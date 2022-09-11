For most of her life, Queen Elizabeth II has owned at least one corgi – a dog breed now as synonymous with Her Majesty as Buckingham Palace.In 2018, Whisper, the last of the Queen’s corgis, died, but, even then, she wasn’t completely without canine affection. Two dorgis - the product of one of the Queen’s corgis mating with dachshunds owned by her sister, Princess Margaret - called Vulcan and Candy, remained after 12-year-old Whisper’s death. Vulcan has since died, but Candy survives.But corgi’s were welcomed back into the Queen’s household in 2021, while her husband Prince Philip was hospitalised,...

