Ukraine region of Kharkiv reports blackouts, water cuts after Russian attacks, governor says

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago

KHARKIV, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Power blackouts and cuts in water supply hit several areas of Ukraine's northeastern region of Kharkiv on Sunday as Russian attacks hit infrastructure sites, the region's governor said.

"The (Russian) occupiers have struck critical infrastructure in the city and region of Kharkiv," Olegh Synehubov wrote on Telegram.

"In several population centres, there are no electrical or water supplies. Fires have broken out where these strikes occurred and emergency crews ... are containing the blazes."

Reporting by Tom Balmforth, Editing by Ron Popeski and Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

