San Bernardino, CA

Firefighters battle blaze at Carousel Mall in San Bernardino

By Travis Schlepp
 3 days ago

Firefighters battled a three-alarm fire at a shuttered mall in San Bernardino Sunday morning.

The San Bernardino County Fire Department responded to the Carousel Mall for a fire inside the building on the corner of North E and West 2nd streets.

The fire was first reported around 8:55 a.m. with smoke and flames visible from the second story.

Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene and battled the flames as it spread across the second floor.

By 11 a.m., firefighters continued to battle the fire but had to retreat from one area due to concerns over the structural integrity of the building. Despite that, they continued to take an offensive approach to battle the flames.

Less than an hour later the fire was put out and crews completed a search of the area for any possible victims.

No firefighters or civilians were injured, the Fire Department said.

The cause of the fire is unclear at this time, but firefighters have responded to several fires inside the derelict structure over the past several years.

The mall has been abandoned for more than five years. In July, city leaders approved a plan to demolish the buildings on the property and sell the land, according to the San Bernardino Sun .

KTLA

San Bernardino police rescue family from raging flash flood (video)

Quick-thinking San Bernardino police officers came to the rescue of a mother and her two children after flash flood waters stormed through a residential neighborhood Sunday. Body camera footage shared by the San Bernardino Police Department showed several officers brave the gushing water to rescue the family, who was being swept away by the fast-moving […]
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

Massive fire erupts at warehouse in Riverside County

RIVERSIDE COUNTY, Calif. - Crews are battling a five-alarm fire that broke out at a warehouse in Riverside County Monday afternoon. The fire was reported just after 1:30 p.m. in the 22000 block of Opportunity Way. Right now Opportunity Way at Meridian Parkway is closed as the firefight continues. This...
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
sbcfire.org

Three Alarm Fire Damages Carousel Mall

Location: Carousel Mall, 200 block of North E St, San Bernardino. This morning San Bernardino County Fire crews were dispatched to a reported commercial fire at the Carousel Mall, San Bernardino. 911 callers stated smoke from the vacant mall. Fire crews quickly arrived on-scene to find fire and smoke showing...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KVCR NEWS

9/13 KVCR Midday News: Flooding and Mud Cause Closures and Evacuations, Arrow Rail Sees Simulated Service, & More

Tuesday through Thursday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:. Heavy downpours in the communities of Oak Glen, Yucaipa, and Forest Falls resulted in flooding and mud and caused road closures and evacuation orders. Up to 10-acres of cardboard, packaging materials, and an undetermined...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

Arrests made in May home-invasion robbery in Riverside

Two men have been arrested for their alleged roles in a May home-invasion robbery in Riverside, and now police say the pair could be linked to additional crimes in the area. At an undisclosed time and place last week, Riverside County law enforcement officers arrested 34-year-old Deontae Coleman of Riverside County and 39-year-old Roderick Johnson […]
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
#The Mall#Fire#Accident#The Carousel Mall#North E#The Fire Department#The San Bernardino Sun#Nexstar Media Inc
KESQ News Channel 3

Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger

With evacuation orders being downgraded for areas affected by the Fairview Fire in Hemet, residents who left began returning home. For some, it marks the start of a long cleanup to come – as dark storm clouds bringing the threat of rain and mudslides hang overhead. Bill and Michelle Nealeigh were back at their home The post Fairview Fire residents return to evacuation zone, fears of mudslides linger appeared first on KESQ.
HEMET, CA
The Weather Channel

Southern California's Mudslides, In Photos

Mudslides occurred in San Bernardino County as the remnants of Tropical Storm Kay brought nearly 2 inches of rain to some areas. The mudslides occurred in burn scar areas from 2020 wildfires. Evacuations and shelter in place orders were issued for thousands of residents Monday. Photos show debris across roads...
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
WGAU

Southern California mudslides damage homes, carry away cars

OAK GLEN, Calif. — (AP) — Rescuers searched for a person missing in a mudslide Tuesday as big yellow tractors plowed through dark, thick sludge and pushed boulders off roads after flash floods swept dirt, rocks and trees down fire-scarred slopes, washed away cars and buried buildings in small mountain communities in Southern California.
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, CA
paininthepass.info

This Week Roadwork On Interstate 15 In Hesperia

HESPERIA, CA. (Pain In The Pass) >> The California Department of Transportation (Caltrans) will continue work on a $122 million project to rehabilitate and repave 59 miles of Interstate 15 traffic lanes and ramps and upgrade the drainage systems in the center divider on Interstate 15 in San Bernardino County.
HESPERIA, CA
Public Safety
foxla.com

Massive fire breaks out at Chino Airport, destroying hangar

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters contained a fire that broke out at Chino Airport Saturday morning, destroying one hangar. According to Chino Valley Fire, crews responded to the two-alarm fire at a hangar in the airport just before 2 a.m. No nearby buildings were damaged. The cause and origin...
CHINO, CA
newsmirror.net

Severe mudslides and damage to Oak Glen, Forest Falls

The rain started to pour today, Monday, Sept. 12, and fears of mudslides in north Yucaipa, Oak Glen and Forest Falls came to fruition. In Forest Falls, no one is able to get up or come down the mountain, and it is advised for affected residents to shelter in place, due to large flows across Valley of the Falls Drive. Lower Canyon is particularly affected with damage to several homes. Power is out.
FOREST FALLS, CA
KTLA

Firefighters injured in large apartment complex fire in Newport Beach

Two firefighters were injured when flames ripped through an apartment complex in Newport Beach Sunday morning. The fire was reported around 10:30 a.m. at a complex on the 200 block of Promontory Way. Dozens of firefighters responded to the scene as the fire exploded and became a fourth-alarm fire. Firefighters battled the blaze for nearly […]
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
CBS LA

Flood advisory issued for Hemet, other regions of Riverside County

The National Weather Service has issued a flood advisory for regions of Riverside County that could be impacted by sudden and excessive rainfall. The advisory, which will remain in effect until 6 p.m., comes as the NWS predicts heavy rain and thunderstorms that could cause flooding in low-lying or poor drainage areas, or burn scars - like that of the Fairview Fire, which recently scorched more than 28,000 acres in Hemet. They warn that water could begin to run over roadways, flood in low-lying areas and cause potential debris flow. Other areas impacted by the rainfall are:Aguanga,Anza,East Hemet,Hemet,Highway 74 between Hemet and Mountain Center,Menifee,Murrieta,San Jacinto,Temecula,Valle Vista.Weather officials warned people living in the affected areas, "Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles."Sudden rainfall also impacted Yucaipa over the weekend and into Monday, where some residents were forced to evacuate from their homes due to mudslides.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
Fontana Herald News

Three teenagers are shot and two of them die in San Bernardino

Three teenagers were shot and two of them died during an incident in San Bernardino on Sept. 12, according to the San Bernardino Police Department. At about 2:20 a.m., patrol officers were dispatched to the area of Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue and found two victims who had been shot.
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
foxla.com

16-year-old killed in shooting among teens in San Bernardino

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, Calif. - Authorities are investigating a shooting among teens in San Bernardino that claimed the life of a 16-year-old and left the suspect dead. It happened Monday around 2:20 a.m. in the area near Baseline Street and Waterman Avenue. An investigation revealed three people were shot. The...
SAN BERNARDINO, CA
KTLA

KTLA

