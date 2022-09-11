Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Game Times Narrowed Down for UC V. Indiana
We'll have full confirmation after Sept. 17.
WLWT 5
Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football
ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
University of Cincinnati News Record
Opinion | Bearcats won more than you think on Saturday
While much can be said about the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team's performance Saturday against Kennesaw State, one thing is for sure: The Bearcats were dominant from the beginning to the end and refused to play to their competition's level. Quarterback Ben Bryant silenced his critics for the time...
Fox 19
LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James. The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson. “I know you down in Cincinnati right now,”...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
iuhoosiers.com
Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff
BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
linknky.com
Thomas More football gets a Div. 1 game, here’s the Saints’ week in review
SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.
wvxu.org
OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?
Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
WKRC
Ohio AP high school football polls has 9 area teams ranked including two at No. 1
CINCINNATI (AP/WKRC) - The top teams in the Ohio Associated Press high school football polls released on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022 with first-place votes, records, total points and previous rankings:. DIVISION I. 1. Lakewood St. Edward (14) 4-0 186. 2. Moeller (4) 4-0 165. 3. Centerville (1) 4-0 115. 4....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Two Ohio Cities Rank Among Best Places For A Weekend Getaway In Midwest
Thrillist put together a list of Midwestern cities perfect for weekend visits.
WLWT 5
Ohio college to close at end of semester, will transition into nonprofit agency
FAYETTEVILLE, Ohio — A college in Ohio is transitioning to a nonprofit agency, meaning this semester will be the last one for students. Chatfield College, which has campuses in Brown County and Over-the-Rhine, said its fall semester is the last for academic classes. Watch WLWT's top headlines for Sept....
Fox 19
12 Northern Kentucky bourbon bars make national list of America’s best
COVINGTON, Ky. (WXIX) - Twelve Northern Kentucky establishments are among the best places to get a bourbon in the nation, according to this year’s list from The Bourbon Review. Eleven of the 12 Northern Kentucky bars made the coveted list in 2021. This year’s new entrant is Purple Poulet,...
WKRC
This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WLWT 5
Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood
CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Montana Avenue in Westwood. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.
WKRC
College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
WLWT 5
Tell your boss! Mayor declares Friday half-day holiday for Oktoberfest Zinzinnati
CINCINNATI — Take a half-day on Friday — the mayor says it's OK. Cincinnati Mayor Aftab Pureval has proclaimed Friday a citywide half-day holiday in honor of Oktoberfest Zinzinnati. "Nobody else in the country does Oktoberfest as big and as proudly as we do here in Cincinnati," Pureval...
WLWT 5
Looking for a part-time gig? These companies are hiring seasonal positions in Cincinnati
If you're looking for a job to make some extra cash for the holiday season, multiple companies are hiring in Cincinnati. UPS is hiring about 1,240 seasonal employees in the Cincinnati area ahead of the holiday rush. UPS is filling full and part-time seasonal positions including seasonal drivers, package handlers...
4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area
If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
WLWT 5
Fall Fans Have One More Day
CINCINNATI — Another comfortable and cool day. Sunshine and warmer weather takes over for the rest of the week.
LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
WLWT 5
Crash on the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is causing delays for morning commuters
CINCINNATI — The northbound side of the Daniel Carter Beard Bridge is seeing delays after a crash blocks the right lane, Wednesday morning. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. The crash was reported by the Kentucky Department of Transportation at 7:50...
Comments / 0