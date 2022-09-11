ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Panhandle Post

Jury: Omaha police chief retaliated against ex-captain

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A former Omaha police captain has prevailed in her lawsuit against Omaha Police Chief Todd Schmaderer and the city, having sued over allegations that the chief failed to promote her in retaliation for filing a discrimination complaint. A federal jury agreed Monday that Schmaderer based...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

$50M grant to help raze Omaha public housing complex

OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing Authority, Canopy South and...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Troopers arrest 66 impaired drivers during 'Drive Sober Campaign'

LINCOLN, NEB. — Nebraska State Troopers took 66 impaired drivers off the road during the latest Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign. “This has been a busy summer on Nebraska roadways,” said Colonel John Bolduc, Superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol. “Our troopers and dispatchers have been working day and night to keep Nebraskans and our visitors safe. As the summer driving seasons ends, we encourage all motorists to also do their part to keep our roads safe.”
LINCOLN, NE
Panhandle Post

Trendy developer looks to build $22M project in North Omaha

OMAHA — A midtown real estate team best known for turning a forsaken urban corridor into the trendy Blackstone commercial district is venturing into different territory. GreenSlate Development wants to build a sprawling warehouse in an industrial area of North Omaha. The company has purchased 11 vacant acres north...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Pressure mounts on US railroads and unions to avoid a strike

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Freight railroads and their unions are facing increasing pressure from business groups and the White House to settle their contract dispute before Friday's looming strike deadline. The pressure stems from concerns that halting railroad deliveries of raw materials and finished products that so many companies...
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Unions blast rail move to delay shipments before strike deadline

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — The heads of the nation's two largest rail unions said Sunday that the freight railroads' move to begin delaying some shipments ahead of this week's looming strike deadline is only an attempt to get shippers to increase the pressure on Congress to intervene and block a work stoppage by imposing a contract on workers.
OMAHA, NE
Panhandle Post

Panhandle Post

Alliance, Chadron and Nebraska Panhandle News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations.

