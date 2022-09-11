Read full article on original website
Neb. businesses report great difficulty in hiring, getting applicants
LINCOLN — How hard is it for Nebraska companies to find workers?. Real hard, according to recent state labor report. In surveys of businesses in the Omaha area and northeast and southeast Nebraska, up to 94% of businesses responding to a “labor availability” survey said they had hiring difficulties.
$25M campus for youth residential treatment rises in North Omaha
OMAHA — A $25 million residential youth treatment center rising in North Omaha aims to fill a service gap in the metro area, one that has had courts and families sending some troubled teens off to other states to get help. The new Radius nonprofit will feature a 24-bedroom...
World War II veteran's name now on Nebraska post office
OMAHA — The brick post office in Benson now bears the name of a Navy man with Omaha ties: World War II hero Charles Jackson French. Members of the French family and elected leaders attended a ceremony Friday celebrating naming the building for him. “If his parents and his...
Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based...
$50M grant to help raze Omaha public housing complex
OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing Authority, Canopy South and...
Troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during 'Drive Sober Campaign'
LINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
Trendy developer looks to build $22M project in North Omaha
OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north...
Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
Unions blast rail move to delay shipments before strike deadline
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The heads of the nation's two largest rail unions said Sunday that the freight railroads' move to begin delaying some shipments ahead of this week's looming strike deadline is only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to intervene and block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.
