ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10

By Vikki Blake
GamesRadar
GamesRadar
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09dOLk_0hr9hFAr00
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days.

The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the full library – that's over 100 games, old and new – which includes the fancy premium editions and all associated DLC packs and season passes, too.

That means you can go on a Viking adventure with Assassin Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab)'s Eivor, discover the terrifying black goo of Rainbow Six Extraction, or check out Giancarlo Esposito's stunning performance in Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab). And as the free period is a little longer than usual, you should be able to make some good progress, too, before the trial is up and you have to decide whether to stay on, cancel, or buy the full game(s).

The one downside is that it's not currently available for console players, unfortunately. Ubisoft+ is only available via PC or – if you go for the more expensive Multi Access option – via Google Stadia where you can stream on any device "without worrying about a download or your PC specs".

Did you miss The Ubisoft Forward 2022 and Assassin's Creed Showcase (opens in new tab)? That's okay – we got it covered!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01hpGs_0hr9hFAr00
(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The publisher revealed a slew of new Assassin's Creed games – including our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage (opens in new tab); more on that below – an update on Assassin's Creed Infinity, and reveals for Assassin's Creed Japan and Codename Hexe.

Perhaps the night's biggest reveal was Assassin's Creed Mirage and its "back-to-basics approach" for the long-running series, with Ubisoft returning to the stealth-action, narrative-driven roots that defined Altair and Ezio's earliest adventures.

Set in Baghdad, Assassin's Creed Mirage will "show the evolution of Basim a few decades before his appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab)" and stars Destiny and Mass Effect voice actor Shoreh Aghdashloo as Roshan, "Basim's mentor and one of the main characters in Assassin's Creed Mirage".

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to release in 2023 – we don't yet have a firm release date – and has been confirmed as coming PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Ubisoft has also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, too.

For more from last night's showcase, here's everything announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022 and the Assassin's Creed Showcase (opens in new tab).

Here's everything we know so far about the other two new games, Assassin's Creed Red (opens in new tab) and Assassin's Creed Hexe (opens in new tab).

Vikki Blake is GamesRadar+'s Weekend Reporter. Vikki works tirelessly to ensure that you have something to read on the days of the week beginning with 'S', and can also be found contributing to outlets including the BBC, Eurogamer, and GameIndustry.biz. Vikki also runs a weekly games column at NME, and can be frequently found talking about Destiny 2 and Silent Hill on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
protocol.com

Nintendo escaped the console war. Now Microsoft and Sony want out, too.

Hello, and welcome to Protocol Entertainment, your guide to the business of the gaming and media industries. This Tuesday, we’re taking a look at the stunning launch of Nintendo’s Splatoon 3 in Japan and what it says about the console market. Also: another mea culpa from Ubisoft’s CEO and a leak of what may be the final name of Meta’s Project Cambria headset.
FIFA
ComicBook

Netflix Getting 3 Exclusive Games From Ubisoft

Ubisoft has revealed that it will soon be bolstering Netflix's library of games in a major way with the addition of three exclusive games. Over the course of the past year, Netflix has looked to invest further in the video games that it lets subscribers access via mobile devices. And while Netflix has already grown this collection of titles quite a bit throughout 2022, Ubisoft will be making an even bigger splash on the subscription platform soon.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Nintendo 64’s GoldenEye Remake Announced With Contrasting Features for the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Game Pass

British super spy James Bond returns to the gaming world with the remake of the iconic Nintendo 64 title, GoldenEye 007. The title was first announced around 25 years after its release for the N64 at the September Direct event, with the remake expected to arrive soon for the Nintendo Switch. Some time later, Xbox also confirmed that a 4K remaster of the classic action title will also be making its way to the Xbox Game Pass.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

The Biggest Games And Announcements From Ubisoft Forward 2022

Ubisoft brought lots of upcoming games (including a few unannounced ones) to its Ubisoft Forward presentation on September 10. Several of these games are arriving very soon, such as Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope, and whether you're playing on PC, mobile, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, Xbox, or even streaming platforms, there was something for you during the show.
VIDEO GAMES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Giancarlo Esposito
SVG

The Zelda-Like PS1 Game You Probably Never Played

"The Legend of Zelda" has long been a staple franchise for Nintendo. It dates back to the NES in the 80s, and it's been incredibly popular ever since. However, it's firmly stayed on Nintendo consoles, and considering it's one of the company's biggest IPs, it's easy to see why. However, for anyone without a Nintendo console, playing the games just isn't an option.
VIDEO GAMES
BGR.com

The #1 Netflix show in the world right now is getting trashed by critics

Critics and fans, a recent Bloomberg headline declared, have never disagreed more about movies. While that’s certainly true and we’re seeing that disparity over and over again these days, especially with Netflix titles like The Gray Man, the same is true for streaming TV shows, as well. And it’s not just a mismatch between what critics and viewers say. There’s also a bit of a chasm between what viewers say … and what those same viewers actually do. Case in point? Look no further than the newly released Netflix series Echoes.
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The mind-bending new Netflix drama you need to binge watch right now

Netflix’s newly released 9-episode series The Girl in the Mirror is another Spanish-language prestige drama from the streamer that should appeal to anyone who loves a no-frills supernatural mind-bender. The basic plot: Alma wakes up in a hospital, having lost her memory following a bus accident. She was riding...
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Epic Games#Subscription Service#Adventure Game#Video Game#Ubisoft Forward#Dlc#Viking#Rainbow Six Extraction#Multi Access#Google Stadia#The Ubisoft Forward 2022
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
Japan
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Assassin's Creed
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Ubisoft
NewsBreak
Google
Distractify

The PlayStation 5 Has Backwards Compatibility — Does It Work for PS3 Games?

For most modern gamers, playing the newest games on the most recent consoles is usually the goal. When it comes to the PlayStation 5, anyone who's lucky enough to get their hands on this console amid ongoing shortages is most certainly looking forward to new and highly anticipated titles like God of War: Ragnarok, Spider-Man 2, and Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth. But sometimes, we want to be able to play some of our favorite older games on new machines too.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo GameCube Fan-Favorite RPG Returning With New Remaster

A fan-favorite RPG that initially launched on the Nintendo GameCube all the way back in 2004 is finally making a comeback in the form of a new remaster. In recent years, it seems like numerous games from the early portion of the millennium have been returning on current-generation hardware. Now, that trend is continuing once again with a title that went on to spawn numerous follow-up entries.
VIDEO GAMES
digitalspy.com

Game of Thrones has already spoiled House of the Dragon's biggest death

House of the Dragon spoilers follow. House of the Dragon provides Game of Thrones fans with a brand-new journey into Westeros, but it's only new if you haven't read the books that it's based on. For those who have already devoured George RR Martin's Fire & Blood, every death and betrayal was outlined in full long before this prequel reached our screens.
TV SERIES
Digital Trends

Ubisoft and Netflix partner for an Assassin’s Creed show and mobile game

During today’s Ubisoft Forward stream, Ubisoft announced that it has partnered up with Netflix to bring several projects over to the streaming platform. Valiant Hearts 2, Mighty Quest 2, and an Assassin’s Creed mobile game will be coming exclusively to Netflix. Plus, there’s a live-action Assassin’s Creed show coming to Netflix as well.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar

GamesRadar

29K+
Followers
34K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

GamesRadar+ delivers daily news, previews and reviews of all the best games, movies and TV, and helps its audience decide how to spend their money and their time.

 https://www.gamesradar.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy