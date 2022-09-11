ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Spun

Betting Odds Suggest 1 Favorite For Nebraska Coach

On Sunday, Nebraska fired head coach Scott Frost. This decision was made after the team lost to Georgia Southern at home. Over the past 48 hours, a plethora of coaches have been linked to the job opening at Nebraska. With that said, Odds Shark has one particular coach listed as the favorite for the position.
LINCOLN, NE
AthlonSports.com

Kirk Herbstreit Reveals His Top 7 College Football Teams From Week 2

Week 2 of the college football season is officially in the books. It was an exciting weekend of football with several crazy upsets. ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit has revealed his top seven college football teams of Week 2. Surprisingly, neither Appalachian State or Marshall check in at No. 1, despite each's unprecedented upsets at Texas A&M and Notre Dame, respectively.
COLLEGE SPORTS
247Sports

Top 100 big man Papa Kante updates recruitment, timeline

Top 100 big man Papa Kante is starting to get into decision mode as he enters his senior season at South Kent School (Conn.) the 6-foot-10 four-star has already taken visits to Rutgers, Michigan, Maryland, and Pitt with Memphis as another possibility. “I’m getting close a little bit but I...
BASKETBALL
State
Tennessee State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
247Sports

Mark Stoops responds to being a candidate at Nebraska

Just because he passed Bear Bryant to become the winningest coach in Kentucky football history doesn't mean Mark Stoops is ready to take on another challenge just yet. It what has become an annual ritual, Stoops' name has been bandied about for another college football coaching vacancy, this time at Nebraska, where Scott Frost was ousted after four seasons following a 45-42 home loss to Georgia Southern.
LEXINGTON, KY
Popculture

College Football Head Coach Fired Three Games Into Season

One college football team is already looking for a new head coach. The Nebraska Cornhuskers recently announced they have fired their head coach Scott Frost. This comes after the team lost to Georgia Southern 45-42 at home to drop to 1-2 on the year. "Earlier today I met with Coach...
LINCOLN, NE
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to cringy TAMU yell practice

Every decade and a half or so, a college football program that fancies itself among the nation’s elite makes the mistake of welcoming Appalachian State in September. In 2007, it was the Michigan Wolverines losing to the Mountaineers in a famous upset. Last Saturday it was the Texas A&M Aggies, complete with their $75 million man Jimbo Fisher at the helm, failing to ever lead en route to a 17-14 loss to App State.
BOONE, NC
College Football News

NFL Expert Picks, Predictions, Lines: Week 2

NFL expert picks, predictions, lines for Week 2 highlighted by the Los Angeles Chargers vs Kansas City, Miami at Baltimore, and Minnesota at Philadelphia. * next to the pick means the team will win, but not cover. Click on each game for the game preview and CFN Prediction. Los Angeles...
KANSAS CITY, MO
College Football News

Michigan State vs Washington Prediction, Game Preview

Michigan State vs Washington prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Michigan State (2-0), Washington (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
SEATTLE, WA
College Football News

Purdue vs Syracuse Prediction, Game Preview

Purdue vs Syracuse prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Purdue (1-1), Syracuse (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions | NFL Predictions.
College Football News

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech Prediction, Game Preview

Ole Miss vs Georgia Tech prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Ole Miss (2-0), Georgia Tech (1-1) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert...
ATLANTA, GA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Updated College Football Playoff national championship odds after Week 2

After quite an eventful weekend of college football, there has not really been that much that has changed when it comes to the national championship outlook. Despite having to fight for their undefeated lives on the road against Texas last weekend, Alabama remains the betting favorite to win it all at the end of this college football season. But Georgia is breathing down the necks of the Crimson Tide. The updated national championship odds from BetMGM also see Penn State starting to work its way up the board one small step at a time. Penn State still falls under the long...
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Ohio State vs Toledo Prediction, Game Preview

Ohio State vs Toledo prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Ohio State (2-0), Toledo (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
COLUMBUS, OH
saturdaytradition.com

College football bowl projections: USA TODAY includes 9 B1G teams after Week 2

College football bowl projections are updated with every development throughout the season. With Week 2 in the books, one updated projection has 9 B1G teams going bowling. Erick Smith of USA TODAY shared his updated projections on Tuesday. In Smith’s new projections, he has one Big Ten program making the College Football Playoff and 2 others reaching New Year’s Six bowls, which are determined by the selection committee’s rankings.
COLLEGE SPORTS
College Football News

Missouri vs Abilene Christian Prediction, Game Preview

Missouri vs Abilene Christian prediction, game preview, how to watch. Week 3, Saturday, September 17. Record: Missouri (1-1), Abilene Christian (2-0) – Sign up and live stream college football on ESPN+. CFN 1-131 Rankings | Bowl Projections. CFN Week 3 Expert Picks | Week 3 Schedule. NFL Expert Predictions |...
COLUMBIA, MO
On3.com

Jimbo Fisher defends Haynes King, still remains critical

Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher handled questions about his starting quarterback Haynes King with a certain amount of delicateness on Monday, balancing his defense of the young quarterback with criticism. After the team’s upset loss to Appalachian State, Fisher made it clear the team is considering all options, including...
COLLEGE STATION, TX

