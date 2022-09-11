ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Merced, CA

Comments / 2

California kidnapping hoax suspect could go to prison for 8 months

REDDING, Calif. - A woman from Redding who pleaded guilty to faking her own kidnapping could be going to prison. Sherri Papini pleaded guilty in April to falsifying details about her alleged kidnapping in 2016. Papini told investigators that two women held her captive in a closet, when, in actuality,...
Man Who Threw Feces at Sonoma County Correctional Deputies Sentenced to 12 Years in Prison for Other Crimes

A man has been sentenced to more than 12 years in prison after pleading no contest to threatening to murder a woman, her son, a Petaluma police officer, and his family. 50-year-old Kevin Ruskauff was convicted of five felony charges. They include making criminal threats, resisting an executive officer by threat or violence and three charges of battery by gassing. The last three charges mean the man was accused of throwing human excrement. Last October, while Ruskauff was in jail pending charges, he allegedly threw a pitcher of human excrement on three Sonoma County correctional deputies. He has a criminal history with 8 felony charges dating back to 1992.
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found

An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
Mother’s boyfriend arrested in killing of California girl, 8

MERCED, Calif. (AP) — After a months-long manhunt, police arrested a suspect in the death of an 8-year-old girl who had been reported missing before her body was found last March inside a central California home, authorities said Sunday. Dhante Jackson was taken into custody Saturday in the San Francisco Bay Area city of Newark on suspicion of killing Sophia Mason, police and the California attorney general’s office said. Investigators determined the child suffered continuous physical abuse, was malnourished and at times was forced to live in a shed in the backyard of Jackson’s home, Merced Police Department Lt. Joe Perez said during a news conference Sunday. Jackson was in a relationship with the young victim’s mother, 30-year-old Samantha Johnson, who was arrested in March and has pleaded not guilty to murder and child abuse, prosecutors said.
Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store

SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
2 California Highway Patrol officers struck on interstate

FAIRFIELD, Calif. (AP) — Two California Highway Patrol officers were struck by a suspected drunk driver after pulling over another car on an interstate early Sunday, authorities said. The officers were “conducting an enforcement stop" along Interstate 80 in Solano County around 2 a.m. when a vehicle “left the...
2 women arrested in 13 armed robberies in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO - Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by police. The pair is suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and...
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash

SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
Prosecutors say Alameda County Deputy killed married woman he was dating

DUBLIN, Calif. (BCN) — An Alameda County Sheriff’s deputy had been dating a married woman he allegedly shot and killed along with her husband early Wednesday morning in Dublin, court documents released Friday said. Deputy Devin Williams Jr., 24, of Stockton, allegedly shot the couple in the head and neck before police responded at 12:45 […]
