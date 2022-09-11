Read full article on original website
Related
Karlie Kloss joins fashion's elite at Fendi runway show during NYFW
Karlie Kloss was the picture of style as she arrived at Fendi's New York Fashion Week show in the Big Apple on Friday night. The 30-year-old supermodel sizzled in a chic monochrome look that featured a cropped jacket that showed off her enviably taut tummy. The fashion industry personality is...
411mania.com
WWE News: Karrion Kross Warns of the Fall of Roman Reigns’ Empire, Braun Strowman Shares Photos From Charity Fashion Show, Happy Corbin Turns 38
– WWE Superstar Karrion Kross posted a message on his Twitter account yesterday, teasing the fall of Roman Reigns’ empire. Karrion Kross wrote, “Remember where this began. It will be where everything as we know it shall end. The glory will be mine. History will be made. And the Empire will fall. #WWESmackdown” You can check out his tweet below:
Winnie Harlow is effortlessly chic in a belted grey blazer at the Fendi runway show during NYFW
She never puts a foot wrong when it comes to fashion. And Winnie Harlow looked effortlessly chic on Friday as she attended the Fendi runway show during New York fashion week. The model, 28, wowed in a belted checked grey blazer worn over a mint green slip dress as she joined a host of names at the event, which was also a celebration of the 25th anniversary of the Fendi Baguette bag.
TODAY.com
Linda Evangelista appears in first runway show in 15 years
Linda Evangelista made a triumphant return to the runway on Friday, closing out a Fendi show at New York Fashion Week. The appearance was the supermodel's first show in 15 years and marked her return to the spotlight since a cosmetic procedure left her "brutally disfigured." At Friday's show, which...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wrestlingrumors.net
Wrestling Legend Wants To Return To WWE
He’s available. There have been a lot of people to come through WWE’s doors over the years and some of them have made quite the impact. At the same time, there have been several people who are able to play a role that doesn’t showcase everything that they can do. Those people often work better behind the scenes and one such name is now interested in returning to WWE in a certain position.
Linda Evangelista returns to runway to close Fendi show at New York Fashion Week
Supermodel Linda Evangelista returned to the catwalk for the first time in more than a decade this week.The 57-year-old closed this year’s Fendi show on Friday (9 September) during New York Fashion Week.The show marked the 25th anniversary of the Italian fashion house’s iconic Baguette bag. In commemoration, the designer unveiled a collaboration with both Marc Jacobs and Tiffany & Co.Evangelista walked the runway in a dramatic Tiffany blue cape gown that swept the floor as she went.The model has avoided the spotlight for more than five years after she claimed to have been left “permanently deformed” by a...
EmRata Wears Her Own Swimwear to Bad Bunny’s Concert
This content can also be viewed on the site it originates from. Emily Ratajkowski knows how to advertise great swimwear. When she headed to Bad Bunny’s concert at Yankee Stadium this past weekend, she wore her very own Inamorata one-piece maillot. The orange zebra print “Encinitas,” which retails for $160, features a diving décolletage and a high French cut. The author and entrepreneur wore the risqué swimwear with a tiny khaki mini skirt and a belt, along with her now-signature summer cowboy boots from Zara.
wrestlinginc.com
Alexa Bliss Admits She Misses One Of Her Former Gimmicks
Right now Alexa Bliss is working in a tag team alongside Asuka, having most recently teamed with her and Bianca Belair in a losing effort against Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY at WWE'S Clash At The Castle. However, the former "WWE Raw" Women's Champion took to social media to admit that she misses one of her old gimmicks.
RELATED PEOPLE
wrestlinginc.com
The Miz - Dexter Lumis Storyline Takes Bizarre Turn On WWE Raw
WWE took The Miz – Dexter Lumis storyline to a whole new level on the 9/12 episode of "WWE Raw." Having been tormented – and kidnapped on two occasions – by Lumis over the past month or so, The Miz refused to show up at the Moda Center in Portland for this week's show, with WWE airing a pre-taped interview from his home. The segment began with The Miz and his two children, Madison and Monroe, playing the piano and spending some quality family time. Maryse then walked in, reminding her husband that they have a "huge premiere" to attend. However, a reluctant Miz asked his wife if she was comfortable leaving the home, alluding to the threat posed by Lumis. This led to Maryse asking Miz if "it's really about that freak" while reminding him that they have a foolproof security system in place, including security guards and surveillance cameras, and that Lumis – even if he wanted to – could never invade their home.
Lori Harvey Slays In A Fendi Trench Coat At NYFW
Lori Harvey looked fabulous in a Fendi trench coat during New York Fashion Week!
wrestlinginc.com
Sasha Banks Provides Update On Her Plans For The Future
Sasha Banks still has yet to make her reported return to WWE, but she recently joined the "Star Wars" podcast "Ahch-To Radio" to discuss her role in "The Mandalorian." While the conversation centered on her "Mandalorian" character, Koska Reeves, and Banks' experience of joining the "Star Wars" universe, host Alden Diaz did ask Banks about her upcoming plans for the future.
Doja Cat Dropped by Pier 45 for Bronx and Banco’s Runway Show
Doja Cat kicked off her New York Fashion Week weekend on Friday morning at Pier 45. The musician, outfitted in a light blue dress and coordinating makeup, dropped by the downtown locale to take in Bronx and Banco’s sunny outdoor runway show. While she was there “just chilling” (aka, not doing press), the singer gamely posed for photographers as her two bodyguards lurked nearby. Afterward, the singer made her way over to greet designer Natalie De’Banco, who was taking a post-show group shot with all of her models. “Amazing show,” said Doja Cat, before slinking across the West Side Highway and into the black SUV waiting on Christopher Street. “Is that a fashion show we just missed?” asked a bystander outside his parked delivery truck, watching the crowd of showgoers in the brand’s eveningwear walk by, en route to their next show. “Oh, no.” More from WWDSergio Hudson RTW Fall 2022No Sesso RTW Spring 2023Prabal Gurung RTW Spring 2023 On Saturday, Doja Cat will headline a party for Heaven by Marc Jacobs in Brooklyn, where she’ll perform along with Kaytranada and Charli XCX. Best of WWD2019 Costume Designers Guild Award Nominations Announced
IN THIS ARTICLE
wrestlingrumors.net
Jerry Lawler Reflects On His Death On Monday Night Raw Ten Years Ago
That’s as serious as you can get. There are all kinds of injuries in wrestling, but there are also various health issues that would be classified as a bit more serious. This can include all kinds of things that you might not see, but some of them can be life threatening. Unfortunately that was the case one night on Monday Night Raw and now someone is talking about a special anniversary.
Yardbarker
WWE star has officially turned babyface
PWInsider is reporting that WWE is now officially listing Kevin Owens as a babyface on their internal roster. The face turn was obvious but had not officially been acknowledged until recently. Owens is being pushed as one of the top faces of the Raw brand. Last night on Raw, he...
wrestlinginc.com
Steve Austin Names WWE's Biggest Draw Other Than Roman Reigns
Within today's WWE, Steve Austin views Brock Lesnar as wrestling's equivalent to the gift that keeps on giving. In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter, Austin beamed when asked for his opinion about Lesnar's return to WWE. "Love Brock Lesnar," Austin said. "That guy's been in the game forever....
wrestlingrumors.net
WWE Drops Push For Monday Night Raw Star
They’ll get back to him eventually. There are a lot of wrestlers on the WWE roster and that means it can be difficult to find something for everyone to do. The company does what it can to come up with things for the wrestlers, but sometimes the decision is made to use an idea on someone else. That seems to be happening again, as the company has no plans for a certain star.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wrestlinginc.com
Karrion Kross Names WWE Star He Was Careful Not To Call Out During First Run
Karrion Kross wanted to mix it up with a slew of WWE talent during his first main roster run, and was often asked about the stars he wanted to share the ring with. However, he was wary of calling for a match with one major WWE superstar. Speaking to Quetzalli...
wrestlinginc.com
New Report On What Suspended AEW Talent Know About Their Suspensions
Fightful Select has released a new report about the current AEW talent that are suspended due to the backstage altercation that happened after the AEW All Out pay-per-view. According to the report, as of now, the numerous talent and backstage personnel who are suspended don't know exactly how long their suspensions are going to last. CM Punk, Ace Steel, The Young Bucks, Kenny Omega, Michael Nakazawa, Pat Bucks, Christopher Daniels, and Brandon Cutler are among those who are currently suspended because of their roles in the brawl between Punk and Steel and Omega and the Bucks. It started after Punk's comments about The Elite, "Hangman" Adam Page, and others during the post-show media scrum.
wrestlinginc.com
Wardlow Acknowledges Changes Moving Forward
Wardlow wants the wrestling world to know that he plans on taking his momentum back. Wardlow is the reigning AEW TNT Champion and while many within the business feel he can become a huge draw, he was a bit hindered by the situation with MJF. The talk going into the Double or Nothing pay-per-view in May was whether or not MJF would attend after he reportedly contemplated walking out of the company.
Look: Former WWE Star Reveals Terrifying Health Scare
Former WWE star Eva Marie had a harrowing experience with nature recently. Marie, whose real name is Natalie Eva Marie, shared on TikTok Saturday that she was hospitalized over Labor Day Weekend after being bitten by fire ants and suffering an allergic reaction. "When you have a massive allergic reaction...
Comments / 0