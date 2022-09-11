Game subscription service Ubisoft+ is free from now until October 10

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

If last night's Ubisoft Forward showcase has put you in the mood for some stealthy Assassin action, here's some good news: Ubisoft's subscription service, Ubisoft+, is currently free for the next 30 days.

The promotion is live now and runs until October 10, during which you'll get access to the full library – that's over 100 games, old and new – which includes the fancy premium editions and all associated DLC packs and season passes, too.

That means you can go on a Viking adventure with Assassin Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab)'s Eivor, discover the terrifying black goo of Rainbow Six Extraction, or check out Giancarlo Esposito's stunning performance in Far Cry 6 (opens in new tab). And as the free period is a little longer than usual, you should be able to make some good progress, too, before the trial is up and you have to decide whether to stay on, cancel, or buy the full game(s).

The one downside is that it's not currently available for console players, unfortunately. Ubisoft+ is only available via PC or – if you go for the more expensive Multi Access option – via Google Stadia where you can stream on any device "without worrying about a download or your PC specs".

Did you miss The Ubisoft Forward 2022 and Assassin's Creed Showcase (opens in new tab)? That's okay – we got it covered!

(Image credit: Ubisoft)

The publisher revealed a slew of new Assassin's Creed games – including our first look at Assassin's Creed Mirage (opens in new tab); more on that below – an update on Assassin's Creed Infinity, and reveals for Assassin's Creed Japan and Codename Hexe.

Perhaps the night's biggest reveal was Assassin's Creed Mirage and its "back-to-basics approach" for the long-running series, with Ubisoft returning to the stealth-action, narrative-driven roots that defined Altair and Ezio's earliest adventures.

Set in Baghdad, Assassin's Creed Mirage will "show the evolution of Basim a few decades before his appearance in Assassin's Creed Valhalla (opens in new tab)" and stars Destiny and Mass Effect voice actor Shoreh Aghdashloo as Roshan, "Basim's mentor and one of the main characters in Assassin's Creed Mirage".

Assassin's Creed Mirage is set to release in 2023 – we don't yet have a firm release date – and has been confirmed as coming PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, and Xbox One. Ubisoft has also confirmed that Assassin's Creed Mirage will be released on PC through the Ubisoft Store and Epic Games Store, too.

For more from last night's showcase, here's everything announced at Ubisoft Forward 2022 and the Assassin's Creed Showcase (opens in new tab).

Here's everything we know so far about the other two new games, Assassin's Creed Red (opens in new tab) and Assassin's Creed Hexe (opens in new tab).

Vikki Blake is GamesRadar+'s Weekend Reporter. Vikki works tirelessly to ensure that you have something to read on the days of the week beginning with 'S', and can also be found contributing to outlets including the BBC, Eurogamer, and GameIndustry.biz. Vikki also runs a weekly games column at NME, and can be frequently found talking about Destiny 2 and Silent Hill on Twitter.