ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
The List

MSNBC On-Air Feud Regarding The Queen's Legacy Gets Uncomfortable Really Fast

The heartbreaking death of Queen Elizabeth II is causing people worldwide to reflect on the monarch's legacy, including a handful of world leaders. Former President Barack Obama shared a close relationship with the queen and was quick to post a tribute on Twitter. "Michelle and I were lucky enough to come to know Her Majesty, and she meant a great deal to us," former President Obama wrote. "Back when we were just beginning to navigate life as President and First Lady, she welcomed us to the world stage with open arms and extraordinary generosity." The 44th president then added, "Time and again, we were struck by her warmth, the way she put people at ease, and how she brought her considerable humor and charm to moments of great pomp and circumstance."
WORLD
Daily Mail

World leaders travelling to the UK for Queen’s funeral ‘will have to pay to use the NHS’, after being urged not to fly to London via private jet or helicopter

World leaders will be expected to pay for NHS care if they fall ill while in the country for the Queen's state funeral next week, it is being reported. With thousands of people from across the world set to arrive in Britain in the coming days for the service on Monday, September 19, the NHS is being urged to charge those who use its services.
HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Dana Bash
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Us Weekly

Meghan Markle Rides With Sophie, Countess of Wessex During Procession for Queen Elizabeth II: Photos

A somber pair. Meghan Markle rode with Sophie, Countess of Wessex during the ceremonial procession for the late Queen Elizabeth II on Wednesday, September 14. The Duchess of Sussex, 41, and the Countess of Wessex, 57, shared a car as the queen’s coffin was moved from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the late monarch will lie in state for several days until her funeral on Monday, September 19.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Former Hillary Clinton investigator reacts to Trump's classified documents fight

David Laufman, a former Justice Department counterintelligence chief who investigated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton’s possession of classified documents, reacts to more than 30 subpoenas issued to people in former President Donald Trump’s orbit and the former president’s ongoing fight against the DOJ over the appointment of a special master to oversee the agency’s Mar-a-Lago investigation.
POTUS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uk#The United Kingdom#Around The World#British Royal Family
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Country
U.K.
Daily Mail

Aboriginal activist says the Queen's death is a time to rejoice: 'We can’t mourn something that has colonised us for so many generations'

A controversial indigenous activist has sparked heated debate by declaring she won't grieve the Queen's death and views her legacy as an embodiment of colonisation. King Charles III was proclaimed the monarch's new leader following Elizabeth II's death at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, aged 96. With the world mourning her...
SOCIETY
Newsweek

Meghan Markle Critics Feel the Heat in Aftermath of Queen's Death

Two prominent Meghan Markle critics have gone viral on Twitter after getting separate instances of backlash following Queen Elizabeth II's death. First, GB News host Dan Wootton was mocked for recording four takes of a video showing him leaving a bouquet of flowers at Buckingham Palace this past Saturday. Now, Windsors biographer Angela Levin has become the latest royal commentator to experience blowback for months of criticism of the duchess of Sussex.
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Map shows how Ukraine pulled off counteroffensive

Russia-Ukraine conflict (15 Videos) CNN military analyst says what happens in Ukraine over the next few weeks could define the next few years. Here's why. CNN report: This disturbing trend has become 'staggeringly common' in Putin's wartime Russia. Russian soldiers don't have the will to keep fighting in Ukraine, says...
MILITARY
CNN

Opinion: Putin is fooling no one -- certainly not Xi

Frida Ghitis, (@fridaghitis) a former CNN producer and correspondent, is a world affairs columnist. She is a weekly opinion contributor to CNN, a contributing columnist to The Washington Post and a columnist for World Politics Review. The views expressed in this commentary are her own. View more opinion on CNN.
POLITICS
CNN

CNN

1M+
Followers
164K+
Post
949M+
Views
ABOUT

It’s our job to #GoThere & tell the most difficult stories.

Comments / 0

Community Policy