks, but has taken on more of a babyface role.
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Star Makes Surprise NXT Appearance, Wins North American Title
Well that’s a surprise. There are a lot of talented wrestlers in WWE and it can be interesting to see what they are all doing from week to week. To make things even more complicated, there are multiple unique rosters in WWE, some of which are on a higher level than others. NXT is the official WWE developmental roster and a call up can be a great thing for a wrestler’s career. This time though, things are a little more confusing.
wrestlinginc.com
WWE Women's Tag Team Titles Change Hands On Raw
After the controversial finish to the final of WWE's Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament two weeks ago, WWE announced the two teams involved would have a rematch. During the tournament final where Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah faced IYO SKY and Dakota Kai of Damage CTRL, "Raw" Women's Champion Bianca Belair, Asuka, and Alexa Bliss got involved and cost their Clash at the Castle opponents the tag titles, leaving Rodriguez and Aliyah as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions.
wrestlinginc.com
The Judgment Day Tries To Recruit New Member On WWE Raw
A week after officially welcoming Dominik Mysterio, The Judgment Day tried to add another member on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw" in Portland, Oregon. During the opening segment of the show, Seth Rollins stressed that he had no intention of giving Matt Riddle a rematch and that he had his eyes set on winning championship gold in WWE. However, Riddle charged down to the ring and a brawl ensued between the bitter rivals. Once Rollins managed to escape to the back, Finn Balor & Damian Priest of The Judgment Day approached the ring to confront Riddle.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
wrestlinginc.com
Becky Lynch On What Ronda Rousey Needs To Do To Get Another WWE WrestleMania Match
Becky Lynch is making it crystal clear that "The Man" is back. Lynch switched things up with her character after taking time off for her pregnancy. She returned at SummerSlam 2021 and blindsided Bianca Belair in under 30 seconds to become the "SmackDown" Women's Champion. Lynch took on a heel...
411mania.com
Eric Bischoff On How Cody Rhodes Leaving AEW Was A Warning Sign, Compares CM Punk Situation To Infamous Warrior WCW Promo
On the latest edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he would have handled the AEW All Out post-show media scrum situation where CM Punk started taking shots at Colt Cabana, Hangman Page, and the EVPs (The Young Bucks and Kenny Omega). Bischoff said that he would have snatched the mic away from Punk, and noted that Tony Khan created these issues backstage, adding that Cody Rhodes leaving AEW was a sign of how bad the problems had gotten. He also compared the situation to Warrior going way over his allotted time during his first WCW promo. Highlights from his comments are below.
