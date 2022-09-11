Read full article on original website
KTVU FOX 2
California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months
REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
sanjoseinside.com
San Jose Woman Among Three Accused of Hiding Suspect in Murder of 8-year-old
Police have arrested three women, including one from San Jose, on accessory to murder charges, accusing them of hiding a man suspected of killing an 8-year-old Hayward girl in Merced earlier this year. Dhante Jackson, 33, was arrested Saturday in Newark on suspicion of murder after a six-month investigation in...
Arraignment delayed for suspect accused of beheading San Carlos woman
The suspect did appear for his arraignment but his attorney asked the judge to hold off on that, making a competency motion saying that he has a doubt whether his client is competent to stand trial.
ksro.com
Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes
A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8
MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general’s office said. Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home, Merced Police Department Lt. Joe Perez said during a news conference Sunday. Jackson was in a relationship with the young victim’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.
Police arrest suspect in robbery and attempted rape
A man has been arrested and charged with robbery and attempted rape in Oakland, according to the Oakland Police Department.
Dhante Jackson, accused of killing 8-year-old girl in Merced, arrested after months-long manhunt
After a months-long manhunt, Dhante Jackson has been arrested on charges of abusing and killing 8-year-old Sophia Mason in Merced.
KTVU FOX 2
Man arrested after 6 months on the run for allegedly killing 8-year-old girl
Police in Hayward say a man who was on the run for six months after allegedly killing his girlfriend's 8-year-old daughter was arrested in New Jersey on Saturday. In March, Dhante Jackson, 34, was changed with murder and child abuse in the death of Sophia Mason, but he had been on the run since.
NEWS10 ABC
Young mother beheaded outside California home ID’d, suspect in custody
SAN CARLOS, Calif. (KRON) — A young Northern California mother of two who was beheaded with a sword has been identified, and the man accused of killing her is in custody Friday. The shocking killing happened at 11:50 a.m. Thursday when a 27 year-old woman — later identified by...
California's Mosquito Fire prompts more evacuations as it races toward mountain communities, burning homes and cars in its path
The Mosquito Fire burning in Northern California flared up Tuesday afternoon, charging toward a mountain community and torching more homes as it burned dangerously close to a high school.
crimevoice.com
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store
SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
Family asks for help in identifying suspect in fatal assault of father, 27, at Blue Line station
Detectives released images of the suspect responsible for the death of a man after an attack at a Metro Blue Line train station.
SFGate
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle “left the...
KTVU FOX 2
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco
SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
FBI agent gets emotional during Alex Jones defamation trial
A Connecticut jury is set to determine how much Alex Jones will have to pay families of students killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook shooting. Jones baselessly said in the aftermath of the shooting that the incident was staged. CNN’s Oliver Darcy reports.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating
DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
Alexis Gabe: Family of missing Oakley woman update reward to $100K, get back car from police
The Gabe family shared video with ABC7 News of the moment they were able to pick up their daughter Alexis' car from police custody. Rowena Gabe, her mother, drove the car home.
Man arrested after allegedly beheading young mother on California street
SAN CARLOS, Calif. — Deputies arrested a man in California after he allegedly beheaded a woman in the middle of a busy street as witnesses looked on. The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office announced on Twitter that they had arrested an adult for murder after witnesses called them about an assault in progress late Thursday morning.
