Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Best Bets: Week 5 of high school football

ST. XAVIER (KY) AT No. 7 ELDER. Louisville St. Xavier comes into this matchup putting down a card that is not in the cards for Ohio teams: A bye week. The undefeated Tigers are coming up to The Pit rested after beating Male for the first time since 2018. The Tigers’ schedule looks identical to last year, which may have some interpreting that history is not on the Panthers’ side. The first five weeks of Louisville St. Xavier’s schedule the past two years have been playing Owensboro, Central, Male, bye week, then Elder. Last season, the Tigers went into the Elder matchup 2-1. This year, the Tigers are coming to The Pit with no losses. Last year, the Tigers beat the Panthers 31-21 at home. This year? We will see.
CINCINNATI, OH
University of Cincinnati News Record

Opinion | Bearcats won more than you think on Saturday

While much can be said about the University of Cincinnati (UC) football team's performance Saturday against Kennesaw State, one thing is for sure: The Bearcats were dominant from the beginning to the end and refused to play to their competition's level. Quarterback Ben Bryant silenced his critics for the time...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

LeBron James gives shoutout to UC women’s basketball player

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A University of Cincinnati Bearcats basketball player got a special shoutout and words of encouragement from the King, LeBron James. The UC women’s basketball Twitter account posted the special video message from James to freshman A’riel Jackson. “I know you down in Cincinnati right now,”...
CINCINNATI, OH
iuhoosiers.com

Hoosiers, Bearcats Slated for Afternoon Kickoff

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. – The first road game of the season will kick off at 3:30 p.m. ET or 4 p.m. ET on either ESPN2 or ESPNU from Nippert Stadium against Cincinnati. Indiana (2-0, 1-0 B1G) and Cincinnati (1-1, 0-0 AAC) will meet for the 16th time in program history and just the second time since 2000. In all, IU hosts a 9-4-2 edge in the series, with UC winning the last meeting, 38-24, in Bloomington during the 2021 season.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
linknky.com

Thomas More football gets a Div. 1 game, here’s the Saints’ week in review

SAINTS FALL IN FIRST NCAA DIV. 1 FOOTBALL GAME: Not a bad effort for Thomas More in the school’s first game against an NCAA Div. 1 opponent when the Saints dropped a 34-14 contest to Duquesne University in Pittsburgh. Jaden Hall and Craig Wills Jr. scored the touchdowns for the Saints with Rae’Von Vaden tossing the TD to Wills Jr. while Hall averaged 5.6 yards a carry. After falling behind 24-0 against a Duquesne team that opened at Florida State and plays Hawai’i next week, the NAIA Saints (1-2) rallied to close the margin to the final 34-14.
CRESTVIEW HILLS, KY
wvxu.org

OKI Wanna Know: Do Cincinnatians have an accent?

Wherever you travel in the United States, you'll find people talking somewhat differently from what you're used to. There are easily identifiable dialects from New York, Minnesota, Tennessee, and so on. Does Cincinnati have an accent? That's what WVXU's Bill Rinehart explores in this edition of OKI Wanna Know. Kelly...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

This local university ranks highest on U.S. News 'Best Colleges' list

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Miami University is once again leads locally on a U.S. News & World Report list of the best post-secondary schools nationwide. Miami, the region’s second-largest university, ranked No. 105 on the media outlet's “Best Colleges Rankings,” the highest positioning in the region. The list, released Monday morning, aims to help prospective students and their families make informed decisions throughout their college search. It is one of U.S. News’ most popular of the year.
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

College to close OTR campus at end of 2022, building to be sold

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - A liberal arts college that's maintained a presence in Cincinnati for more than 30 years will shutter at the end of the fall 2022 semester as officials plan to transition the organization to one with a new focus. Chatfield College, which maintains a campus in...
CINCINNATI, OH
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Cheesesteaks in the Cincinnati Area

If the answer is yes, you should check out these local restaurants in Cincinnati. If you're looking for a good hoagie, you should check out this joint in Corryville. Their Philly cheesesteak has slow-roasted top round steak, sautéed onions and peppers, and melted provolone cheese on a hoagie roll. They also have other tasty steak and cheese hoagies like the Consigliere (chopped steak patty, provolone cheese, and marinara sauce) and the Sicilian (ribeye steak, sliced provolone, lettuce, and tomato).
CINCINNATI, OH
WEHT/WTVW

LST-325 embarks on Ohio River voyage

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — People waved flags today along the Ohio River as they gave a temporary goodbye to the USS LST-325. Each year, the ship embarks on a fundraising cruise for three and a half weeks. Around 50 crew members are aboard, including some veterans who fought on similar LST’s. “It is really cool. […]
EVANSVILLE, IN

