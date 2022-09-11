ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Everything You Need to Know About Númenor

By Amanda Mullen
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
Showbiz Cheat Sheet
 3 days ago

TL;DR:

  • The Rings of Power Episode 3 introduces the island kingdom of Númenor.
  • Númenor has an extensive history outlined in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings.
  • The Amazon prequel will likely explain why Númenor isn’t in The Lord of the Rings.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gL71n_0hr9ibQw00
The kingdom of Númenor | Prime Video

The Lord of the Rings : The Rings of Power is bringing fans back to Middle-earth, and it’s exploring what J.R.R. Tolkien’s world looked like during the Second Age. The Rings of Power Episode 3 introduces viewers to Númenor, an island kingdom that doesn’t appear in The Hobbit or The Lord of the Rings. But despite its absence from earlier projects, Númenor will play a prominent role in Amazon’s prequel. And it has an extensive history outlined in Tolkien’s writings.

What is Númenor in ‘The Rings of Power’?

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’ Adds Another New Character — Who Is Adar?

Númenor is one of the more interesting places to appear in The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power, and it exists primarily because of the fight against Morgoth. After the Elves and men won the war against Sauron’s master, the Valar — who are essentially gods in J.R.R. Tolkien’s lore — granted the men this kingdom as a reward.

Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) explains this to Halbrand (Charlie Vickers) during The Rings of Power Episode 3, which takes the pair to the star-shaped island. She also reveals that the Elves once had a close relationship with those residing in Númenor. However, their allies eventually stopped engaging.

The men who call Númenor home are dubbed Númenóreans — also known as the Dúnedain — and they have longer life spans than normal men. Those who have seen the Lord of the Rings movies will recall that Aragorn (Viggo Mortensen) is one of the Dúnedain. And The Rings of Power honors that by showing his ancestors living on the island.

Of course, viewers may find themselves wondering why Númenor doesn’t show up in the original trilogy. There’s a good reason for that, and it’s not because Frodo (Elijah Wood) and Sam (Sean Astin) don’t venture that far west. Spoilers ahead for those who don’t want to know where the show is headed.

Númenor falls during the Second Age of Middle-earth , long before Frodo’s quest to destroy the One Ring.

Why Númenor doesn’t appear in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

That’s right, Númenor doesn’t appear in The Lord of the Rings trilogy because it no longer exists by the time that story takes place.

As Polygon notes, the island sinks beneath the sea after the people there challenge the Valar. This, of course, is Sauron’s doing. The Rings of Power shows Númenor’s leaders making questionable decisions from the jump. And in J.R.R. Tolkien’s writings, advisor Ar-Pharazon (Trystan Gravelle) becomes corrupted by Morgoth’s successor. Sauron persuades Ar-Pharazon and his followers to take up arms against Valinor. He tells them they can obtain immortality this way — but if anything, it shortens their life spans instead.

As one might expect, a fight between men and gods leans heavily in the latter’s favor. The Valar call upon an even higher power — Eru Ilúvatar — who takes Númenor off the map completely.

It’s a tragic end for a kingdom built on the loyalty of the men living there. And The Rings of Power is poised to show viewers Númenor’s ruination before its run is through.

‘The Rings of Power’ will likely depict the kingdom’s downfall

Knowing what becomes of Númenor, it seems likely The Rings of Power will depict the kingdom’s downfall during its five-season run. After all, Númenor’s undoing marks an important piece of Middle-earth’s history. It also explains why Aragorn’s ancestors, Elendil (Lloyd Owen) and Isildur (Maxim Baldry) , escape elsewhere, eventually coming to establish and rule Arnor and Gondor.

With that domino effect in mind, it’d be difficult for Amazon to gloss over this portion of the Second Age. Plus, the war between the Dúnedain and Valar will undoubtedly be an epic spectacle. If shown on-screen, it’ll be one for television’s history books.

New episodes of The Rings of Power debut every Friday on Prime Video.

RELATED: ‘The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power’: Who Is The Stranger? 3 Convincing Theories

Comments / 1

Related
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rings of Power’ theory suggests the Stranger is a version of one of the franchise’s most popular characters

Warning: The following article contains spoilers for the first two episodes of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power. One character has made an appearance in the Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power that has everyone on the internet trying to suss out their identity. The show has started building up the stories of several characters including the elves Galadriel, Elrond, and the newly introduced elf, Arondir, as well as the Harfoots which include the curious Nori and her friend Poppy. However, fans are most intrigued by the introduction of the enigmatic Stranger.
TV SERIES
POPSUGAR

Who Is the Man in the Meteor in "The Rings of Power"? We Have a Terrifying Theory

The first two episodes of "The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power," which were released by Amazon Prime Video on Sept. 1, have one pretty huge mystery that could have major repercussions for the whole series. The first episode ends with a giant meteor sailing over Middle-earth and landing not far from where the Harfoots have made their camp. Nori Brandyfoot (Markella Kavenagh) and her friend Poppy Proudfellow (Megan Richards) travel to the site where the meteor crashed in curiosity, where they're met with a strange sight: at the center of the broken, flaming meteor is a very tall man, played by Daniel Weyman.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

As expected, Tolkien ‘purists’ are calling anyone enjoying ‘Rings of Power’ a casual, or worse

The months leading up to the premiere of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power have been full of backlash for Amazon and the show’s crew. Most of the criticism seems to be leveled towards the mere attempt by the streaming company to adapt the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, and the two-episode debut hasn’t been able to alleviate the whirlwind of hate to any meaningful degree, even if most critics happen to be of the opinion that Amazon has managed to hit the ground running.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Viggo Mortensen
Person
Elijah Wood
Person
Sean Astin
Person
Lloyd Owen
Collider

The Fascinating Story Behind One Of Horror’s Most Disturbing Films, 'Cannibal Holocaust'

When Ruggero Deodato decided to become a filmmaker, the last thing he would have expected was to be charged with murder. Indeed, the last thing the film industry expected was Cannibal Holocaust. At first, just one of many Italian exploitation, or giallo, movies that were cheap, violent, and sexual, it very quickly drew attention in the vein of Andy Warhol: don’t worry about what they print, just measure it in inches. Deodato shortly found himself hauled up in front of an Italian court, accompanied by actors he was accused of murdering, to recreate effects that had convinced people of his guilt. This was just one of many chapters in the strange legacy of his seminal horror Cannibal Holocaust, which would, in one way or another, brand him a legendary degenerate. But in the way only the underground horror scene can, these same controversies would propel him to cult infamy and attract the kind of serious attention that Deodato was seeking all along.
MOVIES
Daily Mail

'They have trouble believing a black person could be a hobbit': Lenny Henry, 64, speaks out about racism in the fantasy genre

Lenny Henry has spoken out about racism within the fantasy genre as he is set to star in Amazon Prime's Lord of the Rings: Rings of Power. The actor, 64, who portrays the character Sadoc Burrows, one of J.R.R. Tolkien's famous tiny hobbits, said that effort was being made to make the genre 'more inclusive' after the original Lord of the Rings films featured no Black characters.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Lord Of The Rings#Rings Of Power#Everything You Need#Tl
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Amazon
Distractify

Our Beloved Dragon Queen Is a Child of Incest — Who Are Daenerys's Parents?

This is not a drill — the series premiere of Game of Thrones' prequel series House of the Dragon paid homage to Daenerys Targaryen!. At the beginning of the episode, a tribute emerged and noted that the show takes place 172 years before the Mother of Dragons was born. For us, this shows that the creators understand Dany's impact on pop culture and the glorification of House Targaryen.
TV SERIES
wegotthiscovered.com

How is Daemon Targaryen related to Daenerys?

A generation of brand-new Targaryens are set to join known Game of Thrones names in HBO Max’s upcoming House of the Dragon. Among their pale ranks is Daemon Targaryen, one of the most important members of the enduring royal family. He’s one of the core characters poised to broaden George R.R. Martin’s fantasy world via House of the Dragon, and rumors are already swirling about the fascinating character. Fans are already looking forward to seeing the character brought to life, courtesy of Matt Smith of Doctor Who fame, but questions continue to swirl around this dashing character. His ties to established members of the Targaryen family run deep, but how, precisely, is this incoming prince related to the eventual Mother of Dragons?
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spinoff: A Complete Guide to What We Know

This will be a big weekend for Game of Thrones fans with the premiere of House of the Dragon, but some are holding out for a different return to Westeros. Earlier this summer, news broke that a spinoff series about Jon Snow was in development at HBO. Here's a comprehensive breakdown on all the information we have about that project.
TV SERIES
TheConversationAU

The Rings of Power is suffering a racist backlash for casting actors of colour – but Tolkien's work has always attracted white supremacists

Since Amazon announced actors of colour among the cast of its new series The Rings of Power in February this year, criticisms of their inclusion have gained media attention. The coverage typically positions criticisms of The Rings of Power as “backlash” from true, “diehard” fans resisting so-called “wokeness”. This misrepresents the situation. There are also fans who welcome the increased diversity over what is seen in Tolkien’s novels and previous adaptations. Racist abuse of actors of colour and a “review bombing” campaign against The Rings of Power suggest that there is more going on than just fan disagreement about Tolkien’s world....
TV & VIDEOS
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Showbiz Cheat Sheet

180K+
Followers
114K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

At Showbiz Cheat Sheet, our goal is to delight our 30+ million visitors with all things show business, including the latest entertainment and celebrity news, exclusive interviews, television and movie reviews, and behind-the-scenes content that connects the viewer to the big screen. From guilty pleasure reality shows like the Real Housewives of New York City and Keeping Up with the Kardashians to fan-favorite franchises like Star Wars and the Marvel Cinematic Universe to must-watch series like Handmaid’s Tale and Stranger Things, our team covers a range of topics that appeal to movie buffs and binge-watchers alike. In addition to movie and television, we pull back the curtain on our favorite celebrities and royal family members, offering an inside look at their lives behind the lens.

 https://www.cheatsheet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy